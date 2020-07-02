BRP to Increase Manufacturing Capacity in Mexico to Meet Side-by-Side Vehicles Demand

VALCOURT, Quebec, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP (TSX: DOO; NASDAQ: DOOO) announced today that it is increasing its manufacturing capacity with the construction of a new facility in Mexico to meet demand for its off-road vehicles (ORVs) business.



This expansion of BRP’s production facilities is intended to help keep pace with the increased demand for Can-Am side-by-side vehicles (SSVs) experienced in recent years. After a temporary slowdown due to COVID-19, retail sales went up by over 35% in May, compared to the previous year, and the trend continued in June.

“Despite the pandemic, demand for our products has remained strong, and even surpassed last year’s figures for the same period,” said José Boisjoli, President and CEO. “Our continued innovation and steady growth in SSVs make this additional capacity necessary to meet our goal of achieving 30% market share,” he added.

The planned facility will be located in Juárez and represents an investment of an estimated CA$185M and would result in the creation of up to 1,000 permanent jobs. BRP’s total capital expenditure for FY21 is now expected to be in a range of CA$275M to CA$300M.

Site planning and construction are scheduled to begin within the next months, and the plant is expected to be ready for operation by Fall 2021. This new plant, combined with the company’s two off-road manufacturing facilities in Juárez, will create positive operational synergies and efficiencies.

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats, built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer and Savage boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$6.1 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce is made up of approximately 12,600 driven, resourceful people.

