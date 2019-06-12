Log in
BRT Apartments Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend

06/12/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

GREAT NECK, N.Y., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.20.  The dividend is payable July 9, 2019 to stockholders of record on June 25, 2019.

About BRT Apartments Corp:

BRT is a real estate investment trust that directly, or through joint ventures, owns and operates multi-family properties.  Additional financial and descriptive information on BRT, its operations and its portfolio, is available at BRT’s website at: http://brtapartments.com.  Interested parties are encouraged to review its Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2018 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information. 

Contact:  Investor Relations

BRT APARTMENTS CORP.
60 Cutter Mill Road
Suite 303
Great Neck, New York 11021
Telephone (516) 466-3100
Telecopier (516) 466-3132
http://brtapartments.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
