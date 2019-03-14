14 Thursday 05:28 PM The Board of Directors approves the 2018 consolidated financial statements and the draft statutory accounts

Press Release

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI: the Board of Directors has approved the 2018 consolidated financial statements and the draft statutory accounts

Net revenues of €553.0 million, +8.1% at current exchange rates (+10.7% at constantexchange rates) comparedto €511.7 million al 31 December 2017;

EBITDA of €95.1 million, a rise of 8.8%;

Normalized net income1of€46.0 million, +9.4%;

A significant rise in sales of 8.8% in the international markets and 4.2% in the Italian market;

Europe +8.5%, North America +3.9% ("high single-digit" growth at constant exchange rates),Greater China +28.6%, Rest of the World +10.6%;

Growth in all distribution channels: retail +6.3%, wholesale monobrand +19.4%, wholesale multibrand +9.1%;

Capexof €45.0 million, a further increase compared to the figure of€35.7 million last year,to keepthe brand image "extremely high" in both the physical and digital channels;

Net debt of €14.5 million,a slight improvement compared to 2017 thanks to cash generation and positive net working capital management;

The Board of Directors will make a proposal to the Shareholders' Meeting -called for 29 April 2019-for the distribution of a dividend of €0.30per share, equal to a payout ratio of 40.2%.

Brunello Cucinelli, Chairman and CEO, has commentated as follows:

"2018 has been a year that we have defined as "splendid" in terms of both economic performance andimage. It's been the year when we have opened the doors of Solomeo, "the Hamlet of the Spirit", toover 500 journalists from all over the world who came to visit us to exchange ideas and share values."

"As for 2019, considering the excellent performance of sales in the first months of the year and the extraordinary results of our order collection for fall/winter, we fell confident in envisaging good growth of around 8% of revenues as well as a healthy profit growth, whereby we keep pursuing our important investments. This year is also the first of our new decade 2019-2028, in which we expect to double our sales and keep working with passion and dedication in harmony with Creation, always believing in our Italy and in the top-notch quality and creativity of the manufacturing heritage that is coveted and sought after by the whole world."

1Normalized net income excludes the fiscal benefits arising from the Patent Box scheme of €5.0 million in 2018 and €10.4million in 2017 (the sum of the benefits for 2015, 2016 and 2017); if the estimated fiscal benefits arising from the Patent Box scheme are included, net income amounts to€51.0 million at 31 December 2018 compared to €52.5 million at 31 December2017.

Solomeo, 14 March 2019- TheBoard of Directors of Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A.-an Italian maison operating in the luxury goods sector and listed on the Borsa Italiana Electronic Stock Exchange- today examined and approved the Group's consolidated financial statements andthe draft statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018.

With a double-digit increase, 2018 has confirmed thesustainability of a healthy and gracious growth projectboth from aneconomic point of viewand from the standpoint of themoral dignityof each individual who, with his own contribution, has made these results possible.

The year wassplendid,in the attempt to realize the idea of "humanistic capital"that is so dear to our hearts, in the hope of having contributed in some way, even small, to improving the economic and moral conditions of mankind as a whole.

We achieved economic growth and a successful performance in the year gone by with full regard for our business values, on which we also continue to plan our future growth to the benefit of the company, the people, the local area in which we live, our shareholders and all of our stakeholders.

That is the reason we continue to imagine a form of "human sustainability", something capable ofcreating profit and generating beauty, and constantly seek to produce without causing harm to humanity.

We could call 2018, our 40th year of activities, one of the finest in the history of the business, enhanced from the standpoint of the quality of life and harmony in the workplace; on 4 September we welcomed over 500 journalists from throughout the world to Solomeo and showed them the waywe live and work in harmony and with full regard for the Created, imagining ourselves to be the temporary keepers of a small corner of the Earth.

On that occasion we presented Solomeo, which we love to call the "Hamlet of the Spirit", in itsentirety: places that speak to us of spirituality, as well as work, dignity and respect, taken back to their ancient beauty thanks to the support of theBrunello and Federica Cucinelli Foundation.

In addition to carrying out the conservative restoration of the small village and its periphery, theBrunello and Federica Cucinelli Foundationhas also designedmonuments for eternity: the"Theatre", the secular temple of the arts, the"Monument", dedicated to the dignity of man, and the"Wine Cellar", with its due regard for the dignity of the Earth.

The foundations on which we built the success of the year which has just come to a close, and on which we will continue to plan for the future, are the very same that have always characterized our history.

The essence of our collections remains encapsulated in the proposal of "special clothing", which to acertain extent we consider to beunique, representative of theMade in Italyconcept, characterized byoutstanding craftsmanshipand produced exclusively by highly-specializedartisan workshops.

We continue to seek theexclusivityof thepositioningof the brand anddistributionin everyday life, giving the utmost attention to our presence on the markets.

We believe increativity,in connection with both style and all the other phases of the company's life,believing that every one of us must try to be innovative, in all cases starting out from listening and being ready to accept change.

We try, although we're not sure towhat extent we are successful, to propose acontemporary, modern, young offerin our Men's and Women's collections.

Fresh selling spaces are an essential, as they act as a sort of house where one can breath the atmosphere of the brand, as are our showrooms which must always be kept up-to-date.

In our relationship with the internet, the "grand gift of the created", we try to present ourselves asArtisans and Humanists of the web, approaching it as we have the physical world, aware that everything increases on a mass basis more rapidly there.

Finally, we believe that theallureand thelifestylethat can be felt around the brand are of increasing importance, interpreted by our customers as a collection offer but also and above all as a style of life to be embraced.

Regarding the trend of the collections, we are very satisfied with theconstantly increasing salesandsell-outsachieved by the2018 spring/summerand2018 fall/wintercollections, results preceded by the highly favorable feedback that arrived from the specialist press and buyers on presentation.

The new2019 spring/summercollections were given an enthusiastic welcome,order collection came to an end with a further increaseand the initial sell-outs are showing themselves to be very, very interesting.

We are highly satisfied by theatmosphere of exclusivitythat surrounds the brand, which we believe meet the demands of customers increasingly attentive to dressing in a sophisticated manner, where care in every detail can very often make the difference between a "normal" and a "chic" look.

We have the impression that what we are seeing is agradual process in the growth of a customerwho wants to feel well-dressed in both the traditional and the so-called new markets, with a considerable increase in the number of people who embrace our collection proposals.

As a result, together with the European and American markets which we have always considered"domestic" due to their cultural and physical proximity, we have decided to try to consider theChinese market asalso being "domestic", by dedicating particular attention to this part of the world.

We believe that there are huge opportunities for our brand in this market, a situation we sense on our frequent trips to those lands, and are aware of the sophisticated Chinese customer's constant search for the "Italian lifestyle", "items of outstanding quality" and "real luxury" broken down into all theaspects of everyday life.

Sales Performance

Net revenues for 20182rose by 8.1% at current exchange rates (10.7% at constant exchange rates) toreach €553.0 million compared to €511.73million last year; revenue from sales and services, includingother operating income, amounted to €554.4 million, an increase of 7.9% over the €513.8 million at 31

December 2017.

Revenues by Geographical Area

Italian market- revenues up by 4.2% to reach €88.2million compared to €84.7 million at 31 December 2017, representing 15.9% of the total.

Italy continues to be very important for the brand's image, the country identifies fashion trends whichwill then in part represent chic taste throughout the world.

The Italian market achieved a positive performance during the year regarding both local customers and top-end tourism, which includes the Chinese, who despite only representing a limited portion of sales indicate a constant progression.

European market-growth of 8.5%, with sales rising to€163.7million compared to last year's figure of €150.9 million, representing 29.6% of the total.

Solid growth thanks to the results achieved in all the countries where we have a presence and to the purchases made not only by domestic but also by international customers.

By virtue of its positioning at the top end of the luxury scale and the nature of the Brunello Cucinelli customer, the brand's strength supporteda rising performance.

North American market- "high single-digit"growth at constant exchange rates, with revenues rising to€187.2million compared to €180.2million in 2017, representing an increase of 3.9% at current exchange rates and 33.9% of the total.

Broadly positive results were achieved in the North American market, which we have always approached in the same way as the domestic market, given the profound awareness and allure that the brand has achieved in the area over the years.

The growth in revenues is due to a positive performance in the monobrand and multibrand channels; tourist flows are on the increase, to which should be added a solid rise in local demand.

2Accounting standard IFRS 15 ("Revenue from Contracts with Customers"), which became effective on 1 January 2018,requires a different accounting treatment from the past for certain types of contracts for the sale of goods in multibrand spaces operated underthe "concession" formula. The application of this new accounting standard leads to an increase in net revenuesand operating expenses (rentals) by the same amount without any change occurring in the absolute amount for EBITDA, operating income or net income for the period/year.

3Revenues at 31 December 2017 have been reclassified to enable a homogeneous comparison to be made with those at 31 December 2018, which have been determined by applying accounting standard IFRS 15. Using the same accounting standard for revenues at 31 December 2017,sales increase from €503.6million to €511.7 million.

Greater China-significant growth of 28.6%, with sales rising to€54.9million compared to €42.7million at 31 December 2017, with the proportion of the total still limited at 9.9%.

Mainland China confirmed the positive trend of recent months.

Revenues rose in both the monobrand channel and the multibrand channels, which posted very interesting organic growth following the opening of the new spaces dedicated to the brand over the past few months.

Our current presence, limited and at the same time exclusive, supports the huge growth potential of the Chinese market, which we are endeavoring to take advantage of in a gradual manner and without compromising the prestige of the offer or distribution. We see considerable opportunities for business for us in this market over the next few years and in the long term.

Rest of the World-an increase of 10.6%, with sales reaching €59.0million compared to last year's figure of €53.2 million, representing 10.7% of the total.

Solid results in the Middle East and Japan, and in all the other geographical areas where we have a presence; local demand and demand from top-end tourists point to "healthy" growth.

Revenues by Distribution Channel

Retail monobrand channel- growth of 6.3%, with revenues of €296.3million compared to €278.7million at 31 December 2017, representing 53.6% of the total.

The year confirmed healthy like-for-like growth of 3.5%4, in line with our plans, with positive sell-outs of the 2018 spring/summer and 2018 fall/winter collections.

The network consisted of 100 boutiques at 31 December 2018, unchanged over 30 September 2018: 2 new boutiques were opened during the year to which were added 4 conversions from the wholesale monobrand channel.

Wholesale monobrand channel-an increase of 19.4%, with revenues reaching€30.2 millioncompared to last year's figure of €25.3 million,representing 5.4% of the total.

No changes have been made to the network of 27 boutiques since 30 September 2018; there were 4 conversions to the direct channel in 2018, offset by the positive contribution coming from the important opening in the prestigious Dubai Mall.

Wholesale multibrand channel-we have always had great belief in this channel where we posted a significant increase of 9.1%, with sales rising to €226.5 million compared to last year's figure of €207.7million, representing 41.0% of the total.

The rise in revenues reflects the very positive order intake for both the Men's and Women's collections.

4Like-for-like for 2018 is calculated as the rise in revenues at constant exchange rates in the DOS existing at 1 January 2017.