BRP Explores Electrification and Showcases e-Concepts at Club BRP 2020

09/10/2019 | 11:55pm EDT

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP (TSX:DOO; NASDAQ:DOOO) furthers its exploration of electrification by showcasing at Club BRP 2020 six different electric concepts within its current product lines and beyond.

These concepts give a glimpse of what the future could hold, among others, for both of its current product lines and for other potential segments. As a leader in the powersports industry, BRP continues to push the limits of the industry by unlocking new ways to move people and to explore new territories, while still providing the fun and exhilarating experience that riders expect.

“BRP has been working for some time on how to create e-vehicles to bring new experiences to potential and existing riders. As we’ve said, it was never a question of “if’’, but “when’’. We are truly excited about electric and see it as a potential opportunity for our business,’’ said Denys Lapointe, Senior Vice-President, Design, Innovation and Creative Services. “We continue to constantly innovate, and e-vehicles are no exception. Our talented team from around the world is working on new ideas and we’re eager to hear the consumer’s reaction. For the moment, these are preliminary concepts as we are currently evaluating market viability,’’ he added.

These concepts follow a series of past ventures by BRP into electric propulsion, which included the introduction of its Neighborhood Electric Vehicle and its electric side-by-side vehicle, the development of a Can-Am Spyder electric prototype, and the commercialisation of its electric karts, Sonic.

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou and Telwater boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$5.2 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce is made up of more than 12,500 driven, resourceful people.
www.brp.com
@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Evinrude, Manitou, Alumacraft, Telwater and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

  
For media enquiries:For investor relations:
  
Elaine ArsenaultPhilippe Deschênes
Senior Advisor, Media RelationsManager Treasury and Investor Relations
Tel.: 514.732.7092Tel.: 450.532.6462
medias@brp.com philippe.deschenes@brp.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2c4eb46-f14b-4899-a625-132326c14d58

Primary Logo

BRP's electric concepts

BRP is showcasing six different electric concepts within its current product lines and beyond at Club BRP 2020.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
