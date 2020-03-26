ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Bruker Corporation – BRKR

Log in
03/26/2020 | 10:22am EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) resulting from allegations that Bruker may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On February 28, 2020, Bruker disclosed that the Company's Audit Committee had begun an internal investigation after receiving allegations of improper tax accounting relating to income tax matters “including the effective income tax rate for 2019 and the related income tax balance sheet accounts.”

Then, on March 3, 2020, Bruker announced it would not timely file its 2019 annual report, citing the internal investigation. The Company also disclosed that the scope of the investigation included the impact on its financial reporting and internal controls, including disclosure controls and procedures. On this news, the Company’s stock price fell sharply.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Bruker investors. If you purchased shares of Bruker please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1823.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
