Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  BRP Inc.    DOO   CA05577W2004

BRP INC.

(DOO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Media Advisory: BRP Will Present Its First Quarter FY2021 Results and Hold Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 10:01am EDT

VALCOURT, Quebec, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO; NASDAQ:DOOO) will hold its first quarter FY2021 financial results conference call on Thursday, May 28, 2020, followed by its Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

José Boisjoli, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sébastien Martel, Chief Financial Officer, will present the results of the first quarter of FY2021 and address questions from analysts on a conference call at 9 a.m. (EDT).

Messrs. Boisjoli and Martel will then discuss the results for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020, at BRP’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 11 a.m. (EDT).

First Quarter FY2021 Results
The press release will be distributed on Canadian and American newswires on Thursday, May 28, at approximately 6 a.m. (EDT).

For investors and analysts:

Telephone:1-833-423-0441(toll-free in North America)
 1-956-394-3561 (International numbers)
 Event code: 8963212
  
Webcast:Click here to access the webcast

Business media are allowed to join the call but will not be permitted to ask questions. This webcast will also be live on the Internet here and accessible to media and interested participants. An archived recording will be available here two hours after the event for 30 days following the original broadcast.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders (in French with simultaneous interpretation)

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to mitigate risks to the health and well-being of our employees, shareholders, communities and other stakeholders, BRP will limit physical attendance at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to the fullest extent possible and, as such, will only admit registered shareholders and validly appointed proxyholders at the Meeting location. Media can join via live webcast or conference call but will not be permitted to ask questions.

 Date: Thursday, May 28, 2020
  
 Time: 11 a.m. (EDT)
  
 Location: BRP’s Valcourt Product Development Center
 841 Cartier Street, Valcourt, Québec, J0E 2L0
  
 Conference call
1-855-468-0518
  Access Code: 6851134
  
 Webcasthttps://www.icastpro.ca/ebrp200528
  Password: brp200528
    

Following the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, the audio webcast will also be accessible on BRP’s website at www.brp.com.

About BRP
We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer and Savage boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$6.1 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce is made up of approximately 13,500 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com
@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Evinrude, Manitou, Alumacraft, Quintrex, Stacer, Savage and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

For media enquiries: For investor relations:
  
Elaine Arsenault
Senior Advisor, Media Relations
Tel.: 514.238.3615
medias@brp.com		Philippe Deschênes
Manager Treasury and Investor Relations
Tel.: 450.532.6462
philippe.deschenes@brp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BRP INC.
10:10aBRP : Will present its first quarter fy2021 results and hold its annual meeting ..
PU
10:01aMEDIA ADVISORY : BRP Will Present Its First Quarter FY2021 Results and Hold Its ..
GL
05/08TSX rises 0.9% to 14,966.56
RE
04/29BRP Announces a 90-Day Warranty Extension for All Its Powersports Products
GL
04/28Easing lockdowns across countries propel TSX to 7-week high
RE
04/28BRP : 2020 Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
04/28BRP : Announces annual general meeting will be available via audio webcast and c..
PU
04/28BRP Announces Annual General Meeting Will Be Available via Audio Webcast and ..
GL
04/27TSX rises 1.54% to 14,642.11
RE
04/15BRP Announces Additional Measures to Manage COVID-19 Impact
GL
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2021 4 691 M
EBIT 2021 235 M
Net income 2021 141 M
Debt 2021 1 761 M
Yield 2021 0,06%
P/E ratio 2021 29,9x
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
EV / Sales2021 1,17x
EV / Sales2022 1,03x
Capitalization 3 720 M
Chart BRP INC.
Duration : Period :
BRP Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 34,82 CAD
Last Close Price 42,61 CAD
Spread / Highest target 10,3%
Spread / Average Target -18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Boisjoli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sébastien Martel Chief Financial Officer
Annie Biron Finance Director
Joshua Bekenstein Non-Executive Director
J. R. André Bombardier Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRP INC.-27.98%2 542
POLARIS INC.-18.79%5 059
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.9.02%4 471
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-11.47%4 254
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.7.28%2 865
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.-16.53%2 523
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group