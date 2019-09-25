Bruker : Press Release - Bruker Launches the INVENIO X FTIR Research Spectrometer

Log in
Bruker Launches the INVENIO X FTIR Research Spectrometer

0
09/25/2019 | 04:28am EDT
Bruker Launches the INVENIO X FTIR Research Spectrometer

BILLERICA Massachusetts - September 25, 2019 - Bruker today announced the launch of the novel INVENIO X Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) system for research in molecular spectroscopy. This intuitive, modular, new advanced R&D spectrometer further expands Bruker's next- generation INVENIO® FTIR R&D platform. The INVENIO X is designed for the most demanding analytical applications, and now offers new capabilities for advanced research & development.

INVENIO X - advanced multispectral R&D FTIR

The INVENIO platform was introduced in 2018 and offers beneficial MultiTectTM technology for mounting up to 5 detectors, as well as the unique FM functionality for simultaneous mid- and far-infrared spectroscopy. The INVENIO X is available with an automated 3-position beam splitter changer, and its wear-free, novel INTEGRALTM interferometer combines high spectral resolution of -1 with the accuracy of cube corner mirrors.

'With up to seven software-controlled detectors and multiple light source options, INVENIO X is the most highly automated, multispectral research spectrometer,' said Dr. Michael Joerger, Bruker Product Line Manager for FTIR R&D systems. 'This permits measurements from the far IR to the UV/VIS range without the manual exchange of any optical components.'

In addition, INVENIO X benefits from other features introduced with the INVENIO platform. Its novel beam path improves spectroscopic sensitivity, and system-on-a-chip (SoC) built-in intelligence ensures faster data acquisition and processing. Its optional TransitTM channel enables quick measurements without removing longer-term experiments from the main sample compartment. Coded beam windows with magnetic mounts, an automated internal attenuator, an 8-position validation wheel, and an optional integrated touch panel for intuitive spectroscopic workflows represent further smart INVENIO innovations.

For more information on INVENIO, please visit: www.bruker.com/invenio

About Bruker Corporation

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, and in industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research and clinical microbiology. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

Media Contact:
Michael Mueller
Marketing Manager
Bruker Optik GmbH
T: +49 (7243) 504 2652
E: Michael.Mueller@bruker.com

Disclaimer

Bruker Corporation published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 08:27:08 UTC
