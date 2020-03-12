Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BRT Apartments Corp.    BRT

BRT APARTMENTS CORP.

(BRT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BRT APARTMENTS CORP. ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 06:55pm EDT

GREAT NECK, New York, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.22. The dividend is payable April 7, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 24, 2020.

About BRT Apartments Corp:

BRT is a real estate investment trust that directly, or through joint ventures, owns and operates multi-family properties.  Additional information on BRT, its operations and portfolio, is available at BRT’s website at: http://brtapartments.com.  Interested parties are encouraged to review BRT’s Form 10-K filed December 10, 2018 and its other reports filed thereafter with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.

Contact:  Investor Relations

BRT APARTMENTS CORP.
60 Cutter Mill Road
Suite 303
Great Neck, New York 11021
Telephone (516) 466-3100
Telecopier (516) 466-3132
http://brtapartments.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BRT APARTMENTS CORP.
06:55pBrt apartments corp. announces dividend
GL
06:53pBRT APARTMENTS : TO RESCHEDULE CONFERENCE CALL AND RELEASE OF EARNINGS REPORT FO..
AQ
02/24BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires Second Property in North Carolina
GL
02/14BRT APARTMENTS CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
02/14BRT Apartments Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release
GL
2019BRT Apartments Corp. Sells Indianapolis Property for $36.5 Million
GL
2019BRT APARTMENTS CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019BRT APARTMENTS CORP. : Announces Dividend
AQ
2019BRT APARTMENTS CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination o..
AQ
2019BRT APARTMENTS CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 132 M
EBIT 2019 18,2 M
Net income 2019 -10,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,75%
P/E ratio 2019 -19,5x
P/E ratio 2020 -11,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,48x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,40x
Capitalization 196 M
Chart BRT APARTMENTS CORP.
Duration : Period :
BRT Apartments Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRT APARTMENTS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 18,08  $
Last Close Price 12,26  $
Spread / Highest target 63,1%
Spread / Average Target 47,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey A. Gould Chief Executive Officer & Director
Israel Rosenzweig Chairman
George E. Zweier CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Vice President
Gary J. Hurand Independent Director
Louis C. Grassi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRT APARTMENTS CORP.-18.27%221
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-1.22%27 936
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-6.60%27 484
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-7.75%18 365
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC6.23%15 299
INVITATION HOMES INC.-10.01%14 615
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group