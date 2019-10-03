Brownie's Marine Group, Inc., Introduces (3) Diverse Products at both Annapolis Boat Shows!

Pompano Beach, Florida , Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: BWMG) a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of modern recreational diving products and onboard compressed air solutions announced presentation of (3) highly diverse innovations designed with “Diving Made Easy” concept in mind. NEMO™, SeaLiOn™, and YachtPro™ Essential will be on display at the Annapolis Powerboat Show, October 3-6, 2019 and Annapolis Sailboat Show, October 10-14, 2019 at BOOTH D-73.



NEMO by BLU3™, the World’s Smallest Diving System, is an ultra-portable, air-travel friendly, compact, affordable, and easy-to-use dive system with a 1¼ - pound submersible battery pack that powers the automatic air delivery system for an average of one hour. NEMO is the ideal dive tool and toy for both power and sail boaters alike. NEMO exceeds the size, weight, ease of use and price-point goals learned from Brownie’s past interactions with the Annapolis boating community.

SeaLiOn™, tank-less diving system outperforms all commercially available battery-powered dive systems on the planet by a large margin and matches or exceeds traditional gasoline powered hookah dive systems by leveraging advanced battery technology and Brownie’s latest Variable Speed Diver Synchronized Control technology (VSDS). The new VSDSC senses the divers breathing demand and automatically varies the compressor speed and volume of air to provide exceptional breathing quality, with the depth and run-time performance divers have come to expect of the most capable surface supplied dive systems. The SeaLiOn battery powered hookah system will support multiple divers for 2 to 3 hours on a single “INSTA-change” 18-pound battery pack. The SeaLiOn VSDSC technology includes a user selectable depth control feature supporting (4) divers to 15-ft, (3) divers to 33-ft and (2) divers to as deep as 65-ft. SeaLiOn will be on display at both the Annapolis Power Boat and Sail show for the first time.

YachtPro Essential™(YPE) by LW Americas, is the optimal high-pressure air and Nitrox compatible compressor for refilling SCUBA tanks, SBCA bottles, and providing air for general air service applications onboard. The YPE is fully automated, VFD integrated (soft start), includes multiple fill whips and is optimized specifically to meet the demanding conditions and rules unique to boat building and yacht diving. The YPE is by far the very best overall value when considering a SCUBA tank fill system for anyone wanting to SCUBA dive on their own schedule.

Robert Carmichael, Brownie’s Chairman and CEO stated, “I am very proud and excited to be back in the wonderful Annapolis community representing Brownie’s Marine Group and introducing the fruits of our years of innovation in response to the exacting needs of this demanding audience as we continue on our mission: “Diving Made Easy”!

About Brownie’s Marine Group

Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc. is the parent company to a family of innovative brands with a unique concentration in the industrial, military and recreational diving industry. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, tests, manufactures, and distributes recreational hookah diving, yacht-based scuba air compressors and nitrox generation systems, and scuba and water safety products in the United States and internationally. The Company has three subsidiaries including Trebor Industries, Inc., founded in 1981 and dba as “Brownie’s Third Lung,” BLU3, Inc., and Brownie’s High-Pressure Services, Inc. dba. LW Americas. The Company is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida. For more information, visit: BrowniesMarineGroup.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Stockholders and potential investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this report are reasonable, we cannot assure stockholders and potential investors that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to the development, production and marketability of our development stage NEMO product. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and our other periodic and quarterly filings with the SEC.

Contact: (954)-462-5570