BRP Announces Election of Directors and Board Committee Changes

VALCOURT, Quebec, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO; NASDAQ:DOOO) held earlier today its annual meeting of shareholders in Valcourt, Quebec. All of the nominees for directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 23, 2019 were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The voting result for each nominee is as follows:



Nominee Votes

For % Votes

Withheld % Pierre Beaudoin 340,024,233 95.34% 16,619,423 4.66% Joshua Bekensteinx` 339,669,121 95.24% 16,974,535 4.76% José Boisjoli 340,980,395 95.61% 15,663,261 4.39% J.R. André Bombardier 340,895,046 95.58% 15,748,610 4.42% Michael Hanley 353,854,279 99.22% 2,789,377 0.78% Louis Laporte 340,293,788 95.42% 16,349,868 4.58% Estelle Métayer 356,566,649 99.98% 77,007 0.02% Nicholas (Laki) G. Nomicos 340,882,541 95.58% 15,761,115 4.42% Daniel J. O'Neill 354,134,925 99.30% 2,508,731 0.70% Edward Philip 354,132,605 99.30% 2,511,051 0.70% Joseph Robbins 340,893,481 95.58% 15,750,175 4.42% Barbara J. Samardzich 356,565,757 99.98% 77,899 0.02%

Changes to the Board of Directors

As announced on April 23, 2019, Mr. José Boisjoli, in addition to his roles of President and CEO and director of BRP, has been elected as Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Laurent Beaudoin, former Chairman of the Board, did not stand for re-election and has been appointed Chairman Emeritus. BRP would like to thank Mr. Laurent Beaudoin for his immeasurable contribution to the Company and looks forward to continuing to receive his guidance, support and insight as Chairman Emeritus.

Mr. Michael Hanley, independent director since 2012 and Chair of the Audit Committee, has been appointed as Lead Director.

BRP is also pleased to welcome Mr. Pierre Beaudoin as a new member of the Board of Directors. It is a return to his roots for Mr. Pierre Beaudoin who was previously head of the Company’s management team in the early 2000s before BRP became a separate company.

Mr. William H. Cary did not stand for re-election as a director at the annual meeting of shareholders. BRP would like to thank him for his highly valued contribution to the Board of Directors over the past four years.

Changes to the Board Committees

Ms. Estelle Métayer and Mr. Daniel J. O'Neill were appointed as members of the Audit Committee. As Mr. William H. Cary did not stand for re-election as a director, he is no longer a member of the Audit Committee.

Mr. Edward Philip was appointed as Chair of the Human Resources, Nomination and Governance Committee (HRNG Committee) to replace Mr. Joshua Bekenstein, who remains a member of the HRNG Committee. Messrs. Pierre Beaudoin and Nicholas (Laki) G. Nomicos and Ms. Barbara J. Samardzich were appointed as members of the HRNG Committee.

Ms. Barbara J. Samardzich was appointed Chair of the Investment and Risk Committee to replace Mr. Louis Laporte, who remains a member of the Investment and Risk Committee. Mr. Daniel J. O’Neill was appointed as a member of the Investment and Risk Committee.

As a result of the foregoing changes, the composition of the Board committees is now as follows:

Directors Audit Committee Human Resources, Nomination and Governance Committee Investment and Risk Committee Joshua Bekenstein Member Pierre Beaudoin Member José Boisjoli (Chair) Member Michael Hanley Chair Louis Laporte Member Estelle Métayer Member Nicholas (Laki) G. Nomicos Member Member Daniel J. O'Neill Member Member Edward Philip Chair Barbara J. Samardzich Member Chair

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Manitou boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We support our lines of product with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business to fully enhance your riding experience. With annual sales of CA$5.2 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce is made up of approximately 12,500 driven, resourceful people.

