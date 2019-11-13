Log in
Media Advisory: BRP to Present Its Third Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2020

11/13/2019

VALCOURT, Quebec, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO; NASDAQ:DOOO) will hold its third quarter FY2020 financial results conference call on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

José Boisjoli, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sébastien Martel, Chief Financial Officer, will present the results of the third quarter of FY2020 and address questions from analysts on a conference call at 9 a.m. (EST).

The press release will be distributed on Canadian and American newswires on Wednesday, November 27 at approximately 6 a.m. (EST).

For investors and analysts:

Telephone:514-392-0235 or
1-800-377-0758 (toll-free in North America)
Event code 4313848
Click here for international dial-in numbers
  
Webcast:Click here to access the webcast

Business media are allowed to join the call but will not be permitted to ask questions. This webcast will also be live on the Internet here and accessible to media and interested participants. An archived recording will be available here two hours after the event for 30 days following the original broadcast.

About BRP
We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou and Telwater boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$5.2 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce is made up of more than 12,500 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com
@BRPnews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Evinrude, Alumacraft, Manitou, Telwater and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For media enquiries:For investor relations:
  
Elaine Arsenault
Senior Advisor, Media Relations
Tel.: 514.732.7092
medias@brp.com		Philippe Deschênes
Manager Treasury and Investor Relations
Tel.: 450.532.6462
philippe.deschenes@brp.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
