BRP : LYNX INTRODUCES A NEW GENERATION OF WIDETRACK SNOWMOBILES

Lynx Xterrain Brutal, the most rugged Lynx widetrack snowmobile to date

Lynx 59 Ranger, a new generation of widetrack snowmobiles for work and play

The reborn 69 Ranger redefines the super widetrack category

New, powerful and efficient Rotax 600 EFI engines

Levi, Finland, March 9, 2020 - BRP (TSX:DOO; NASDAQ:DOOO) unveiled its latest Lynx snowmobile innovations for 2021, which promise an incredible rider experience. The biggest buzz was around the new generation widetrack snowmobiles, featuring the Radien-X platform and inspired by the Lynx Xterrain Brutal model. These new features were just introduced at the Lynx BRP Dealer Meeting, in Levi, Finland, attended by hundreds of dealers and distributors around Europe.

'Xterrain Brutal is the most rugged Lynx widetrack snowmobile out there. It's an unstoppable adventure snowmobile built to thrive in extreme conditions, combining raw power and easy handling with sporty riding features,' said Valto Ristimella, Commercial Director, BRP Scandinavia.

The Ranger lineup expands

The just-released Lynx 59 Ranger writes a new chapter in widetrack snowmobile history. It is a versatile snowmobile designed for light utility and wintry leisure. 'The 59 Ranger snowmobile has the renowned features of Lynx widetrack snowmobiles. It's easy to use and a pleasure to ride. The latest engine technology and great snow capability provide master class versatility,' said Ristimella.

In the super widetrack category, the reborn Lynx 69 Ranger package marks a new era of heavy-duty utility snowmobiles. The 69 Ranger Snowcruiser package offers a luxurious riding experience for two. As for the 69 Ranger Alpine package, it features the Rotax 900 ACE Turbo engine and is the only factory-made utility snowmobile for use in ski resorts. 'The Lynx 69 Ranger model has served a wide range of customer needs from the Nordic countries to Russia to the Alps. With the introduction of the Radien-X platform and EasyRide rear suspension, Lynx is setting a new standard of performance, comfort and maneuverability in the super widetrack category,' stated Ristimella.

A new two-stroke engine by Rotax

Lynx is also introducing an all-new Rotax 600 EFI engine. The new powerplant is an excellent option for value-seeking riders because of its reliability, affordability and simplicity. The 85-horsepower engine novelty is Non-Road Mobile Machinery-compliant and available for Xterrain and 59 Ranger models.

Outfits to match your style

The Lynx apparel collection for 2021 offers thought-out solutions for varied needs and conditions. The Stamina line is designed for ultimate protection and performance for long adventures. The Quantum line offers a lightweight solution for the most discerning freeriders, whereas the more affordable Squadron line is ideal for value-seeking riders. The Lynx Racing line is designed for sporty trail riding and racing, while the Lynx Tec Layer line provides solutions for climate control. Then there's Lynx Sports casualwear, which takes the passion for the ride from snow to street. 'At Lynx, we believe that riders should be able to make the most of every day of winter. This thinking has been materialized in the Lynx 2021 lineup of snowmobiles, accessories and apparel,' concludes Ristimella.

The new generation of widetrack snowmobiles is available for pre-orders this week at authorized Lynx dealers and distributors around Europe. For more information, visit www.brplynx.com.

-30-

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer and Savage boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$5.2 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce is made up of more than 13,000 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Evinrude, Manitou, Alumacraft, Quintrex, Stacer, Savage and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For information:

Jani Yliniva

Marketing Manager

M: +358 400 886 719

jani.yliniva@brp.com