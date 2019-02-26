Log in
Brunswick Corporation Announces Pricing of $200 Million Debt Offering

02/26/2019 | 12:16pm EST

METTAWA, Ill., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) (“Brunswick”) announced today the pricing of its offering of $200 million aggregate principal amount of 6.375 percent senior unsecured notes due 2049 under an effective shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).  Brunswick also grantedthe underwriters of this offering an option to acquire up to an additional $30 million principal amount of the notes to cover any over-allotments.

Brunswick estimates that its net proceeds from this offering, after deducting underwriting discounts, but before deducting expenses and fees, will be approximately $193.7 million.  The offering is expected to close on March 4, 2019, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

Consistent with its previously disclosed capital strategy, Brunswick expects to use the proceeds from the offering to refinance a portion of the bank loans entered into in connection with the 2018 acquisition of Power Products - Global Marine & Mobile business and for general corporate purposes.

Morgan Stanley; Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith; and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.  A copy of the prospectus supplement relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and may be obtained by calling Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC at 1-866-718-1649; Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated at 1-800-294-1322; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at 1-800-645-3751.

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Brunswick’s business and by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “target,” “plan,” “seek,” “estimate,” “believe,” “predict,” “outlook,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this press release. These risks include, but are not limited to: adverse general economic conditions, including reductions in consumer discretionary spending; our ability to implement our strategic plan and growth initiatives; the risk that strategic acquisitions or divestitures may not provide business benefits; the possibility that the proposed Fitness business separation will not be consummated within the anticipated time period or at all; our ability to integrate acquisitions, including the Global Marine & Mobile Business of Power Products; the potential for disruption to our business in connection with the Fitness business separation or Global Marine & Mobile Business of Power Products acquisition, making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; the risk that unexpected costs will be incurred in connection with these transactions; the possibility that the expected synergies and value creation from these transactions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; changes to U.S. trade policy and tariffs; actual or anticipated increases in costs, disruptions of supply, or defects in raw materials, parts, or components we purchase from third parties, including as a result of new tariffs on raw materials; negative currency trends; fiscal policy concerns; adequate financing access for dealers and customers and our ability to access capital and credit markets; maintaining effective distribution; loss of key customers or changes in relationships; inventory reductions by dealers, retailers, or independent boat builders; requirements for us to repurchase inventory; attracting and retaining skilled labor and implementing succession plans for key leadership; our ability to meet supply objectives; higher energy and fuel costs; our ability to protect our brands and intellectual property; absorbing fixed costs in production; managing expansion or consolidation of manufacturing facilities; outages or breaches of technology systems, which could result in lost or stolen information and associated remediation costs; our ability to meet pension funding obligations; managing our share repurchases; competitive pricing pressures; our ability to develop new and innovative products and services at a competitive price, in legal compliance with existing rules; maintaining product quality and service standards; product liability, warranty, and other claims risks; legal and regulatory compliance, including increased costs, fines, and reputational risks; changes in income tax legislation or enforcement; having to record an impairment to the value of goodwill and other assets; certain divisive shareholder activist actions; international business risks; and weather and catastrophic event risks.

Additional risk factors are included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2018. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Brunswick does not undertake any obligation to update them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or for changes by wire services or Internet service providers.

About Brunswick
Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers, and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine  & Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; and Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, NAUTIC-ON, OnBoard Boating Club and Rentals; Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group  and SCIFIT fitness equipment; and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture.

Contact:
Dan Kubera
Director – Media Relations and Corporate Communications
Email: daniel.kubera@brunswick.com
847-735-4617



BC Logo New.jpg



