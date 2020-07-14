Sunny With a 100% Chance of Fun: Manitou Introduces 2021 Lineup of Pontoons

VALCOURT, Québec, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP (TSX:DOO; NASDAQ:DOOO) announces two new Manitou pontoon boat models for model year 2021, meaning on-water adventurers of all types can find the boat to meet their needs. Combining luxury and sports performance, the Manitou LX replaces the Legacy and X-Plode models, to serve those in search of both extreme fun and complete relaxation. The Aurora LE, Manitou’s most accessible boat, now offers even more features as standard, and a completely redesigned VP hull to accommodate up to 200 HP, giving extra kick to on the water adventures. Now quicker to obtain, thanks to streamlined manufacturing and dealer ordering processes, the new lineup makes life on the water easy for all.



“We’ve modified our lineup to reflect what our customers are looking for,” said James Heintz, Director, Product Management, BRP Marine Group. “The new Aurora LE now offers even more fun for the whole family, still at an affordable price. It’s the perfect pontoon to get you on the water. With the new LX, our customers get the best combination of performance and comfort, with no compromise.”

AURORA LE – MORE COMFORT, MORE THRILLS, SAME AFFORDABILITY

Available in lengths from 18 to 25 feet, with standard, angler and rear-facing floor plans, and a variety of hull design and engine choices, one of the favorites amongst families, the all-new Aurora LE has been refreshed from bow to stern. With completely redesigned, high-quality furniture, it boasts upgraded foam padding and provides more comfort for you, your family and friends when spending the day out on the water. To extend the party from the boat to the sand bar, there’s a high quality stereo, providing an enhanced sound experience, and even four times as many cup holders. Additional standard features include:

7-inch Garmin multifunction display

Stainless steel ladder

Ski tow bar on V-Toon models

When it’s time to get the adrenaline pumping, the new Aurora LE VP, featuring patented V-Toon technology, offers a design upgrade to larger center tube lifting strakes, Barracuda nose cones, and power assist steering to accommodate up to 200 HP – for a uniquely exhilarating experience. More than just a third tube bolted to the deck, Manitou’s V-toon technology delivers superior handling, a smoother ride and more control. This upgrade is also available on Oasis, Encore and SES models.

LX SERIES – EXEMPLARY HANDLING, EXTREME PERFORMANCE, PREMIUM STYLING

Available with dual engine or Sport Handling Package (SHP), the new LX offers the finest in contemporary pontoon-handling technology. Positive angle lifting strakes and the Barracuda nose cone design give our SHP pontoon boats the ability to perform optimally even at high speeds and in rough waters. The LX comes in lengths from 23- to 27-feet, with a number of floor plans to choose from, ample storage, and tons of standard features, including:

Power Assist Steering

LED Interior and Exterior Lighting

Color-Matched Mooring Cover

A host of options is also available to precisely tailor your experience to your lifestyle, such as configurable loungers, sunpads, and windscreens.

