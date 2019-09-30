Bruker : Press Release - Bruker wins order for eight FTIR Hyperspectral Imager HI 90 in Germany

Bruker's FTIR Hyperspectral Imager HI 90

Within the remit of the Federal Ministry the Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK) ensures the safety of the population, combining and providing all relevant tasks and information in a single place. The work of the Office includes

carrying out the tasks of the Federation with regard to civil protection,

planning and preparation of measures to provide emergency supplies and carry out emergency planning,

planning and preparation of cooperation between the Federation and the federal states,

protection concepts of critical infrastructures,

basic and advanced level training in civil protection and disaster relief, disaster medicine, alerting and informing the population,

expansion of research into civil protection, in particular research into CBRN hazards,

conceptual and planning tasks in the area of international cooperation with the participation of all national civil defense agencies.

Bruker's HI 90 FTIR Hyperspectral Imager based on state-of-the-art technology enables for fastest and utmost reliable identification and quantification of hazardous gas compounds from remote distances. As such the HI 90 is the ideal instrumentation to carry out the tasks of the BBK.

Matthias Drobig, Occupancy of the Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance, commented: 'With the procurement of these state of the art devices we are further strengthening the capabilities of the Analytical Task Force (ATF) to aid the population in emergency situations.'

Dr.-Ing. Armin Gembus, Global Business Unit Manager Raman and Gas Analytics, commented: 'We are very delighted to have received this large order from the German Federal Ministry and being part of the German program for ensuring civil protection against disasters and terrorism.'

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker has enabled scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, productivity and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy, nanoanalysis and industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research, clinical microbiology and molecular pathology research. For more information, please visit www.bruker.com

For more information on the HI 90, please visit: www.bruker.com/hi90

Media Contact:

Michael Mueller

Marketing Manager

Bruker Optik GmbH

T: +49 (7243) 504 2652

E: Michael.Mueller@bruker.com