Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Bruker Corporation - BRKR

04/12/2020 | 02:35pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bruker Corporation ("Bruker" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BRKR).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Bruker and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On February 28, 2020, Bruker disclosed that the Company's Audit Committee had begun an internal investigation after receiving allegations of improper tax accounting relating to income tax matters, including the effective income tax rate for 2019.  Then, on March 3, 2020, Bruker announced that it would not timely file its annual report for 2019, citing the internal investigation, and also disclosed that the scope of the investigation included the impact on the Company's financial reporting and internal controls, including disclosure controls and procedures.  Following these disclosures, Bruker's stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 9980

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-bruker-corporation---brkr-301039113.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
