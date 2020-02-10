BRP : to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2020 Insurance Conference

TAMPA, Fla,Feb. 06, 2020 - BRP Group, Inc. ('BRP Group' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ: BRP), a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced that Trevor Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer, and Kris Wiebeck, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2020 Insurance Conference on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Bank of America Tower in New York at 10:35 a.m. Eastern Time.

A link to the live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.baldwinriskpartners.com. A replay of the fireside chat will be accessible on the website via the same link following the conference.

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP represents over 400,000 clients across the United States and internationally, with over 40 offices in six states. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com .

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain various 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent BRP Group's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or BRP Group's strategies or expectations, including those about this Partnership. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as 'may', 'might', 'will', 'should', 'expects', 'plans', 'anticipates', 'believes', 'estimates', 'predicts', 'projects', 'potential', 'outlook' or 'continue', or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption 'Risk Factors' in BRP Group's prospectus relating to its Registration Statement on Form S-1 (Registration Number 333-233908) filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in BRP Group's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities Exchange Commission's website at: www.sec.gov , including those factors relevant to BRP Group's integration of these Partnerships, matters assessed in BRP Group's due diligence and the business, financial condition and results of operations of BRP Group or these Partners, or both. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to BRP Group or to persons acting on behalf of BRP Group are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BRP Group does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

