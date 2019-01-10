Brunswick : CEO Today honors Brunswick's Schwabero among top U.S. executives for 2018

Mettawa, Ill., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Mark Schwabero, recently retired chairman and chief executive officer of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), is among the 100 top CEOs of U.S.-based companies for 2018 as selected by CEO Today Magazine. Schwabero, who had led Brunswick since 2016, retired at the end of 2018.

CEO Today is an international publication and leading online source which is read by C-level executives, business leaders, entrepreneurs and board members across the globe. The annual recognition is the culmination of two months of research and evaluation by a panel of judges selected by the magazine. The group seeks to celebrate 'the phenomenal achievements and innovation of the most visionary CEOs across all sectors and industries across the USA, our award winners stand alone as the very best in their field.'

Joining Schwabero as a 2018 recipient of this honor are the CEOs of companies such as AbbVie, Altria, Borg-Warner, Cardinal Health, Martin-Marietta and Verizon.

'We congratulate Mark on this most recent honor,' said Brunswick Chief Executive Officer David Foulkes, who succeeded Schwabero on Jan. 1, 2019. 'This is no surprise to those of us who know Mark and have had the pleasure to work with him. His vision, commitment to growth and innovation helped to drive our business forward.



'We're well positioned to capitalize on this momentum,' Foulkes continued. '2019 will be a noteworthy year for Brunswick as we complete the separation of our Fitness business and reposition and transform Brunswick into a Company solely concentrated on leading the global marine industry with a sharpened focus and clear vision, positioning Brunswick as the enterprise that will define, create, embody and consistently innovate the future of recreational boating.'

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation's leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers, and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick and Whale marine parts; Land 'N' Sea, BLA, Payne's Marine, Kellogg Marine & Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; and Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group and SCIFIT fitness equipment; and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com .

