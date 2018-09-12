Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Brunswick Corporation    BC

BRUNSWICK CORPORATION (BC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Brunswick : Power Products hires Daniel Clarkson as General Manager

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 07:48pm CEST

Power Products hires Daniel Clarkson as General Manager

Menominee Falls, Wisc. (September 12, 2018) - Power Products has named Daniel Clarkson as General Manager -- Power Products Integrated Solutions effective immediately. This newly created position will help fortify Power Products position as a leading manufacturer of electrical systems and components, serving the marine, mobile, industrial and transportation markets. Since 1990, Clarkson has held a variety of leadership positions at Mercury Marine, most recently as the PD&E Director, Current Product, Facilities, Integration and Material Services since 2008.

Power Products Integrated Solutions is dedicated to assisting OEM's in designing reliable and fully integrated power management and digital switching solutions for customers with a future vision to connect all electrical and digital components into a fully integrated system

'This is an exciting opportunity for myself and Power Products to lead a talented team in the development of integrated solutions for our customers which will help provide the experience our customers demand,' said Clarkson. 'A world-class customer experience will continue to be our focus, and growing our integration team to ensure a seamless process with our customers, is imperative to our continued growth.

'Daniel will take his vast knowledge of propulsion and other boat systems and combine it with the premier electrical and digital switching company in Power Products to deliver to our customers a truly value added integrated solution,' said Chris McCLain, Power Products president. 'Daniel and his new team are responsible for leading and managing the day-to-day operations of the Power Products Integrated Solutions business including pre-sale, engineering and assembly to assist our builder partners deliver an unprecedented level of quality and reliability to the end consumer; improving the reliability and intuitiveness of boating.'

About Power Products

Power Products, with its brands Ancor®, BEP, Blue Sea Systems, Marinco®, Mastervolt, and ProMariner designs and manufactures a broad product portfolio of electrical components and power management systems for the marine, Recreational Vehicle, Emergency Vehicle, Specialty Vehicle and Industrial markets. For more information, please visit www.ancorproducts.com, www.bep.com, www.bluesea.com, www.marinco.com, www.mastervolt.com, or www.promariner.com. Power Products, LLC is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI with facilities across the US, New Zealand, The Netherlands, Mexico, and China.

Disclaimer

Brunswick Corporation published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 17:47:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRUNSWICK CORPORATION
07:48pBRUNSWICK : Power Products hires Daniel Clarkson as General Manager
PU
09/10BRUNSWICK : Mercury Marine Wins North American Die Casting Association Award
AQ
09/07BRUNSWICK CORPORATION : - Boston Whaler introduces all-new 130 and 160 Super Spo..
AQ
09/07BRUNSWICK CORPORATION : - Boston Whaler donates supplies to local elementary sch..
AQ
09/06BRUNSWICK CORPORATION : - Brunswick and Wells Fargo Commercial Distribution Fina..
AQ
09/06BRUNSWICK : Marie Graul Joins Life Fitness As Chief Financial Officer
PR
09/06BRUNSWICK : Transom, magnum
AQ
09/06BRUNSWICK : Investor Relations - News Release
AQ
09/05BRUNSWICK : Boston Whaler® donates supplies to local elementary schools during 8..
PU
09/05BRUNSWICK : Boston Whaler® introduces all-new 130 and 160 Super Sport®
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/06Boating sector on watch after Malibu dazzles 
08/21What Has Been Driving Bullish Sentiment Of Brunswick Corporation 
08/17Brunswick goes ex-dividend on Monday 
08/13Boating stocks on watch after positive data read 
07/28Value Is Fine, But Low PE Is Struggling (I Mean It; No Typos) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 084 M
EBIT 2018 553 M
Net income 2018 350 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,13%
P/E ratio 2018 18,25
P/E ratio 2019 13,02
EV / Sales 2018 1,17x
EV / Sales 2019 1,09x
Capitalization 5 962 M
Chart BRUNSWICK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Brunswick Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRUNSWICK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 75,9 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark D. Schwabero Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William L. Metzger Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David M. Foulkes CTO & President-Marine Consumer Solutions
Danielle Brown Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Nolan Don Archibald Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION23.69%5 962
NIKON CORP-10.60%7 394
POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.-12.90%6 722
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-36.23%5 065
BRP INC40.03%4 875
TRIGANO-16.29%2 762
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.