Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Brown-Forman Corporation    BF.B

BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION

(BF.B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/13 03:23:01 pm
51.19 USD   +2.44%
03:02pMEDIA ADVISORY : Brown-Forman Temporarily Closes Distillery and Winery Visitor Centers
BU
03/06BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/04GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: New coronavirus warnings
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MEDIA ADVISORY: Brown-Forman Temporarily Closes Distillery and Winery Visitor Centers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 03:02pm EDT

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), Brown-Forman (NYSE: BFA) (NYSE: BFB)  is temporarily suspending tours, tastings, and retail shops at all of its cooperage, distillery, and winery locations. Our goal is to minimize the risk to employees and guests and help lower the probability of the spread of the virus to our employees, their families and the communities where we operate.

These closures will remain in place until the health emergency subsides.

Please note: All production continues uninterrupted at this time.

Existing reservations that occur before these suspension dates will be honored. No walk-in tours. All tickets previously purchased during this time are refundable.

We appreciate the understanding of all those who are impacted and encourage all to put their health and safety first.

Closure Schedule:

Old Forester and Woodford Reserve – Closing end of business March 15
Ben Riach and Glen Glassaugh – Closed as of March 13
Glen Dronach - Closing end of business March 15
Sonoma Cutrer - Closing end of business March 13
Slane - Closing end of business March 13
Herradura - Closing end of business March 15
Closing end of business March 15
BF Cooperage – Closed as of March 13

For 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel’s Family of Brands, Finlandia, Korbel, el Jimador, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft, Canadian Mist, Herradura, New Mix, Sonoma-Cutrer, Early Times, Chambord, BenRiach, GlenDronach, Slane, and Fords Gin. Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by approximately 4,700 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.brown-forman.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
03:02pMEDIA ADVISORY : Brown-Forman Temporarily Closes Distillery and Winery Visitor C..
BU
03/06BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/04GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: New coronavirus warnings
03/04BROWN-FORMAN : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/04BROWN FORMAN : Reports Year-to-Date Results; Revises Full-Year Outlook
BU
03/04BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : 3rd quarter results
CO
03/04BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : Dividends
CO
02/28BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
02/13BROWN FORMAN : Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for ..
BU
02/12BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : Report
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 406 M
EBIT 2020 1 123 M
Net income 2020 855 M
Debt 2020 1 892 M
Yield 2020 1,37%
P/E ratio 2020 28,0x
P/E ratio 2021 26,7x
EV / Sales2020 7,41x
EV / Sales2021 7,01x
Capitalization 23 357 M
Chart BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Brown-Forman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 61,06  $
Last Close Price 49,97  $
Spread / Highest target 50,1%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawson E. Whiting President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Garvin Brown Chairman
Jane C. Morreau Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim Nall Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-26.08%23 357
DIAGEO PLC-24.95%69 351
PERNOD RICARD-22.33%36 003
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-1.33%12 290
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO S.P.A.-31.57%7 075
RÉMY COINTREAU-23.65%4 607
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group