BRP Announces Election of Directors and Board Committee Changes

05/30/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

VALCOURT, Quebec, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO; NASDAQ:DOOO) held earlier today its annual meeting of shareholders in Valcourt, Quebec. All of the nominees for directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 23, 2019 were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The voting result for each nominee is as follows:

NomineeVotes
For		%Votes
Withheld		%
Pierre Beaudoin340,024,23395.34%16,619,4234.66%
Joshua Bekensteinx`339,669,12195.24%16,974,5354.76%
José Boisjoli340,980,39595.61%15,663,2614.39%
J.R. André Bombardier340,895,04695.58%15,748,6104.42%
Michael Hanley353,854,27999.22%2,789,3770.78%
Louis Laporte340,293,78895.42%16,349,8684.58%
Estelle Métayer356,566,64999.98%77,0070.02%
Nicholas (Laki) G. Nomicos340,882,54195.58%15,761,1154.42%
Daniel J. O'Neill354,134,92599.30%2,508,7310.70%
Edward Philip354,132,60599.30%2,511,0510.70%
Joseph Robbins340,893,48195.58%15,750,1754.42%
Barbara J. Samardzich356,565,75799.98%77,8990.02%

Changes to the Board of Directors

As announced on April 23, 2019, Mr. José Boisjoli, in addition to his roles of President and CEO and director of BRP, has been elected as Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Laurent Beaudoin, former Chairman of the Board, did not stand for re-election and has been appointed Chairman Emeritus. BRP would like to thank Mr. Laurent Beaudoin for his immeasurable contribution to the Company and looks forward to continuing to receive his guidance, support and insight as Chairman Emeritus.

Mr. Michael Hanley, independent director since 2012 and Chair of the Audit Committee, has been appointed as Lead Director.

BRP is also pleased to welcome Mr. Pierre Beaudoin as a new member of the Board of Directors. It is a return to his roots for Mr. Pierre Beaudoin who was previously head of the Company’s management team in the early 2000s before BRP became a separate company.

Mr. William H. Cary did not stand for re-election as a director at the annual meeting of shareholders. BRP would like to thank him for his highly valued contribution to the Board of Directors over the past four years.

Changes to the Board Committees

Ms. Estelle Métayer and Mr. Daniel J. O'Neill were appointed as members of the Audit Committee. As Mr. William H. Cary did not stand for re-election as a director, he is no longer a member of the Audit Committee.

Mr. Edward Philip was appointed as Chair of the Human Resources, Nomination and Governance Committee (HRNG Committee) to replace Mr. Joshua Bekenstein, who remains a member of the HRNG Committee. Messrs. Pierre Beaudoin and Nicholas (Laki) G. Nomicos and Ms. Barbara J. Samardzich were appointed as members of the HRNG Committee.

Ms. Barbara J. Samardzich was appointed Chair of the Investment and Risk Committee to replace Mr. Louis Laporte, who remains a member of the Investment and Risk Committee. Mr. Daniel J. O’Neill was appointed as a member of the Investment and Risk Committee.

As a result of the foregoing changes, the composition of the Board committees is now as follows:

DirectorsAudit CommitteeHuman Resources, Nomination and Governance CommitteeInvestment and Risk Committee
Joshua Bekenstein Member 
Pierre Beaudoin Member 
José Boisjoli (Chair)  Member
Michael HanleyChair  
Louis Laporte  Member
Estelle MétayerMember  
Nicholas (Laki) G. Nomicos MemberMember
Daniel J. O'NeillMember Member
Edward Philip Chair 
Barbara J. Samardzich MemberChair

To learn more about BRP’s Board members, click here.

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Manitou boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We support our lines of product with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business to fully enhance your riding experience. With annual sales of CA$5.2 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce is made up of approximately 12,500 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Evinrude, Alumacraft, Manitou and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements included in this release may be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terminology such as “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “believes” or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions, and are subject to important risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements cannot be relied upon due to, amongst other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. Actual results may differ materially from results indicated in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those identified in BRP’s annual information form and management’s discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations. The forward-looking statements contained in this release represent BRP’s expectations as of the date of this release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made), and are subject to change after such date. However, BRP disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

For media enquiries:

Elaine Arsenault
Senior Advisor, Media Relations
Tel.: 514.732.7092
medias@brp.com

For investor relations:

Philippe Deschênes
Manager Treasury and Investor Relations
Tel.:

https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/images/cleardot.gif
514.732.7047
https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/images/cleardot.gif
philippe.deschenes@brp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
