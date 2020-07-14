Alumacraft Competitor FSX 175/185 Increases Memory-Making Potential for Angling Families

VALCOURT, Quebec, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP (TSX: DOO; NASDAQ: DOOO) announces the launch of an exciting extension of the popular Competitor model with the new Alumacraft Competitor FSX 175/185 (Fish/Ski Crossover) boats, providing maximum flexibility for families who love the feeling of being out on the water. Built for all levels of multi-species anglers, Alumacraft Competitor series boats include all the must-have amenities serious anglers crave, like multiple livewells, a built-in cooler and lockable rod storage.



Whether fishing as a family or enjoying a day of relaxation on the water, owners of Competitor FSX models can easily reconfigure their boat’s platform to accommodate more seating, or a waterski-pylon. Celebrating 75 years of production with this model year 2021 launch, the Alumacraft brand continues to break the mold, allowing fishing families to continue making unforgettable memories on the water.

“Our customers come from a long tradition of fishing as a family, but they also want more flexibility from their investment,” said James Heintz, Director, Product Management, BRP Marine Group. “We designed our Competitor FSX models to give them the most possibilities for fun on the water together.”

MORE ROOM AND COMFORT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

Two added jump seats on the rear platform allow owners to easily configure the boat according to the number of passengers, offering all riders ample legroom. When fishing, the extra seating can easily be dropped out of the way for more access to the new, extended platform, which sports an additional six inches, allowing anglers more space to cast off the rear deck of the boat. On days when owners are out with family or friends, this added space gives easy access in and out of the water for skiing or swimming.

The rear-deck comfort mat features a refreshed modern design, providing comfort when kneeling to pull in a fish or assisting swimmers back into the boat. The Competitor FSX Sport is equipped with a walk-through windshield and dual consoles to keep everyone dry in all weather conditions. The rig is proudly built with Alumacraft’s 2XB hull, which includes bow to stern doubling plates and Aquadynamic shape for greater handling, added comfort at higher speeds and a drier ride.

MORE WAYS TO ENJOY THE WATER

For anglers, the on-the-go rod storage allows for quick and secure rod placement when adjusting the boat's position and the new large rear-center livewell holds 22 gallons and offers easy access from both the center access panel and under the friction-hinged jump seat for separation of fish and bait. The divider can also be removed to give anglers a place to stash those big ones that didn’t get away. For skiers, an optional ski pylon can be attached to the built-in base and conveniently stored in the starboard side storage when not in use, with clips that hold it in place. The base also doubles as a pedestal seat base, when needed, for the comfort of your favorite fishing partner.

For more information about the 2021 Competitor FSX 175 and 185, Alumacraft or its entire line of award-winning aluminum fishing boats, visit, www.alumacraft.com .

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats, built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer and Savage boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience.

With annual sales of CA$6.1 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce is made up of approximately 12,600 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Evinrude, Manitou, Alumacraft, Telwater and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information:

Candace Gawrysiak

262-884-5270

Network Communications Specialist, Public Relations

candace.gawrysiak@brp.com

media@brp.com

Rus Graham

603-799-2540

Rushton Gregory Communications

rgraham@rushtongregory.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5645abee-a462-4099-b47e-294d62ea2904