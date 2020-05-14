Fujikura and Bruker Collaboration: A 1.2 GHz NMR Magnet Built with Japanese HTS Tape Reaches Field at Bruker's Factory

A photograph of Fujikura's 2G HTS wires

Fujikura is a renowned technology firm that has historically produced high technology products for a range of industries such electric power transmission and telecommunications. Many of these products need to be produced to a high quality over very long lengths which is also a requirement for many superconductor applications.

Fujikura's extensive knowledge in manufacturing has enabled Fujikura to develop and optimize the manufacturing processes to commercially produce 'Rare-earth-based 2nd Generation High-Temperature Superconducting tapes' (2G HTS). Fujikura developed the key manufacturing processes 20 years ago and have maintained a world leading position in this field. Fujikura produce the highest quality 2G-HTS tape with consistent quality enabling Fujikura's customers break new ground in research and commercial applications.

Fujikura developed several unique manufacturing processes including 'Ion beam assisted deposition' (IBAD) which enables fabrication of a high-textured buffer layer. This process has become the industry standard. Fujikura's experience in these processes has enabled Fujikura to produce HTS tapes with very high critical currents over very long lengths with extremely high uniformity. Fujikura works closely with customers to meet the specific demands of each application.

'The quality of Fujikura's HTS tapes is impeccable and of very high quality. We are tremendously impressed with Fujikura's process stability and the resulting reliability. Bruker works with several manufacturers of HTS materials, both internal and external, which is why we are in an ideal position to draw a comparison. For us, without a doubt, Fujikura rank among the top HTS manufacturers in the world. We commend Fujikura on their impressive achievements', comments Patrick Wikus, who manages Bruker's 1.2 GHz NMR program.

There are a vast range of potential applications for '2G HTS tapes'. Applications include efficient motors for power generation, particle accelerators, research magnets, fusion and particle detection in space. Bruker's UHF NMR is an incredible achievement and is one of the first large scale commercial successes for this technology. Fujikura is delighted to develop technologies that not only improve the quality of human life but also have great potential for industrial innovation and saving natural resources in the coming future.