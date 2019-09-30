Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Bruker Corporation    BRKR

BRUKER CORPORATION

(BRKR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bruker : Press Release - Bruker wins order for eight FTIR Hyperspectral Imager HI 90 in Germany

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 01:58am EDT
Bruker wins order for eight FTIR Hyperspectral Imager HI 90 in Germany

ETTLINGEN, Germany - September 26, 2019 - Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) announced today the placement of an order of eight units of the HI 90 FTIR Hyperspectral Imager by the Procurement Office of the Federal Ministry of the Interior, Building and Community from June.

The Federal Ministry of the Interior, Building and Community (Federal Ministry) and its executive agencies cover a broad range of tasks and activities, extending from civil protection, integration, sport funding to security.

Bruker's FTIR Hyperspectral Imager HI 90

Within the remit of the Federal Ministry the Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK) ensures the safety of the population, combining and providing all relevant tasks and information in a single place. The work of the Office includes

  • carrying out the tasks of the Federation with regard to civil protection,
  • planning and preparation of measures to provide emergency supplies and carry out emergency planning,
  • planning and preparation of cooperation between the Federation and the federal states,
  • protection concepts of critical infrastructures,
  • basic and advanced level training in civil protection and disaster relief, disaster medicine, alerting and informing the population,
  • expansion of research into civil protection, in particular research into CBRN hazards,
  • conceptual and planning tasks in the area of international cooperation with the participation of all national civil defense agencies.

Bruker's HI 90 FTIR Hyperspectral Imager based on state-of-the-art technology enables for fastest and utmost reliable identification and quantification of hazardous gas compounds from remote distances. As such the HI 90 is the ideal instrumentation to carry out the tasks of the BBK.

Matthias Drobig, Occupancy of the Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance, commented: 'With the procurement of these state of the art devices we are further strengthening the capabilities of the Analytical Task Force (ATF) to aid the population in emergency situations.'

Dr.-Ing. Armin Gembus, Global Business Unit Manager Raman and Gas Analytics, commented: 'We are very delighted to have received this large order from the German Federal Ministry and being part of the German program for ensuring civil protection against disasters and terrorism.'

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker has enabled scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, productivity and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy, nanoanalysis and industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research, clinical microbiology and molecular pathology research. For more information, please visit www.bruker.com

For more information on the HI 90, please visit: www.bruker.com/hi90

Media Contact:
Michael Mueller
Marketing Manager
Bruker Optik GmbH
T: +49 (7243) 504 2652
E: Michael.Mueller@bruker.com

Disclaimer

Bruker Corporation published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 05:57:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRUKER CORPORATION
01:58aBRUKER : Press Release - Bruker wins order for eight FTIR Hyperspectral Imager H..
PU
09/25BRUKER : Press Release - Bruker Launches the INVENIO X FTIR Research Spectromete..
PU
09/20BRUKER : Strategic Alliance between Murdoch University and Bruker Supports Inter..
PR
09/16BRUKER : Announces Release of Breakthrough diaPASEF Workflow for CCS-aware 4D Pr..
PR
09/11BRUKER : Launches Nanoscale Infrared Spectroscopy and Chemical Imaging SNOM/AFM ..
PR
09/02BRUKER : Launches Highest Resolution Large-Format Bio-AFM System
PR
08/30BRUKER CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/26BRUKER : Announces World's First 1.2 GHz High-Resolution Protein NMR Data
PR
08/12BRUKER : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
08/09BRUKER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 045 M
EBIT 2019 363 M
Net income 2019 214 M
Finance 2019 42,7 M
Yield 2019 0,36%
P/E ratio 2019 32,7x
P/E ratio 2020 27,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,34x
EV / Sales2020 3,03x
Capitalization 6 869 M
Chart BRUKER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bruker Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRUKER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 50,50  $
Last Close Price 44,42  $
Spread / Highest target 30,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank H. Laukien Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gerald N. Herman CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & VP
William A. Linton Lead Independent Director
Richard A. Packer Independent Director
Gilles J. Martin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRUKER CORPORATION49.21%6 869
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC28.42%115 097
DANAHER CORPORATION37.28%101 551
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.11.44%61 514
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION14.06%56 151
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION41.86%45 190
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group