Brunswick Corporation Brands Win Seven Boating Industry Top Products Awards

05/01/2020 | 07:01am EDT

METTAWA, Ill., May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seven different products from a number of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) brands have won a 2020 Boating Industry Top Products Award.  The awards, which were officially announced today, are given to “the marine industry's best new and innovative products.”

Brunswick Boat Group won four awards; Power Products’ brands took home two awards for its digital switching and electrification products while Mercury Marine won for the launch of its largest outboard engine – the 450R.  Here are the Brunswick products that were recognized with a Boating Industry Top Products Award.

Sea Ray SLX-R 400e
Bayliner Trophy Series
Crestliner AP-X Hull
Harris Solstice
Mercury Racing 450R
CZone Contact 6Plus
Mastervolt: CombiMaster Inverter/Charger

“Brunswick and its brands continuously push the limits of recreational boating. From new hull designs like the AP-X hull from Crestliner to new engines such as Mercury Racing’s 450R, all the way to the technology-marvel of the new Sea Ray SLX-R 400e and so much more within the Brunswick portfolio, the company's brands are setting standards to make boating more eco-friendly, more technologically inclined and most importantly easier for all,” said Adam Quandt, Managing Editor, Boating Industry.

“We want to thank Boating Industry for selecting seven of our products as a Top Products for 2020,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Chief Executive Officer. “Product leadership is at the core of our success and remains a key element in our strategic growth initiatives.  We have the most robust product portfolio in the industry with the leading engine company, the best boat brands, the broadest global parts and accessories business and the largest boat club in Freedom Boat Club.  We are honored to win these awards and congratulations to everyone at Brunswick who helped to make this possible.”

Several of these class leading products including the Sea Ray SLX-R 400e, Crestliner AP-X Hull and the Mercury Racing 450R won NMMA Innovation awards earlier this year at the Minneapolis and Miami Boat Shows.

ABOUT BRUNSWICK

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON, OnBoard Boating Club and Rentals. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com.

Lee Gordon
Director – Brunswick Global Communications & Public Relations
Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003
Cell: 904-860-8848
Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
