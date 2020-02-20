Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Bruker Corporation    BRKR

BRUKER CORPORATION

(BRKR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bruker : Announces Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 07:01am EST

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.04 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 20, 2020 to stockholders of record as of March 9, 2020.

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, and in industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research and clinical microbiology. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BRUKER CORPORATION
07:01aBRUKER : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/18BRUKER CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Discl..
AQ
02/18BRUKER : Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Operating Resul..
BU
02/12BRUKER : Postpones Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast
BU
01/29BRUKER : Introduces Portable XRF MARPOL CTX 500S Analyzer for Easy Testing of IM..
AQ
01/28BRUKER : Announces Date and Time of Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Web..
BU
01/14BRUKER : at 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
PU
01/13BRUKER CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Discl..
AQ
2019BRUKER CORPORATION : to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Confer..
PR
2019BRUKER : Completes Debt Financing to Support Corporate Strategic Objectives
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 043 M
EBIT 2019 362 M
Net income 2019 211 M
Debt 2019 51,2 M
Yield 2019 0,32%
P/E ratio 2019 37,0x
P/E ratio 2020 31,3x
EV / Sales2019 3,79x
EV / Sales2020 3,48x
Capitalization 7 698 M
Chart BRUKER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bruker Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRUKER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 54,40  $
Last Close Price 49,99  $
Spread / Highest target 26,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank H. Laukien Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gerald N. Herman CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & VP
William Alderman Linton Lead Independent Director
Richard A. Packer Independent Director
Gilles J. Martin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRUKER CORPORATION-1.92%7 698
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC3.85%136 233
DANAHER CORPORATION6.80%113 999
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.4.01%71 316
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-4.87%59 962
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-1.61%49 079
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group