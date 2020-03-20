Log in
REMINDER - MEDIA ADVISORY: BRP TO PRESENT ITS FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020

03/20/2020 | 07:01am EDT

VALCOURT, Quebec, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO; NASDAQ:DOOO) will hold its fourth quarter FY2020 financial results conference call on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 9 a.m. (EST).

José Boisjoli, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sébastien Martel, Chief Financial Officer, will present the results of the fourth quarter of FY20 and address questions from analysts on the conference call.

The press release will be distributed on Canadian and American newswires on Friday, March 20, at approximately 6 a.m. (EST).

For investors and analysts:

  
Telephone:514-392-0235 or
 1-800-377-0758 (toll-free in North America)
 Event code 4318906
 Click here for international dial-in numbers
  
Webcast: Click here to access the webcast
  

Business media are allowed to join the call but will not be permitted to ask questions. This webcast will also be live on the Internet here and accessible to media and interested participants. An archived recording will be available here two hours after the event for 30 days following the original broadcast.

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer and Savage boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$5.2 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce is made up of more than 13,000 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com
@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Evinrude, Manitou, Alumacraft, Quintrex, Stacer, Savage and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Evinrude, Manitou, Alumacraft, Quintrex, Stacer, Savage and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For media enquiries: For investor relations:
  
Elaine ArsenaultPhilippe Deschênes
Senior Advisor, Media RelationsManager Treasury and Investor Relations
Tel.: 514.732.7092Tel.: 450.532.6462
medias@brp.com philippe.deschenes@brp.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
