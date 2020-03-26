ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Bruker Corporation – BRKR

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) resulting from allegations that Bruker may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On February 28, 2020, Bruker disclosed that the Company's Audit Committee had begun an internal investigation after receiving allegations of improper tax accounting relating to income tax matters “including the effective income tax rate for 2019 and the related income tax balance sheet accounts.”

Then, on March 3, 2020, Bruker announced it would not timely file its 2019 annual report, citing the internal investigation. The Company also disclosed that the scope of the investigation included the impact on its financial reporting and internal controls, including disclosure controls and procedures. On this news, the Company’s stock price fell sharply.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Bruker investors. If you purchased shares of Bruker please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1823.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

