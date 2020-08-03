Bruker : Q2 2020 Earnings Webcast 0 08/03/2020 | 05:37pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation Frank Laukien, President & CEO Gerald Herman, Chief Financial Officer August 3, 2020 Miroslava Minkova, Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Development Innovation with Integrity BRUKER CORPORATION Safe Harbor Any statements contained in this presentation which do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding management's expectations for future financial and operational performance, expected growth, and business outlook; statements regarding our business focus; statements regarding the potential impact of COVID-19 on our business and our responses to the pandemic, including cost reduction initiatives; our fiscal year 2020 outlook; our portfolio transformation; share count; tax rate; product performance; our expectations regarding our future revenue declines. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the pandemic on global economic conditions and the length and severity of any resulting recession, continued volatility in the capital markets, the integration and assumption of liabilities of businesses we have acquired or may acquire in the future, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, our material weaknesses in internal controls, our ability to successfully implement our restructuring initiatives and other cost reduction initiatives, changing technologies, product development and market acceptance of our products, the cost and pricing of our products, manufacturing, competition, loss of key personnel, dependence on collaborative partners, key suppliers and contract manufacturers, capital spending and government funding policies, changes in governmental regulations, international trade disputes, the use and protection of intellectual property rights, litigation, and other risk factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as may be updated by our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law. 2 RESPONDING TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC With Four Main Areas of Focus I. Health & II. Business III. Temporary IV. Enabling Safety of our continuity and cost reductions; LS tools for employees, high service Continued COVID-19 customers and levels for investments disease, partners customers; in Project pharma and Support for Accelerate and vaccine R&D; essential Operational New diagnostic priorities of our Excellence tests to fight society COVID-19 3 Q2 2020 & H1 2020 Business Update 4 Q2 2020 Negatively Affected by COVID-19 Disruption and Softer Demand Q2 2020 Performance Year-over-Year Revenues decreased -$66M, or -13.4% −Organic decline of -12.7% on COVID-19 disruption and softer instrument demand −Acquisitions add +0.4% −Negative FX translation of -1.1% Non-GAAP gross margin of 45.1%, down -440 bps

gross margin of 45.1%, down -440 bps Non-GAAP operating margin of 11.5%, down -350 bps −Lower revenues partially offset by opex control and cost reduction measures GAAP EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.23 in Q2-19

Q2-19 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.33 in Q2-19 Q2 Financials Revenues [$M] -13.4% 490.2 424.6 Q2-19Q2-20 Non-GAAP EPS -36% Q2-19$0.33 Q2-20$0.21 Reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures are available in our earnings press release and at the end of this presentation. Y-o-y: year over year. Bps: basis points 5 H1 2020 Negatively Affected by COVID-19 Disruption and Softer Demand H1 2020 Performance Year-over-Year Revenues decreased -$103M, or -10.8% −Organic decline of -10.3% due to COVID-19 disruption and softer instrument demand −Acquisitions add +0.6% −Negative FX translation of -1.1% Non-GAAP gross margin of 45.9%, down -330 bps

gross margin of 45.9%, down -330 bps Non-GAAP operating margin of 9.6%, down -470 bps

operating margin of 9.6%, down -470 bps GAAP EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.43 in H1-19

H1-19 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.61 in H1-19 H1 2020 Financials Revenues [$M] -10.8% 951.6 848.6 H1-19H1-20 Non-GAAP EPS -43% H1-19$0.61 H1-20$0.35 Reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures are available in our earnings press release and at the end of this presentation. Y-o-y: year over year. Bps: basis points 6 GROUP OVERVIEW: H1 2020 Revenue Performance Year-over-Year(1) Bruker BIOSPIN Group BIOSPIN down low double digits due to COVID-19pandemic-related customer lab closures and installation delays, as well as some temporary BioSpin facility closures

COVID-19pandemic-related customer lab closures and installation delays, as well as some temporary BioSpin facility closures NMR and PCI systems significantly lower, as certain deliveries and installations were delayed

Aftermarket steady, with scientific software higher Bruker CALID Group CALID down low single digits, as significant decline in molecular spectroscopy offset growth in microbiology and mass spectrometry

Microbiology, nucleic acid extraction and COVID-19 PCR assay consumables significantly higher

COVID-19 PCR assay consumables significantly higher Continued solid performance of timsTOF proteomics business

Molecular spectroscopy (FTIR/NIR) down due to weaker demand, temporary factory slowdown and customer disruptions (1)All in constant currency and in comparison to the six months ended June 30, 2019. 7 GROUP OVERVIEW: H1 2020 Revenue Performance Year-over-Year(1) Bruker NANO Group NANO down mid-teens due to temporary facility closures, worldwide COVID-19 academic customer closures and weaker industrial demand

mid-teens due to temporary facility closures, worldwide COVID-19 academic customer closures and weaker industrial demand X-ray, Nano Surface and Nano Analysis tools lower due to academic customer closures and significantly slower industrial demand

Nano Surface and Nano Analysis tools lower due to academic customer closures and significantly slower industrial demand Semi metrology market recovering BEST Segment BEST down high single digits, net of intercompany eliminations, on weakening superconductor demand by MRI companies and government research lab disruptions All in constant currency and in comparison to the six months ended June 30, 2019. 8 PROJECT ACCELERATE TimsTOF Innovations at ASMS 2020 Novel MALDI-2 source for timsTOF fleX TM

source for 1x-2x orders of magnitude increase in sensitivity for many small molecules and lipids Increases applications range of MALDI mass spectrometry and MS imaging

New 4D Proteomics workflows: ✓ prm-PASEF ✓ Large-scale, accurate CCS ✓ short-gradientdia-PASEF ✓ 'Run & Done' IP2/GPU ✓ glycosylation analysis, 4D proteomics e.g. of viral antigens analysis software "In the last 35 years, MALDI has become a unique and rapid analytical tool for a wide variety of applications. We developed MALDI-2 to significantly extend the technique by providing much higher sensitivity for small molecules, and the inclusion of chemical classes that did not ionize efficiently with MALDI. The MALDI-2 powered timsTOF fleX will take MALDI to new scientific and analytical frontiers." Professor Klaus Dreisewerd, Leader Section for Biomedical Mass Spectrometry at the University of Muenster, Germany 9 PROJECT ACCELERATE Second 1.2 GHz Accepted / NMR in COVID-19 Research Second 1.2 GHz NMR acceptance at ETH (July 2020)

Solid-state NMR for study of materials and biological systems, e.g. protein fibrils Methods for in-cell structural biology Catalysts and functional materials for energy conversion and data storage

Bruker ramping GHz-class production in Switzerland

production in Switzerland International Covid19-NMR Consortium ( covid19- nmr.de/ ) for structure-function and inhibitor binding investigations of SARS-CoV-2 RNA and proteins

Covid19-NMR Consortium Australian National Phenome Center investigating post COVID-19 syndrome with unique NMR & MS plasma metabolomics methods 1.2 GHz NMR at Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule (ETH Zuerich) "We are very excited to have the world's first 1.2 GHz solid-state NMR spectrometer successfully installed in our lab. The system was delivered just a couple of months ago and the installation and energizing of the NMR magnet went exceptionally well. The completion of the installation marks the culmination of a project that we started with Bruker almost a decade ago. We are very much looking forward to our first ultra-high field solid-state NMR experiments." Professors Beat Meier, Matthias Ernst and Alexander Barnes at ETH Zürich, Switzerland 10 Q2 2020 & H1 2020 Financial Update 11 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: Q2 2020 Overview [$ m, except EPS] Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Revenues 424.6 490.2 -13.4% Operating Profit 49.0 73.7 -33.5% Operating Margin (%) 11.5% 15.0% -350 bps Non-GAAP EPS $0.21 $0.33 -36.4% Free Cash Flow -8.5 -7.4 -1.1M [$ m] June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Cash, Equivalents & 796.8 288.8 +176% Short-term Investments Net (Debt)/ Cash -228.1 -205.4 -11% WC-to-revenue ratio* $0.44 $0.42 +5% COMMENTS Reported revenue -13.4%, organic revenue -12.7%

-13.4%, organic revenue -12.7% Operating profit -34%

-34% Operating margin -350 bps due to lower revenue and gross margins, partially offset by cost control and cost reduction measures

-350 bps due to lower revenue and gross margins, partially offset by cost control and cost reduction measures June 30, 2020 cash & equivalents of $796.8M, following Dec. 2019 debt financing and Q1 2020 partial drawdown of revolver *Represents the ratio of working capital (WC) over trailing twelve months revenue. WC = (Accounts Receivable + Inventory - Accounts Payable) Reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures are available in our earnings press release and at the end of this presentation. 12 Q2 2020 Revenue Bridge Q2 2020 Revenue Performance Year-over-Year Q2 2020 DRIVERS ▪ Reported revenue -13.4% Organic Currency Portfolio Total ▪ Organic revenue -12.7% -12.7% -1.1% +0.4% -13.4% - BSI Groups -12.7% organic - BEST -12.5% organic (net of intercompany Q2 2020 Revenue Bridge [$M] eliminations) ▪ Acquisitions add +0.4% -$62.2M -$5.1M +$1.7M ▪ FX headwind of -$5.1M, $490.2 or -1.1% $424.6M Q2 2019 Organic Currency Portfolio Q2 2020 Reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures are available in our earnings press release and at the end of this presentation. 13 Q2 2020 Non-GAAP Results Year-over-Year [$ m, except EPS] Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Total Revenues 424.6 490.2 -13.4% Gross Profit 191.7 242.8 -21.0% Margin (% of revenues) 45.1% 49.5% -440 bps SG&A -98.6 -120.6 -18.2% (% of revenues) 23.2% 24.6% R&D -44.1 -48.5 -9.1% (% of revenues) 10.4% 9.9% Operating Profit 49.0 73.7 -33.5% (% of revenues) 11.5% 15.0% -350 bps Tax Rate 22.6% 23.3% -70 bps Net Income* 32.7 51.5 -36.5% Non-GAAP EPS $0.21 $0.33 -36.4% Shares Outstanding 154.7 157.6 -1.8% COMMENTS Gross margin -440 bps, due to lower volume and productivity on COVID-19 disruptions, partially offset by cost reduction measures

-440 bps, due to lower volume and productivity on COVID-19 disruptions, partially offset by cost reduction measures OPEX -16% on cost reduction and cost control

-16% on cost reduction and cost control Operating margin -350 bps due to lower revenue and gross margins, partially offset by cost control and cost reduction measures

-350 bps due to lower revenue and gross margins, partially offset by cost control and cost reduction measures EPS -36% on lower revenues and margins

-36% on lower revenues and margins Share count lower on recent buybacks *Attributable to Bruker Sum of items may not total due to rounding Reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures are available in our earnings press release and at the end of this presentation. 14 H1 2020 Revenue Bridge H1 2020 Revenue Performance Year-over-Year Organic Currency Portfolio Total -10.3% -1.1% +0.6% -10.8% H1 2020 Revenue Bridge [$M] -$98.4M -$10.6M +$6.0M $951.6 $848.6M H1 2019 Organic Currency Portfolio H1 2020 H1 2020 DRIVERS Reported revenue -10.8%

-10.8% Organic revenue -10.3%

-10.3% BSI Groups down -10.5% organic BEST down -8.5% organic (net of intercompany eliminations)

Acquisitions add +0.6%

FX headwind of -$10.6M, or -1.1% Reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures are available in our earnings press release and at the end of this presentation. 15 H1 2020 Non-GAAP Results Year-over-Year [$ m, except EPS] H1 2020 H1 2019 Total Revenues 848.6 951.6 -10.8% Gross Profit 389.8 468.3 -16.8% Margin (% of revenues) 45.9% 49.2% -330 bps SG&A -216.0 -237.4 -9.0% (% of revenues) 25.5% 24.9% R&D -92.6 -94.9 -2.4% (% of revenues) 10.9% 10.0% Operating Profit 81.2 136.0 -40.3% (% of revenues) 9.6% 14.3% -470 bps Tax Rate 23.2% 23.9% -70 bps Net Income* 54.9 96.0 -42.8% Non-GAAP EPS $0.35 $0.61 -42.6% Shares Outstanding 155.1 157.7 -1.6% COMMENTS Gross margin -330 bps, due to lower volume, reduced productivity and unfavorable mix with COVID-19 disruptions

-330 bps, due to lower volume, reduced productivity and unfavorable mix with COVID-19 disruptions OPEX -7% on cost reduction and cost control measures

-7% on cost reduction and cost control measures Operating margin -470 bps, due to lower revenue and gross margins, partially offset by cost reduction measures

-470 bps, due to lower revenue and gross margins, partially offset by cost reduction measures EPS -43% on lower revenues and margins

-43% on lower revenues and margins Share count lower on buybacks *Attributable to Bruker Sum of items may not total due to rounding Reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures are available in our earnings press release and at the end of this presentation. 16 H1 2020 Cash Flow Year-over-Year [$ m] H1 2020 H1 2019 GAAP Net Income 34.8 67.7 -32.9 Depreciation & amortization 38.2 38.4 -0.2 Changes in working capital* -71.9 -39.7 -32.2 Other items 45.7 -41.6 +87.3 Operating cash flow 46.8 24.8 +22.0 Capital expenditures -50.8 -28.6 -22.2 Free cash flow (non-GAAP) -4.0 -3.8 -0.2 COMMENTS Free cash outflow of -$4.0M, vs. -$3.8M in H1-19:

-$4.0M, vs. -$3.8M in H1-19: Lower net income Continued CAPEX in facilities for site consolidation, productivity gains, capacity expansion Increase in working capital due to COVID-19 disruptions Lower taxable income forecast and favorable timing of cash tax payments Favorable timing of customer advances

*WC = (Accounts Receivable + Inventory - Accounts Payable) Sum of items may not total due to rounding Reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures are available in our earnings press release and at the end of this presentation. 17 FY 2020 Outlook 18 FY 2020 Outlook FY 2020 Guidance Remains Suspended On March 27, 2020, Bruker suspended its FY 2020 guidance due to the uncertain business conditions created by COVID-19. Potential Q3 2020 Scenarios Bruker anticipates a sequential improvement in financial results from the second quarter to the third quarter of 2020.

Potential scenarios for Q3 2020 year-over-year revenue declines are in the range between -6% to -10%. Actual results could differ.

year-over-year revenue declines are in the range between -6% to -10%. Actual results could differ. Disciplined cost management in Q3 2020, while we continue to invest in key priorities. 19 Appendix 20 Q2 2020 GAAP Results Year-over-Year [$M, except EPS] Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Total Revenues 424.6 490.2 -13% Gross Profit 186.2 230.4 -19% Margin (% of sales) 43.9% 47.0% SG&A -102.4 -124.5 -18% (% of revenues) 24.1% 25.4% R&D -44.1 -48.5 -9% (% of revenues) 10.4% 9.9% Operating Income 37.9 53.5 -29% (% of revenues) 8.9% 10.9% -200 bps Net Income* 24.1 36.5 -34% EPS $0.16 $0.23 -30% Shares Outstanding 154.7 157.6 -1.8% *Attributable to Bruker Sum of items may not total due to rounding Reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures are available in our earnings press release and at the end of this presentation. 21 Q2 2020 Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results Year-over-Year [$M, except EPS] Q2 2020 Q2 2019 GAAP Operating Income 37.9 53.5 Restructuring Costs 1.5 1.4 Acquisition-Related Costs -0.8 6.2 Purchased Intangible Amortization 9.0 9.9 Other Costs 1.4 2.7 TOTAL 11.1 20.2 Non-GAAP Operating Income 49.0 73.7 Non-GAAP Interest & Other Expense, net -6.6 -5.9 Non GAAP Profit Before Tax 42.4 67.8 Non-GAAP Income Tax Provision -9.6 -15.8 Non-GAAP Tax Rate 22.6% 23.3% Minority Interest -0.1 -0.5 Non-GAAP Net Income* 32.7 51.5 Non-GAAP EPS $0.21 $0.33 *Attributable to Bruker Sum of items may not total due to rounding 22 H1 2020 GAAP Results Year-over-Year [$M, except EPS] H1 2020 H1 2019 Total Revenues 848.6 951.6 -11% Gross Profit 378.5 445.1 -15% Margin (% of sales) 44.6% 46.8% SG&A -223.6 -244.6 -9% (% of revenues) 26.3% 25.7% R&D -92.6 -94.9 -2% (% of revenues) 10.9% 10.0% Operating Income 54.3 95.4 -43% (% of revenues) 6.4% 10.0% -360 bps Net Income* 34.6 67.3 -49% EPS $0.22 $0.43 -49% Shares Outstanding 155.1 157.7 -2% *Attributable to Bruker Sum of items may not total due to rounding Reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures are available in our earnings press release and at the end of this presentation. 23 H1 2020 Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results Year-over-Year [$M, except EPS] H1 2020 H1 2019 GAAP Operating Income 54.3 95.4 Restructuring Costs 3.8 5.4 Acquisition-Related Costs -1.9 11.1 Purchased Intangible Amortization 17.7 20.0 Other Costs 7.3 4.1 TOTAL 26.9 40.6 Non-GAAP Operating Income 81.2 136.0 Non-GAAP Interest & Other Expense, net -9.5 -9.4 Non GAAP Profit Before Tax 71.7 126.6 Non-GAAP Income Tax Provision -16.6 -30.2 Non-GAAP Tax Rate 23.2% 23.9% Minority Interest -0.2 -0.4 Non-GAAP Net Income* 54.9 96.0 Non-GAAP EPS $0.35 $0.61 *Attributable to Bruker Sum of items may not total due to rounding 24 Q2 2020 Cash Flow Year-over-Year [$ m] Q2 2020 Q2 2019 GAAP Net Income 24.2 37.0 -12.8 Depreciation & amortization 19.2 19.4 -0.2 Changes in working capital* -50.7 -13.7 -37.0 Other items +19.1 -32.1 +51.2 Operating cash flow 11.8 10.6 +1.2 Capital expenditures -20.3 -18.0 -2.3 Free cash flow (non-GAAP) -8.5 -7.4 -1.1 COMMENTS Free cash outflow -$8.5M compared to -$7.4M in Q2-19:

-$8.5M compared to -$7.4M in Q2-19: Lower net income Continued CAPEX in production facilities for productivity gains and expansion Increase in working capital due to COVID-19 disruptions Lower forecast taxable income and favorable timing of cash tax payments

- Favorable timing of customer advances *WC = (Accounts Receivable + Inventory - Accounts Payable) Sum of items may not total due to rounding Reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures are available in our earnings press release and at the end of this presentation. 25 Balance Sheet [$M] Jun 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Total Assets 2,943.4 2,771.5 2,349.7 Working Capital* 870.7 821.0 818.9 Intangibles, Net & Other 590.3 603.5 586.9 Long-Term Assets [$M] Jun 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Cash, Cash Equivalents & 796.8 684.9 288.8 Short-term Investments Financial Debt 1,024.9 813.3 494.2 Net Cash -228.1 -128.4 -205.4 * WC = (Accounts Receivable + Inventory - Accounts Payable) Sum of items may not total due to rounding 26 Q2 2020 GAAP SEGMENT RESULTS: BSI and BEST GAAP Performance Year-over-Year [$ m] Q2 2020 Q2 2019 REVENUE Scientific Instruments (BSI) 383.3 442.4 -13% Organic Revenue Growth (%) -12.7% +3.4% Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST) 44.8 51.9 -14% Corporate Eliminations -3.5 -4.1 Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST), net of 41.3 47.8 -14% Corporate Eliminations Organic Revenue Growth (%) -12.5% +18.2% Total Revenue 424.6 490.2 -13% OPERATING INCOME Scientific Instruments (BSI) 43.6 61.9 -30% Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST) 2.3 3.1 -26% Corporate, eliminations and other -8.0 -11.5 Total Operating Income 37.9 53.5 -29% Sum of items may not total due to rounding 27 H1 2020 GAAP SEGMENT RESULTS: BSI and BEST GAAP Performance Year-over-Year [$ m] H1 2020 H1 2019 REVENUE Scientific Instruments (BSI) 764.8 859.2 -11% Organic Revenue Growth (%) -10.5% +4.4% Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST) 91.0 99.7 -9% Corporate Eliminations -7.2 -7.3 Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST), net of 83.8 92.4 -9% Corporate Eliminations Organic Revenue Growth (%) -8.5% +11.6% Total Revenue 848.6 951.6 -11% OPERATING INCOME Scientific Instruments (BSI) 75.1 112.0 -33% Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST) 4.0 6.2 -35% Corporate, eliminations and other -24.8 -22.8 Total Operating Income 54.3 95.4 -43% Sum of items may not total due to rounding 28 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Bruker Corporation published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 21:36:03 UTC 0 Latest news on BRUKER CORPORATION 05:37p BRUKER : Q2 2020 Earnings Webcast PU 04:52p BRUKER : 2Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 04:09p BRUKER : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results BU 04:07p BRUKER CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement.. AQ 07/30 BRUKER : Launches Revolutionary High-Speed AFM System for Single-Molecule Applic.. BU 07/28 BRUKER : Launches Second-Generation FluoroType SARS-CoV-2 plus PCR Test for Dete.. AQ 07/27 BRUKER : Launches Second-Generation FluoroType® SARS-CoV-2 plus PCR Test for Det.. BU 07/23 BRUKER CORPORATION : - Successful Installation of ETH 1.2 GHz NMR System Enables.. AQ 07/22 BRUKER : Successful Installation of ETH 1.2 GHz NMR System Enables Novel Researc.. BU 07/22 BRUKER CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K) AQ