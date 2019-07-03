Brunswick Calling its $150 Million of 4.625% Senior Notes due in 2021

METTAWA, Ill., July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) announced today that it is calling its $150 million of 4.625% senior notes due in 2021. The bonds will be retired effective August 2, 2019, at par, plus accrued interest. This price is determined in accordance with the call provisions of the notes and is subject to final adjustment. With this action, Brunswick’s next significant note maturity will be in 2023.

"The Company continues to successfully execute against its debt reduction plans and the call of the 2021 notes substantially completes our planned debt retirement for the year," said William L. Metzger, Brunswick's senior vice president and chief financial officer.

About Brunswick



Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON, OnBoard Boating Club and Rentals. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com .





Dan Kubera Director - Media Relations and Corporate Communications daniel.kubera@brunswick.com 847-735-4617