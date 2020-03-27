Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Brunel International N.V.    BRNL   NL0010776944

BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(BRNL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brunel International N : Press Release Brunel provides update on Corona impact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 03:13am EDT

Brunel International, an international service provider specialising in the flexible deployment of knowledge and capacity in the fields of Engineering, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Automotive, Life Science, ICT, Finance, Legal and Insurance & Banking, today provides an update on its current business in light of the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and recent volatility in the markets.

Jilko Andringa, CEO of Brunel International N.V.: 'As an international company with presence in China, we were already confronted with the Coronavirus two months ago. We immediately started working fully remotely in Asia, and our team has done an incredible job to keep everybody safe, while continuing to run projects for our clients. We tailored our business continuity plan to these difficult circumstances and included the learnings from our experience in Asia to respond swiftly to the continuous changes in policies and market conditions.

Our main priority is the health and safety of our Brunel colleagues, and we strictly follow the guidelines of all relevant health authorities. At the same time, we work hard to safeguard the continuity of the services we provide to our clients. In all affected areas, our people are working from home wherever possible. I am touched by the drive, creativity and collaboration our colleagues show in the way they manage their job in this new and tough reality.

While we remain in a strong position due to our resilient operations and our strong financial position, we have taken the prudent decision not to pay out 2019 dividends. With this, we are able to support organic growth opportunities we still see in our markets. We feel supported by our founder and majority shareholder, who recently increased his share in Brunel to more than 60%, demonstrating his confidence in the strength and strategy of Brunel.'

Financial impact

To date, no material adverse impact on revenues has been observed from COVID-19, nor on cash. However, we see the activity level decreasing slowly. Based on the most recent predictions on economic growth, or the lack thereof, we anticipate a lower level of activities for the remainder of 2020. Due to the nature of our business and contracts, we anticipate that the DACH region and The Netherlands will be affected within the next couple of weeks, affecting our Q2 results. In the other regions, we are more exposed to ongoing large projects. The current conditions and the low oil price will cause delays or cancellations of projects. As a consequence, most of the other regions are likely to be impacted in the course of this year due to the lack of new large projects. The overall impact will depend on how fast COVID-19 can be controlled, and how soon economies can start recovering.

Brunel's financial position remains strong and we have sufficient cash and borrowing base to deal with these circumstances in a healthy manner. In times of declining activities, our cashflow is supported by the release of working capital.

Dividend

Capital preservation is one of our key priorities at the moment, as it is impossible to predict the length and depth of the situation. Notwithstanding the fact that Brunel currently has sufficient liquidity to pay its dividend, given the lack of visibility over the likely duration of the pandemic and the volatility in the markets, we have decided to take a prudent approach and cancel the proposed dividend for the financial year 2019. If the situation normalizes in the second half of the year, and our cash position remains sufficient, we will consider to pay the dividend of EUR 0.30 per share as a special dividend in the second half of the year.

Brunel will publish its Q1 2020 results on 30 April 2020.

Disclaimer

Brunel International NV published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 07:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL N.V.
03:13aBRUNEL INTERNATIONAL N : Press Release Brunel provides update on Corona impact
PU
03:01aBRUNEL INTERNATIONAL N : provides update on Corona impact
AQ
02/14BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL N : Press Release Brunel Q4 and FY 2019 results
PU
02/14BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL N : Q4 and FY19 results
AQ
02/14BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL N.V. : Slide show results
CO
02/14BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL N.V. : Annual results
CO
01/20BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
2019BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL N.V. : Annual Report
CO
2019BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL N.V. : Notices
CO
2019BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 022 M
EBIT 2020 22,0 M
Net income 2020 18,0 M
Finance 2020 110 M
Yield 2020 5,32%
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
P/E ratio 2021 7,70x
EV / Sales2020 0,12x
EV / Sales2021 0,11x
Capitalization 238 M
Chart BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL N.V.
Duration : Period :
Brunel International N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 10,75  €
Last Close Price 4,70  €
Spread / Highest target 246%
Spread / Average Target 129%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jilko T. Andringa Chief Executive Officer
Adriaan Schouwenaar Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Alexander de Laat Chief Financial Officer
Jan Arie van Barneveld Member-Supervisory Board
Justinus Jacobus Bernadus Maria Spee Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL N.V.-47.84%262
RANDSTAD N.V.-38.01%6 248
ADECCO GROUP AG-41.82%6 070
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-36.86%4 518
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-41.06%3 382
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.6.05%2 270
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group