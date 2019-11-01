Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Brunel International NV    BRNL   NL0010776944

BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL NV

(BRNL)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 11/01 03:00:08 am
8.32 EUR   +0.48%
02:47aBRUNEL INTERNATIONAL : Press Release Brunel Q3 2019 results
PU
02:30aBRUNEL INTERNATIONAL : Results Q3 2019
AQ
10/29BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL N.V. : quaterly sales release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Brunel International : Press Release Brunel Q3 2019 results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 02:47am EDT

Australasia (unaudited)

P&L amounts in EUR million

Q3 2019

Q3 2018

Δ%

YTD 2019

YTD 2018

Δ%

Revenue

31.1

30.4

2%

a

88.4

86.4

2%

b

Gross Profit

2.6

2.5

5%

7.3

7.0

3%

Gross margin

8.3%

8.1%

8.2%

8.1%

Operating costs

2.9

2.5

16%

c

8.5

7.5

13%

d

EBIT

-0.3

-

-1.2

-0.5

-129%

EBIT %

-0.8%

-0.1%

-1.4%

-0.6%

Average directs

906

917

-1%

907

925

-2%

Average indirects

86

80

8%

85

77

10%

Ratio direct / Indirect

10.5

11.5

10.7

12.0


a 3 % like-for-like b 3 % like-for-like c 14 % like-for-like d 13 % like-for-like Like-for-like is measured excluding the impact of currencies and acquisitions

Australasia includes Australia and Papua New Guinea. We achieved limited growth despite the low number of new projects in the Oil & Gas industry in this year. The increase in operating costs mainly relates to increased sales activities to prepare for upcoming projects.

Middle East & India (unaudited)

P&L amounts in EUR million

Q3 2019

Q3 2018

Δ%

YTD 2019

YTD 2018

Δ%

Revenue

29.5

22.6

31%

a

85.1

62.1

37%

b

Gross Profit

5.1

4.0

26%

15.0

11.0

37%

Gross margin

17.2%

17.8%

17.7%

17.7%

Operating costs

2.5

1.9

32%

c

7.3

5.5

33%

d

EBIT

2.6

2.1

24%

7.7

5.5

41%

EBIT %

8.6%

9.1%

9.1%

8.8%

Average directs

2,605

3,478

-25%

3,411

2,992

14%

Average indirects

142

116

23%

136

114

19%

Ratio direct / Indirect

18.3

30.0

25.0

26.2

a 23 % like-for-like b 30 % like-for-like c 21 % like-for-like d 26 % like-for-like Like-for-like is measured excluding the impact of currencies and acquisitions

Middle East & India continues its strong, double digit growth, mainly driven by the results in Qatar and Kuwait. We have seen a small decline in revenue in India.

As a result of the implementation of IFRS 16, for Q3 an amount of EUR 0.4 million is now recorded under operating costs, which was previously (2018) recorded in cost of sales.

Rest of world (unaudited)

P&L amounts in EUR million

Q3 2019

Q3 2018

Δ%

YTD 2019

YTD 2018

Δ%

Revenue

72.8

55.1

32%

a

197.1

149.7

32%

b

Gross Profit

11.0

8.4

31%

28.6

22.7

26%

Gross margin

15.1%

15.3%

14.5%

15.2%

Operating costs

11.4

7.9

44%

c

29.7

23.9

24%

d

EBIT

-0.4

0.5

-1.1

-1.2

9%

EBIT %

-0.5%

0.9%

-0.6%

-0.8%

Average directs

2,688

2,490

8%

2,659

2,735

-3%

Average indirects

418

365

15%

413

374

10%

Ratio direct / Indirect

6.4

6.8

6.4

7.3

a 29 % like-for-like b 29 % like-for-like c 39 % like-for-like d 21 % like-for-like Like-for-like is measured excluding the impact of currencies, acquisitions and discontinued operations Rest of World includes Americas, Asia, Russia and the remaining European countries, but excludes the results from BIS. Asia and Americas are the main growth drivers, following increased activities in the Oil & Gas sector. Revenue growth exceeds growth in direct headcount due to a change in the mix.

Operating cost increased due to further investments in our sales force, new branches in China and Guyana.

Discontinued operations - Brunel Industry Services

As announced in our press release on 23 October, we have decided to halt our operations in BIS. The market for shale oil & gas experienced a slowdown bringing the revenues of our BIS-activities at a very low level of EUR 2.4 million in Q3. As we had built up our organisation in the past period, there was a disbalance between capacity and activities, resulting in significant operational losses of EUR 6.5 million in Q3.

As announced in the October press release, we expect to incur operational losses for BIS in Q4 of EUR 2.5 million and one-off costs of EUR 8 million to cease activities and speed up the finalization of current projects.

Cash position

In line with seasonal patterns, the cash position increased to EUR 81.7 million (30 June 2019: EUR 60.6 million).

Effective tax rate

Due to the fact that the losses incurred by BIS in 2019 will not result in a refund of corporate income tax, nor result in a deferred tax asset, our effective tax rate for 2019 will be over 70%, compared to 34% over 2018. Additionally, the deferred tax asset on the balance sheet relating to the US of EUR 3.7 million is expected to be (partially) impaired.

Dividend

Brunel has the dividend policy to pay out between 30% and 100% of the result over the year. In light of the developments in BIS, we will exclude the results from discontinued activities and use normalised earnings as the basis for dividend over 2019.

Outlook for 2019

For our continued activities, revenue for the full year is expected to be between EUR 980 million and EUR 1,030 million, with EBIT between EUR 37 million and EUR 42 million.

Reported EBIT is expected to be between EUR 15 million and EUR 20 million for the full year 2019. Including BIS, revenue will be between EUR 1,025 million and 1,075 million.

Disclaimer

Brunel International NV published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 06:46:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL NV
02:47aBRUNEL INTERNATIONAL : Press Release Brunel Q3 2019 results
PU
02:30aBRUNEL INTERNATIONAL : Results Q3 2019
AQ
10/29BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL N.V. : quaterly sales release
10/22BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL : Press Release Brunel stops activities in BIS Earnings sub..
PU
10/22Brunel stops activities in BIS - Earnings outlook substantially adjusted down..
GL
09/10BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL NV : Corporate Officers and Executives' transactions in the..
CO
09/10BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL NV : Notices
CO
08/02BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL : Press Release Brunel Q2 2019 results
PU
08/02Q2 2019 : Continued double digit revenue and EBIT growth (excluding one-off), re..
GL
08/02BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL NV : Half-year results
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 044 M
EBIT 2019 27,7 M
Net income 2019 9,00 M
Finance 2019 82,6 M
Yield 2019 2,78%
P/E ratio 2019 43,6x
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,32x
EV / Sales2020 0,29x
Capitalization 419 M
Chart BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL NV
Duration : Period :
Brunel International NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 11,75  €
Last Close Price 8,28  €
Spread / Highest target 96,3%
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jilko Andringa Chief Executive Officer
Adriaan Schouwenaar Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Alexander de Laat Chief Financial Officer
Jan Arie van Barneveld Member-Supervisory Board
Justinus Jacobus Bernadus Maria Spee Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL NV-24.18%467
RANDSTAD N.V.24.12%10 144
ADECCO GROUP AG29.37%9 648
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL2.73%6 713
MANPOWERGROUP INC.43.23%5 518
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.32.28%4 363
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group