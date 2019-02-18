2020 Ski-Doo Lineup Redefines Utility Segment and Increases Deep Snow Performance

Expedition models re-engineered for easier use, enhanced capability and versatility



New Summit X Expert package offers the pinnacle of deep snow performance

New Backcountry X-RS with 154-in track built to take people further into the wild

DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fueled by innovation, BRP (TSX:DOO, NASDAQ:DOOO) is elevating its Ski-Doo snowmobile lineup with new 2020 models to increase the fun and performance riders are looking for. Highlights include a completely redesigned, easier to ride Ski-Doo Expedition sport-utility line, and an Expert package deep snow Summit X model that dominates backcountry powder.

Redesigned Ski-Doo Expedition models move to the REV Gen4 platform with innovative features for increased capability. © BRP 2019



The Summit X gets an Expert package to push riding boundaries. © BRP 2019





“Ski-Doo is the number one snowmobile brand in the world because of our continuous innovation and drive to improve the rider experience,” said Bernard Guy, BRP Senior Vice-President Global Product Strategy. “This year is no different. We gathered feedback from riders and experts around the world to better understand what they crave. The result is an incredibly capable, highly functional lineup with models for riders of all skill levels. We are redefining the experience of riding a snowmobile.”

Expedition REV Gen4 20-inch models

New Ski-Doo Expedition 20-inch (51 cm) wide track models now sit on Ski-Doo’s highly responsive and precise REV Gen4 platform, which makes both work and play easier. They also have the industry’s best towing capacity – regardless of engine choice – as well as a new high/low Easy Shift transmission with a simple push-button reverse.

Additionally, new Expedition models feature industry-leading cargo capacity and versatility thanks to an innovative Multi-LinQ plate, which allows riders to securely carry a wide array of tools. And BRP has added many functional accessories to its lineup, including a cargo box that quickly comes on and off, and attachments to carry essentials like chainsaws, ice augers, hand tools, and extra gas or oil. Now it’s easier than ever to cross chores off the list.

Summit X with Expert package

The Ski-Doo Summit X with Expert package brings deep snow riding to the next level. The package is built from the ground up with improved stability and predictability for advanced riders that includes a shorter tunnel, revised front spindle and ski interaction, revised suspension and improved ergonomics. The result is a machine that makes it easier to conquer technical lines with confidence, so riders can challenge their own boundaries.

Backcountry X-RS 154

The new Ski-Doo Backcountry model is built to allow people go further, much easier, thanks to a 154-inch (391 cm) track length that enhances deep snow capability. The proven comfort and handling of the cMotion rear suspension and cross-over front suspension helps riders push their limits in the powder while still experiencing great on-trail performance.

For additional information and in-depth technical specifications on the complete 2020 Ski-Doo lineup, visit www.ski-doo.com . Be sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for up to the minute information.

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Manitou boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We support our lines of product with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business to fully enhance your riding experience. With annual sales of CA$4.5 billion from over 100 countries, our global workforce is made up of around 10,500 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, Expedition, REV Gen-4, Summit, FOURTY7C, XRS, LinQ, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For information:

Steve Cowing

Media Relations and PR Manager, Ski-Doo

Tel: 651.755.2520

steve.cowing@brp.com

Catherine Moreau

Senior Advisor, Media Relations

Tel: 514.231.2118

catherine.moreau@brp.com

For a high-resolution image, please contact Steve Cowing or Catherine Moreau.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10714d5c-aa39-4191-92db-2a7f4f1fc8ab



http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49d63dc9-5771-47a3-af49-36e54583f7ae