Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Bruker Corporation    BRKR

BRUKER CORPORATION

(BRKR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Bruker Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 03:20pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bruker Corporation (“Bruker” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BRKR) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Bruker admitted on February 28, 2020, that its Audit Committee had undertaken an investigation based on allegations of improper tax accounting “including the effective income tax rate for 2019 and the related income tax balance sheet accounts.” The Company disclosed on March 3, 2020, that the investigation had deepened into its financial reporting and internal controls, including disclosure controls and procedures. The Company also announced that the investigation would cause a delay in the filing of its 2019 annual report.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BRUKER CORPORATION
03:20pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
12:02pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Continues Inv..
BU
10:22aROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Again..
BU
09:10aBRUKER : Announces Launch of CE-IVD Marked genesig Assay Kit for the Detection o..
AQ
03/25Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Bruker Corporation ..
BU
03/24BRUKER : Announces Launch of CE-IVD Marked genesig® Assay Kit for the Detection ..
BU
03/09BRUKER : Introduces Novel NMR Technologies and Lab Productivity Software at ENC ..
PU
03/09BRUKER : New Functional Structural Biology Capabilities Enabled by Bruker GHz-Cl..
BU
03/06THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Bruker C..
BU
03/06INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Investigates Bruker Corporation
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 073 M
EBIT 2019 365 M
Net income 2019 207 M
Debt 2019 116 M
Yield 2019 0,44%
P/E ratio 2019 27,4x
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,77x
EV / Sales2020 2,53x
Capitalization 5 628 M
Chart BRUKER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bruker Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRUKER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 51,80  $
Last Close Price 36,55  $
Spread / Highest target 72,4%
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank H. Laukien Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gerald N. Herman CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & VP
William Alderman Linton Lead Independent Director
Richard A. Packer Independent Director
Gilles J. Martin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRUKER CORPORATION-28.29%5 628
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-13.19%108 354
DANAHER CORPORATION-15.74%90 122
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-22.13%53 741
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-2.72%43 407
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-33.83%41 774
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group