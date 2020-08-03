Bruker : Q2 2020 Earnings Webcast

Any statements contained in this presentation which do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding management's expectations for future financial and operational performance, expected growth, and business outlook; statements regarding our business focus; statements regarding the potential impact of COVID-19 on our business and our responses to the pandemic, including cost reduction initiatives; our fiscal year 2020 outlook; our portfolio transformation; share count; tax rate; product performance; our expectations regarding our future revenue declines. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the pandemic on global economic conditions and the length and severity of any resulting recession, continued volatility in the capital markets, the integration and assumption of liabilities of businesses we have acquired or may acquire in the future, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, our material weaknesses in internal controls, our ability to successfully implement our restructuring initiatives and other cost reduction initiatives, changing technologies, product development and market acceptance of our products, the cost and pricing of our products, manufacturing, competition, loss of key personnel, dependence on collaborative partners, key suppliers and contract manufacturers, capital spending and government funding policies, changes in governmental regulations, international trade disputes, the use and protection of intellectual property rights, litigation, and other risk factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as may be updated by our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law.
2
RESPONDING TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC
With Four Main Areas of Focus
I. Health &
II. Business
III. Temporary
IV. Enabling
Safety of our
continuity and
cost reductions;
LS tools for
employees,
high service
Continued
COVID-19
customers and
levels for
investments
disease,
partners
customers;
in Project
pharma and
Support for
Accelerate and
vaccine R&D;
essential
Operational
New diagnostic
priorities of our
Excellence
tests to fight
society
COVID-19
3
Q2 2020 & H1 2020
Business Update
4
Q2 2020 Negatively Affected by COVID-19 Disruption and Softer Demand
Q2 2020 Performance Year-over-Year
Revenues decreased -$66M, or -13.4%
−Organic decline of -12.7% on COVID-19 disruption and softer instrument demand
−Acquisitions add +0.4%
−Negative FX translation of -1.1%
Non-GAAPgross margin of 45.1%, down -440 bps
Non-GAAPoperating margin of 11.5%, down -350 bps
−Lower revenues partially offset by opex control and cost reduction measures
GAAP EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.23 in Q2-19
Non-GAAPEPS of $0.21, compared to $0.33 in Q2-19
Q2 Financials
Revenues [$M]
-13.4%
490.2
424.6
Q2-19Q2-20
Non-GAAP EPS
-36%
Q2-19$0.33
Q2-20$0.21
Reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures are available in our earnings press release and at the end of this presentation. Y-o-y: year over year. Bps: basis points
5
H1 2020 Negatively Affected by COVID-19 Disruption and Softer Demand
H1 2020 Performance Year-over-Year
Revenues decreased -$103M, or -10.8%
−Organic decline of -10.3% due to COVID-19 disruption and softer instrument demand
−Acquisitions add +0.6%
−Negative FX translation of -1.1%
Non-GAAPgross margin of 45.9%, down -330 bps
Non-GAAPoperating margin of 9.6%, down -470 bps
GAAP EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.43 in H1-19
Non-GAAPEPS of $0.35, compared to $0.61 in H1-19
H1 2020 Financials
Revenues [$M]
-10.8%
951.6
848.6
H1-19H1-20
Non-GAAP EPS
-43%
H1-19$0.61
H1-20$0.35
Reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures are available in our earnings press release and at the end of this presentation. Y-o-y: year over year. Bps: basis points
6
GROUP OVERVIEW:
H1 2020 Revenue Performance Year-over-Year(1)
Bruker BIOSPIN Group
BIOSPIN down low double digits due to COVID-19pandemic-related customer lab closures and installation delays, as well as some temporary BioSpin facility closures
NMR and PCI systems significantly lower, as certain deliveries and installations were delayed
Aftermarket steady, with scientific software higher
Bruker CALID Group
CALID down low single digits, as significant decline in molecular spectroscopy offset growth in microbiology and mass spectrometry
Continued solid performance of timsTOF proteomics business
Molecular spectroscopy (FTIR/NIR) down due to weaker demand, temporary factory slowdown and customer disruptions
(1)All in constant currency and in comparison to the six months ended June 30, 2019.
7
GROUP OVERVIEW:
H1 2020 Revenue Performance Year-over-Year(1)
Bruker NANO Group
NANO down mid-teens due to temporary facility closures, worldwide COVID-19 academic customer closures and weaker industrial demand
X-ray,Nano Surface and Nano Analysis tools lower due to academic customer closures and significantly slower industrial demand
Semi metrology market recovering
BEST Segment
BEST down high single digits, net of intercompany eliminations, on weakening superconductor demand by MRI companies and government research lab disruptions
All in constant currency and in comparison to the six months ended June 30, 2019.
8
PROJECT ACCELERATE
TimsTOF Innovations at ASMS 2020
NovelMALDI-2 source for timsTOF fleXTM
1x-2xorders of magnitude increase in sensitivity for many small molecules and lipids
Increases applications range of MALDI mass spectrometry and MS imaging
New4D Proteomics workflows:
✓ prm-PASEF
✓
Large-scale, accurate CCS
✓
short-gradientdia-PASEF
✓
'Run & Done' IP2/GPU
✓
glycosylation analysis,
4D proteomics
e.g. of viral antigens
analysis software
"In the last 35 years, MALDI has become a unique and rapid analytical tool for a wide variety of applications. We developed MALDI-2 to significantly extend the technique by providing much higher sensitivity for small molecules, and the inclusion of chemical classes that did not ionize efficiently with MALDI. The MALDI-2 powered timsTOF fleX will take MALDI to new scientific and analytical frontiers."
Professor Klaus Dreisewerd, Leader Section for Biomedical Mass Spectrometry at the University of Muenster, Germany
9
PROJECT ACCELERATE
Second 1.2 GHz Accepted / NMR in COVID-19 Research
Second 1.2 GHz NMR acceptanceat ETH (July 2020)
Solid-stateNMR for study of materials and biological systems, e.g. protein fibrils
Methods for in-cellstructural biology
Catalysts and functional materials for energy conversion and data storage
BrukerrampingGHz-class production in Switzerland
International Covid19-NMR Consortium (covid19- nmr.de/) forstructure-functionand inhibitor binding investigationsofSARS-CoV-2RNA and proteins
Australian National Phenome Center investigatingpostCOVID-19syndrome with unique NMR & MS plasma
metabolomics methods
1.2 GHz NMR at Eidgenössische
Technische Hochschule (ETH Zuerich)
"We are very excited to have the world's first 1.2 GHz solid-state NMR spectrometer successfully installed in our lab. The system was delivered just a couple of months ago and the installation and energizing of the NMR magnet went exceptionally well. The completion of the installation marks the culmination of a project that we started with Bruker almost a decade ago. We are very much looking forward to our first ultra-high field solid-state NMR experiments."
Professors Beat Meier, Matthias Ernst and Alexander Barnes at ETH Zürich, Switzerland
10
Q2 2020 & H1 2020
Financial Update
11
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:
Q2 2020 Overview
[$ m, except EPS]
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
Revenues
424.6
490.2
-13.4%
Operating Profit
49.0
73.7
-33.5%
Operating Margin (%)
11.5%
15.0%
-350 bps
Non-GAAP EPS
$0.21
$0.33
-36.4%
Free Cash Flow
-8.5
-7.4
-1.1M
[$ m]
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Cash, Equivalents &
796.8
288.8
+176%
Short-term Investments
Net (Debt)/ Cash
-228.1
-205.4
-11%
WC-to-revenue ratio*
$0.44
$0.42
+5%
COMMENTS
Reported revenue -13.4%, organic revenue -12.7%
Operating profit -34%
Operating margin -350 bps due to lower revenue and gross margins, partially offset by cost control and cost reduction measures
June 30, 2020 cash & equivalents of $796.8M, following Dec. 2019 debt financing and Q1 2020 partial drawdown of revolver
*Represents the ratio of working capital (WC) over trailing twelve months revenue. WC = (Accounts Receivable + Inventory - Accounts Payable)
Reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures are available in our earnings press release and at the end of this presentation.
12
Q2 2020 Revenue Bridge
Q2 2020 Revenue Performance Year-over-Year
Q2 2020 DRIVERS
▪ Reported revenue -13.4%
Organic
Currency
Portfolio
Total
▪ Organic revenue -12.7%
-12.7%
-1.1%
+0.4%
-13.4%
- BSI Groups -12.7% organic
- BEST -12.5% organic (net
of intercompany
Q2 2020 Revenue Bridge [$M]
eliminations)
▪ Acquisitions add +0.4%
-$62.2M
-$5.1M
+$1.7M
▪ FX headwind of -$5.1M,
$490.2
or -1.1%
$424.6M
Q2 2019
Organic
Currency
Portfolio
Q2 2020
Reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures are available in our earnings press release and at the end of this presentation.
13
Q2 2020 Non-GAAP Results Year-over-Year
[$ m, except EPS]
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
Total Revenues
424.6
490.2
-13.4%
Gross Profit
191.7
242.8
-21.0%
Margin (% of revenues)
45.1%
49.5%
-440 bps
SG&A
-98.6
-120.6
-18.2%
(% of revenues)
23.2%
24.6%
R&D
-44.1
-48.5
-9.1%
(% of revenues)
10.4%
9.9%
Operating Profit
49.0
73.7
-33.5%
(% of revenues)
11.5%
15.0%
-350 bps
Tax Rate
22.6%
23.3%
-70 bps
Net Income*
32.7
51.5
-36.5%
Non-GAAP EPS
$0.21
$0.33
-36.4%
Shares Outstanding
154.7
157.6
-1.8%
COMMENTS
Gross margin -440 bps, due to lower volume and productivity on COVID-19 disruptions, partially offset by cost reduction measures
OPEX -16% on cost reduction and cost control
Operating margin -350 bps due to lower revenue and gross margins, partially offset by cost control and cost reduction measures
EPS -36% on lower revenues and margins
Share count lower on recent buybacks
*Attributable to Bruker
Sum of items may not total due to rounding
Reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures are available in our earnings press release and
at the end of this presentation.
14
H1 2020 Revenue Bridge
H1 2020 Revenue Performance Year-over-Year
Organic
Currency
Portfolio
Total
-10.3%
-1.1%
+0.6%
-10.8%
H1 2020 Revenue Bridge [$M]
-$98.4M
-$10.6M
+$6.0M
$951.6
$848.6M
H1 2019
Organic
Currency
Portfolio
H1 2020
H1 2020 DRIVERS
Reported revenue -10.8%
Organic revenue -10.3%
BSI Groups down -10.5% organic
BEST down -8.5% organic (net of intercompany eliminations)
Acquisitions add +0.6%
FX headwind of -$10.6M, or -1.1%
Reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures are available in our earnings press release and at the end of this presentation.
15
H1 2020 Non-GAAP Results Year-over-Year
[$ m, except EPS]
H1 2020
H1 2019
Total Revenues
848.6
951.6
-10.8%
Gross Profit
389.8
468.3
-16.8%
Margin (% of revenues)
45.9%
49.2%
-330 bps
SG&A
-216.0
-237.4
-9.0%
(% of revenues)
25.5%
24.9%
R&D
-92.6
-94.9
-2.4%
(% of revenues)
10.9%
10.0%
Operating Profit
81.2
136.0
-40.3%
(% of revenues)
9.6%
14.3%
-470 bps
Tax Rate
23.2%
23.9%
-70 bps
Net Income*
54.9
96.0
-42.8%
Non-GAAP EPS
$0.35
$0.61
-42.6%
Shares Outstanding
155.1
157.7
-1.6%
COMMENTS
Gross margin -330 bps, due to lower volume, reduced productivity and unfavorable mix with COVID-19 disruptions
OPEX -7% on cost reduction and cost control measures
Operating margin -470 bps, due to lower revenue and gross margins, partially offset by cost reduction measures
EPS -43% on lower revenues and margins
Share count lower on buybacks
*Attributable to Bruker
Sum of items may not total due to rounding
Reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures are available in our earnings press release and
at the end of this presentation.
16
H1 2020 Cash Flow Year-over-Year
[$ m]
H1 2020
H1 2019
GAAP Net Income
34.8
67.7
-32.9
Depreciation & amortization
38.2
38.4
-0.2
Changes in working capital*
-71.9
-39.7
-32.2
Other items
45.7
-41.6
+87.3
Operating cash flow
46.8
24.8
+22.0
Capital expenditures
-50.8
-28.6
-22.2
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
-4.0
-3.8
-0.2
COMMENTS
Free cash outflow of -$4.0M, vs. -$3.8M in H1-19:
Lower net income
Continued CAPEX in facilities for site consolidation, productivity gains, capacity expansion
Increase in working capital due to COVID-19 disruptions
Lower taxable income forecast and favorable timing of cash tax payments
