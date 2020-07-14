Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  BRP Inc.    DOO   CA05577W2004

BRP INC.

(DOO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alumacraft Competitor FSX 175/185 Increases Memory-Making Potential for Angling Families

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

VALCOURT, Quebec, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP (TSX: DOO; NASDAQ: DOOO) announces the launch of an exciting extension of the popular Competitor model with the new Alumacraft Competitor FSX 175/185 (Fish/Ski Crossover) boats, providing maximum flexibility for families who love the feeling of being out on the water. Built for all levels of multi-species anglers, Alumacraft Competitor series boats include all the must-have amenities serious anglers crave, like multiple livewells, a built-in cooler and lockable rod storage.

Whether fishing as a family or enjoying a day of relaxation on the water, owners of Competitor FSX models can easily reconfigure their boat’s platform to accommodate more seating, or a waterski-pylon. Celebrating 75 years of production with this model year 2021 launch, the Alumacraft brand continues to break the mold, allowing fishing families to continue making unforgettable memories on the water.

“Our customers come from a long tradition of fishing as a family, but they also want more flexibility from their investment,” said James Heintz, Director, Product Management, BRP Marine Group. “We designed our Competitor FSX models to give them the most possibilities for fun on the water together.”

MORE ROOM AND COMFORT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY
Two added jump seats on the rear platform allow owners to easily configure the boat according to the number of passengers, offering all riders ample legroom. When fishing, the extra seating can easily be dropped out of the way for more access to the new, extended platform, which sports an additional six inches, allowing anglers more space to cast off the rear deck of the boat. On days when owners are out with family or friends, this added space gives easy access in and out of the water for skiing or swimming.

The rear-deck comfort mat features a refreshed modern design, providing comfort when kneeling to pull in a fish or assisting swimmers back into the boat. The Competitor FSX Sport is equipped with a walk-through windshield and dual consoles to keep everyone dry in all weather conditions. The rig is proudly built with Alumacraft’s 2XB hull, which includes bow to stern doubling plates and Aquadynamic shape for greater handling, added comfort at higher speeds and a drier ride.

MORE WAYS TO ENJOY THE WATER
For anglers, the on-the-go rod storage allows for quick and secure rod placement when adjusting the boat's position and the new large rear-center livewell holds 22 gallons and offers easy access from both the center access panel and under the friction-hinged jump seat for separation of fish and bait. The divider can also be removed to give anglers a place to stash those big ones that didn’t get away. For skiers, an optional ski pylon can be attached to the built-in base and conveniently stored in the starboard side storage when not in use, with clips that hold it in place. The base also doubles as a pedestal seat base, when needed, for the comfort of your favorite fishing partner.

For more information about the 2021 Competitor FSX 175 and 185, Alumacraft or its entire line of award-winning aluminum fishing boats, visit, www.alumacraft.com.

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats, built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer and Savage boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience.

With annual sales of CA$6.1 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce is made up of approximately 12,600 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Evinrude, Manitou, Alumacraft, Telwater and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information:

Candace Gawrysiak
262-884-5270
Network Communications Specialist, Public Relations
candace.gawrysiak@brp.com
media@brp.com

Rus Graham
603-799-2540
Rushton Gregory Communications
rgraham@rushtongregory.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5645abee-a462-4099-b47e-294d62ea2904

Primary Logo

Alumacraft Competitor FSX 175/185 boat

BRP launches the new Alumacraft Competitor FSX 175/185 boats ©BRP 2020

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BRP INC.
02:31pSUNNY WITH A 100% CHANCE OF FUN : Manitou Introduces 2021 Lineup of Pontoons
GL
02:31pAlumacraft Competitor FSX 175/185 Increases Memory-Making Potential for Angli..
GL
07/09BRP launches new pilot project - Uncharted Society to Offer Experiences to Ex..
GL
07/02BRP to Increase Manufacturing Capacity in Mexico to Meet Side-by-Side Vehicle..
GL
06/30KEEP THE TROPHIES COMING : Can-Am Set to Continue Leading the Industry with Intr..
GL
06/15BRP Wins Lawsuit Against Arctic Cat in Canada
GL
05/29BRP : Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/28REMINDER/MEDIA ADVISORY : BRP Will Present Its First Quarter FY2021 Results and ..
GL
05/28BRP : 2020 Annual Report
PU
05/28BRP : Q1 2021 Earnings Presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 959 M 3 642 M 3 642 M
Net income 2021 -85,7 M -63,0 M -63,0 M
Net Debt 2021 1 713 M 1 258 M 1 258 M
P/E ratio 2021 -62,6x
Yield 2021 0,04%
Capitalization 4 902 M 3 599 M 3 599 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 12 600
Free-Float 46,2%
Chart BRP INC.
Duration : Period :
BRP Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 54,17 CAD
Last Close Price 56,15 CAD
Spread / Highest target 15,8%
Spread / Average Target -3,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Boisjoli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sébastien Martel Chief Financial Officer
Joshua Bekenstein Non-Executive Director
Michael S. Hanley Lead Independent Director
Louis Laporte Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRP INC.-5.09%3 615
POLARIS INC.-5.87%5 863
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.36.05%5 579
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION7.15%5 047
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.49.30%4 051
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.16.62%3 527
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group