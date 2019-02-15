Log in
Bruker : Announces Quarterly Dividend

02/15/2019 | 07:01am EST

BILLERICA, Mass., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.04 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 22, 2019 to stockholders of record as of March 5, 2019.  

Bruker Corporation Logo

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, and in industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research and clinical microbiology. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

Contact:                                                          
Miroslava Minkova                                                                                           
Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Bruker Corporation                                                                   
T: +1 (978) 663 – 3660, ext. 1479                                                                                   
E: Miroslava.Minkova@Bruker.com                                                                   

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bruker-announces-quarterly-dividend-300796376.html

SOURCE Bruker Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
