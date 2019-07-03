Log in
BRP Launches Rotax Max Dome Center in Linz, Austria Combining E-Kart and Gaming Technology

07/03/2019 | 04:15pm EDT

VALCOURT, Quebec, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last Friday, BRP (TSX:DOO, NASDAQ: DOOO) made a first venture into the world of direct consumer experience with the opening of the world's first Rotax MAX Dome. Located in Linz, Austria, the home of BRP’s famous Rotax engine R&D and manufacturing facilities. The Rotax MAX Dome concept is an innovative and exciting indoor e-kart racing arena combined with gamification, augmented reality technology and virtual entertainment.

Long known for providing exceptional and memorable experiences through its iconic products such as Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, and Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, BRP, with its Rotax MAX Dome is now expanding into providing a complete 360o experience under one roof. This project builds on the momentum of the market-leading Rotax electric karts released in 2017 and is driven by BRP’s growing interest in providing more experiential opportunities.

José Boisjoli, President and CEO, attended the launch in Linz, a vibrant innovation hub in this part of Europe, and commented, “This is an excellent opportunity to apply our growing expertise in electrification, as well as to showcase the incredible experiences possible through BRP vehicles. The Rotax MAX Dome in Linz is our first site of this kind and our intent is to expand this concept in various cities and countries around the world through a franchise model.”

Peter Ölsinger, General Manager BRP-Rotax and Vice-President Sales, Marketing & Communications said, “The Rotax MAX Dome reflects our ongoing passion to deliver the ultimate experience by combining the thrill of an actual race with the fun of being inside a video game. Combining the maneuvering of the karts accelerating around the curves to the sound, design and special effects of the track, to the 21st century gaming and interactive technology, and to the digital integration on social media and through the app, this concept is taking karting and immersive gaming to the next level.”

About Rotax MAX Dome
The Rotax MAX Dome experience is like being inside a video racing game: at the center of the space is a perfectly staged, two-level broad kart track capable of accommodating up to 12 karts at a time, with a 50-metre augmented-reality tunnel where you can earn extra points depending on where you drive. The tunnel incorporates custom light and sound generators and interactive features developed in cooperation with Ars Electronica Futurelab, also of Linz.

Designed to be the ultimate fun but safe experience, the track has a special shock-absorbing system for both the racetrack and the e-karts, as well as position recognition systems of the vehicles, plus a remote control system for any unexpected issues. MAX Dome uses Rotax SONIC e-karts that combine innovative propulsion technology and a modern design with futuristic features for an exciting and extraordinary racing experience. The position of the e-karts is transmitted in real time to screens inside the center and to the MAX Dome application, encouraging people to follow or play along.

Rotax MAX Dome Statistics

  • Immersive experience using e-kart technology with gamification, augmented reality technology and virtual entertainment.
  • 3,600 square meters of entertainment space, including racing track and games and observation rooms
  • A race track spread over two levels with a 50-metre-long tunnel
  • Interactive gaming room, catering and observation facilities
  • AR safety training, engine adjustment for weight-dependent performance class certification, safety gear fitting for each rider

About BRP
We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Manitou boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We support our lines of product with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business to fully enhance your riding experience. With annual sales of $5.2 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce is made approximately of 12,500 driven, resourceful people.
www.brp.com
@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Evinrude, Manitou, Alumacraft and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For media enquiries: For investor relations:
  
Elaine Arsenault Philippe Deschênes
Senior Advisor, Media RelationsManager Treasury and Investor Relations
514.732.7092450.532.6462
media@brp.com philippe.deschenes@brp.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7bb40049-b091-4164-9f8e-dfac4bcf24e1

Primary Logo

Rotax MAX Dome

The new Rotax MAX Dome Center in Linz, Austria

