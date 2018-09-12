Brunswick : Power Products hires Daniel Clarkson as General Manager

Power Products hires Daniel Clarkson as General Manager

Menominee Falls, Wisc. (September 12, 2018) - Power Products has named Daniel Clarkson as General Manager -- Power Products Integrated Solutions effective immediately. This newly created position will help fortify Power Products position as a leading manufacturer of electrical systems and components, serving the marine, mobile, industrial and transportation markets. Since 1990, Clarkson has held a variety of leadership positions at Mercury Marine, most recently as the PD&E Director, Current Product, Facilities, Integration and Material Services since 2008.

Power Products Integrated Solutions is dedicated to assisting OEM's in designing reliable and fully integrated power management and digital switching solutions for customers with a future vision to connect all electrical and digital components into a fully integrated system

'This is an exciting opportunity for myself and Power Products to lead a talented team in the development of integrated solutions for our customers which will help provide the experience our customers demand,' said Clarkson. 'A world-class customer experience will continue to be our focus, and growing our integration team to ensure a seamless process with our customers, is imperative to our continued growth.

'Daniel will take his vast knowledge of propulsion and other boat systems and combine it with the premier electrical and digital switching company in Power Products to deliver to our customers a truly value added integrated solution,' said Chris McCLain, Power Products president. 'Daniel and his new team are responsible for leading and managing the day-to-day operations of the Power Products Integrated Solutions business including pre-sale, engineering and assembly to assist our builder partners deliver an unprecedented level of quality and reliability to the end consumer; improving the reliability and intuitiveness of boating.'

About Power Products

Power Products, with its brands Ancor®, BEP, Blue Sea Systems, Marinco®, Mastervolt, and ProMariner designs and manufactures a broad product portfolio of electrical components and power management systems for the marine, Recreational Vehicle, Emergency Vehicle, Specialty Vehicle and Industrial markets. For more information, please visit www.ancorproducts.com, www.bep.com, www.bluesea.com, www.marinco.com, www.mastervolt.com, or www.promariner.com. Power Products, LLC is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI with facilities across the US, New Zealand, The Netherlands, Mexico, and China.