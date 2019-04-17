Log in
Brunswick : Forbes Names Brunswick Among America's Best Employers for 2019

04/17/2019 | 05:04pm EDT

METTAWA, Ill., April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forbes Magazine has named Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) among America's Best Employers for 2019. The Company is ranked No. 219 for employers with 5,000 employees or more. The list of 500 honorees was announced today by Forbes in partnership with Statista.com. This is the second consecutive year that Brunswick has been recognized.

Brunswick, which was founded nearly 175 years ago, is a leading manufacturer of marine engines, pleasure boats and fitness equipment. Some of Brunswick's leading brands include Mercury Marine, Boston Whaler, Lund Boats, Sea Ray and Life Fitness. The Company, which had total net sales of $5.2 billion in 2018, has more than 16,000 employees around the world.

Determined by an anonymous survey of over 50,000 employees at companies with at least 1,000 people (including their subsidiaries), the Forbes list of America's Best Employers identifies companies that employees like to work for and would recommend to others. Brunswick's inclusion on the list distinguishes it from its competitors and recognizes Brunswick employees' dedication to the Company's success.

'Being the Best Employer and attracting, developing and retaining the most talented employees, is among our Company's core strategies,' explained Brunswick Chief Executive Officer David M. Foulkes. 'We work hard each day to expand and sharpen our skills, broaden diversity, and foster a supportive Company culture that offers employees challenging opportunities to succeed - both personally and professionally. Making Brunswick a rewarding place to work ensures that our employees are empowered to creatively serve our customers and deliver the best results each day. We are truly honored and proud to again be recognized by Forbes as one of the best employers in the country.'

About Brunswick
Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation's leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick and Whale marine parts; Land 'N' Sea, BLA, Payne's Marine, Kellogg Marine and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; and Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, NAUTIC-ON, OnBoard Boating Club and Rentals; Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group and SCIFIT fitness equipment; and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com.

Dan Kubera Director - Media Relations and Corporate Communications Email: daniel.kubera@brunswick.com

Disclaimer

Brunswick Corporation published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 21:02:10 UTC
