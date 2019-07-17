Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Bruker Corporation    BRKR

BRUKER CORPORATION

(BRKR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bruker : Comments on Block Trade Transaction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 07:01am EDT

BILLERICA, Mass., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) has been advised that former board member, Mr. Joerg C. Laukien, has authorized a block sale of Bruker shares as part of his retirement planning and portfolio diversification.  Joerg Laukien retired from the Bruker board of directors effective November 5, 2018. He is the brother of Bruker's President and CEO Frank H. Laukien, who is not selling any shares in this transaction.

Bruker Corporation Logo

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)
Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, and in industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research and clinical microbiology. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

Contact
Miroslava Minkova 
Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Bruker Corporation 
T: +1 (978) 663 – 3660, ext. 1479  
E: miroslava.minkova@bruker.com  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bruker-comments-on-block-trade-transaction-300886202.html

SOURCE Bruker Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRUKER CORPORATION
07:01aBRUKER : Comments on Block Trade Transaction
PR
07/08BRUKER : Announces Acquisition of Preclinical and Molecular Imaging Research Sof..
PR
06/24BRUKER : Announces New Phenomics Research Tools at Metabolomics 2019
PR
06/21BRUKER : Investor Day
PU
06/20BRUKER : Launches MALDI Biotyper Sirius at ASM Microbe Conference
PR
06/14BRUKER : to Host Investor Day on June 20th, 2019
PR
06/10BRUKER : New Application for Dynamic Fat Crystallization Analysis of Fats and Mi..
PU
05/31BRUKER CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/31BRUKER CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/28BRUKER CORPORATION : to Present at Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About