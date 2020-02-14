Log in
BRT APARTMENTS CORP.

(BRT)
BRT Apartments Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

02/14/2020 | 09:26am EST

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT APARTMENTS CORP. (NYSE:BRT), a growing multi-family real estate investment trust with properties located primarily in the Southeast United States and Texas, today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter 2019 after market close Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial results with investors and other interested parties at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, March 13, 2020.  The call will be hosted by Jeffrey A. Gould, Chief Executive Officer.  To participate in the conference call, callers from the United States and Canada should dial 1-877-407-9208, and international callers should dial 1-201-493-6784, ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time.  The webcast may also be accessed live by visiting the Company’s investor relations website under the “webcast” tab at https://brtapartments.com/investor-relations.

Replay Information:

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday, March 13, 2020 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, March 27, 2020.  To access the replay, listeners may use 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international).  The passcode for the replay is 13698608.

Additional Information:

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.  Interested parties are urged to review the Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at: https://brtapartments.com/investor-relations for further details.  The Form 10-K can also be accessed through the “Investor Relations” section of BRT’s website.  For additional information on BRT’s operations, activities and properties, please visit its website at www.brtapartments.com.

Contact:  Investor Relations - (516) 466-3100

BRT APARTMENTS CORP.
60 Cutter Mill Road
Suite 303
Great Neck, New York 11021
Telephone (516) 466-3100
Telecopier (516) 466-3132
www.BRTapartments.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
