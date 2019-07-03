Log in
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION

(BC)
Brunswick Calling its $150 Million of 4.625% Senior Notes due in 2021

07/03/2019

METTAWA, Ill., July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) announced today that it is calling its $150 million of 4.625% senior notes due in 2021. The bonds will be retired effective August 2, 2019, at par, plus accrued interest. This price is determined in accordance with the call provisions of the notes and is subject to final adjustment.  With this action, Brunswick’s next significant note maturity will be in 2023.

"The Company continues to successfully execute against its debt reduction plans and the call of the 2021 notes substantially completes our planned debt retirement for the year," said William L. Metzger, Brunswick's senior vice president and chief financial officer.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON, OnBoard Boating Club and Rentals. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com.


Dan Kubera
Director - Media Relations and Corporate Communications
daniel.kubera@brunswick.com
847-735-4617

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 514 M
EBIT 2019 570 M
Net income 2019 341 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,83%
P/E ratio 2019 12,7x
P/E ratio 2020 8,90x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,88x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,85x
Capitalization 3 952 M
Chart BRUNSWICK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Brunswick Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRUNSWICK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 63,4  $
Last Close Price 45,4  $
Spread / Highest target 76,3%
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Foulkes Chief Executive Officer
Manuel A. Fernandez NonExecutive Chairman
William L. Metzger Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Danielle Brown Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Nolan Don Archibald Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-2.09%3 952
POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.14.15%5 346
BRP INC36.39%3 542
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.11.44%3 138
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO LTD--.--%2 896
YETI HOLDINGS INC97.24%2 473
