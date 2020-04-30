Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Brunswick Corporation    BC

BRUNSWICK CORPORATION

(BC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 04/29 04:10:00 pm
48.72 USD   +5.05%
06:48aBRUNSWICK : Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
06:39aBRUNSWICK CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06:31aBrunswick Releases First Quarter 2020 Earnings
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brunswick : Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 06:48am EDT

Earnings Conference Call

Q1 2020

Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this presentation are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Brunswick's business and by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "target," "plan," "seek," "estimate," "believe," "predict," "outlook," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this presentation. These risks include, but are not limited to: the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including, without limitation, the impact on global economic conditions and on capital and financial markets, changes in consumer behavior and demand, the potential unavailability of personnel or key facilities, modifications to the Company's operations, and the potential implementation of regulatory actions; the effect of adverse general economic conditions, including the amount of disposable income consumers have available for discretionary spending, tight consumer credit markets, and the level of consumer confidence on the demand for our products and services; our ability to successfully implement our strategic plan and growth initiatives; our ability to integrate targeted acquisitions, including the Global Marine & Mobile Business of Power Products; the risk that unexpected costs will be incurred in connection with these transactions; the possibility that the expected synergies and value creation from these transactions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; having to record an impairment to the value of goodwill and other assets; changes to U.S. trade policy and tariffs; the inability to identify and complete targeted acquisitions; negative currency trends, including shifts in exchange rates; fiscal policy concerns; adequate financing access for dealers and customers and our ability to access capital and credit markets; maintaining effective distribution; adverse economic, credit, and capital market conditions; loss of key customers; attracting and retaining skilled labor, implementing succession plans for key leadership, and executing organizational and leadership changes; inventory reductions by dealers, retailers, or independent boat builders; requirements for us to repurchase inventory; actual or anticipated increases in costs, disruptions of supply, or defects in raw materials, parts, or components we purchase from third parties, including as a result of new tariffs on raw materials, increased demand for shipping carriers, and transportation disruptions; higher energy and fuel costs; our ability to protect our brands and intellectual property; absorbing fixed costs in production; managing our manufacturing footprint; outages, breaches, or other cybersecurity events regarding our technology systems, which could result in lost or stolen information and associated remediation costs; managing our share repurchases; competitive pricing pressures; our ability to develop new and innovative products and services at a competitive price, in legal compliance with existing rules; maintaining product quality and service standards; product liability, warranty, and other claims risks; legal and regulatory compliance, including increased costs, fines, and reputational risks; changes in income tax legislation or enforcement; certain divisive shareholder activist actions; joint ventures that do not operate solely for our benefit; international business risks; and weather and catastrophic event risks.

Additional risk factors are included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2019. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Brunswick does not undertake any obligation to update them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or for changes by wire services or Internet service providers.

Alexander F. Marchetti, Senior Director, Investor Relations

Brunswick Corporation, 26125 N. Riverwoods, Mettawa, IL 60045

Phone: +1-847-735-4023 Fax: +1-847-735-4750

Email: al.marchetti@brunswick.com

| 2

©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved.

Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency Reporting

In this presentation, Brunswick uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are numerical measures of a registrant's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that exclude amounts, or are subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of operations, balance sheets or statements of cash flows of the registrant; or include amounts, or are subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

Brunswick has used certain non-GAAP financial measures that are included in this presentation for several years, both in presenting its results to shareholders and the investment community and in its internal evaluation and management of its businesses. Brunswick's management believes that these measures (including those that are non-GAAP financial

measures) and the information they provide are useful to investors because they permit investors to view Brunswick's performance using the same tools that Brunswick uses and to

better evaluate Brunswick's ongoing business performance. In addition, in order to better align Brunswick's reported results with the internal metrics used by the Company's management to evaluate business performance as well as to provide better comparisons to prior periods and peer data, non-GAAP measures exclude the impact of purchase accounting amortization related to the Power Products and Freedom Boat Club acquisitions.

For additional information and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please see Brunswick's Current Report on Form 8-K issued on April 30, 2020, which is available at www.brunswick.com, and the Appendix to this presentation.

Brunswick does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial measures on a GAAP basis because it is unable to predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. These items may include restructuring, exit and impairment costs, special tax items, acquisition-related costs, and certain other unusual adjustments.

For purposes of comparison, 2020 net sales growth is also shown using 2019 exchange rates for the comparative period to enhance the visibility of the underlying business trends, excluding the impact of translation arising from foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. We refer to this as "constant currency" reporting.

| 3

©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Dave Foulkes - CEO

| 4

©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved.

Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release

Brunswick's Comprehensive, Coordinated, Global Response to COVID-19

Employees

  • Prompt, coordinated production shutdowns and restarts
  • Temperature screening and distancing at all operating facilities
  • Wage continuity program
  • Over 3,000 employees working from home
  • Contributions to front-line charities

Business Partners

  • Worked with primary floorplan lenders to provide additional flexibility on finance options and payment timing
  • Global P&A distribution businesses continued to operate to support dealer's needs for service parts as boaters enter the prime boating season
  • Working with suppliers to streamline inventory and enable smooth facility startups

Communities

  • Donating PPE to local healthcare facilities
  • Producing products used by first responders, including sanitizer pumps, face masks and electrical equipment for mobile care units
  • Sharing best-practice procedures and protocols for COVID-19 mitigation with multiple small businesses

Brunswick continues to support its employees, business partners, and communities through the COVID-19 crisis

| 5

©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved.

Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release

COVID-19 Impacts on our Business - Domestic

  • Temporarily suspended manufacturing at most of our engine and boat facilities on March 23
  • All major US manufacturing facilities are already back online with new temperature screening, distancing, PPE and cleaning protocols
  • ~80%+ of our boat dealers are open in some capacity (service, order-taking, etc) -- majority open for boat sales
  • Lower sales while under "stay-at-home" orders, but boating activity generally allowed and remaining restrictions easing
  • Many Freedom Boat Club locations closed for April due to local "stay-at- home" orders -- several new locations added and strong membership growth continues

| 6

©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved.

Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release

COVID-19 Impacts on our Business - International

  • All global manufacturing facilities will have resumed production by May 4 aside from one UK facility
  • P&A distribution hub in Belgium remains open, and our boat production operations in Portugal and contract manufacturing in Poland have resumed production
  • China and Japan smaller horsepower engine facilities are open and shipping engines to our global network -- China supply base (~10% of COGS) is fully operational and shipping components to U.S. and international locations
  • Advanced Systems reopened production in New Zealand this week and our boat production facilities in Reynosa, Mexico and Quebec, Canada will open May 4
  • European and Australia/New Zealand dealers and OEMs beginning to reopen as countries relax restrictions

| 7

©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved.

Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release

Cost Containment Actions

We are targeting $525M - $550M of operating expenses in 2020, down approximately 15 percent from initial 2020 expectations

  • Structural costs reductions at each business unit, in addition to full-year effect of $50M reductions in 2019
  • Temporarily suspended production, balancing supply and pipeline levels with anticipated demand, and furloughed hourly and salaried employees directly supporting production​
  • Froze hiring and eliminated annual pay increases for salaried employees (hourly employees received pay increases)​

Deferred capital spending for lower priority projects​

Curtailed discretionary spending

| 8

©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved.

Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release

Capital Strategy Update

We are actively managing our cash position and are well prepared for any market environment

  • Approximately $515M of cash on hand at end of Q1, including proceeds from revolver borrowings
  • Expect to maintain cushion against debt covenant of 3.5x net debt to EBITDA
  • No significant debt maturities until 2023
  • $34.1 million of share repurchases completed in Q1; purchases suspended for remainder of 2020
  • Q2 dividend payment approved, supported by our strong financial position
  • Capital expenditures focused on critical product programs and digital initiatives that will drive future earnings growth and market share gains

| 9

©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved.

Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release

Resilient Q1 Performance1 vs. Q1 2019

  • Revenue down 8 percent - impacted by temporary manufacturing suspensions
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.96, up 2 percent, with benefits from lower shares outstanding and interest expense
  • Adjusted operating margins of 11.7 percent, consistent with prior year
  • Dealer pipelines at 38.8 weeks, down 1.6 weeks; units in the field down 11 percent
  • Free cash flow improved by $15 million
  • COVID-19materially impacted March performance

| 10

1See the Appendix to this presentation and today's Form 8-K for reconciliations to GAAP figures.

©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved.

  • First quarter performance was tracking to plan before COVID-19 impact

Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release

Q1 Revenue Growth Rates By Region1

Region

Total BC

2019 Mix

U.S.

(11)%

69%

Europe

(3)%

13%

Canada

(26)%

7%

Asia-Pacific

35%

7%

Rest-of-World

(7)%

4%

Total

(2)%

31%

International

Total

(8)%

100%

Consolidated

  • International revenues down 2 percent, with Propulsion benefitting from strong demand in Asia

1All figures shown on a constant currency basis, excluding the impact of acquisitions.

| 11

©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved.

Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release

U.S. Powerboat Industry - Percentage Change in Retail Units

Category

Jan-20

Feb-20

Q1-20

Q1-19

FY-19

Outboard

12%

9%

0%

(7)%

(3)%

Boats

Fiberglass

24%

(7)%

(9)%

(5)%

(11)%

SD/IB Boats

Main

Powerboat

13%

8%

(0)%

(7)%

(4)%

Segments

Total Industry

9%

5%

(3)%

(8)%

(5)%

(SSI)

Outboard

Engines

5%

13%

(5)%

(1)%

1%

(NMMA)

Source: NMMA Statistical Surveys, Inc.: Preliminary data is based on 100% of 2019, 89% of Jan 20, 86% of Feb 20, and 42% of Mar 20. Coast Guard data through 03/2020

  1. For the full-year 2019, outboard powered boats represented 93% of the total units.
  2. Total Industry (SSI) also includes fiberglass and aluminum lengths outside the ranges stated above, as well as ski boats, but excludes house and jet boats

| 12

  • Q1 2020 unit volume for main powerboat segments was flat against Q1 2019

©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved.

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

Bill Metzger - CFO

| 13

©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved.

Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release

Overview of First Quarter 20201

Consolidated results on an as adjusted basis vs. Q1 2019:

Diluted EPS of $0.96,

Net sales down 8.1

Operating margin of 11.7

up 2 percent

percent

percent, down 10 bps

Operating earnings

Operating deleverage of

decreased 9.6 percent

14 percent

1See the Appendix to this presentation and today's Form 8-K for reconciliations to GAAP figures.

| 14

©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved.

Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release

Propulsion Segment - Q1 Performance

Product Category

Sales ($M)

% Change

Outboard Engines

$353.8

0%

Sterndrive Engines

$37.3

(21)%

Controls, Rigging and Propellers

$57.5

8%

Total

$448.6

(1)%

Operating Margin of 13.7 percent, up

Operating Earnings of $61.3M, up 2

50 bps

percent

Mercury continues to gain market share in high-horsepower outboard engines, especially in saltwater markets

| 15

©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved.

Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release

Parts and Accessories Segment - Q1 Performance1

Product Category

Sales ($M)

% Change

Engine Parts and Accessories

$77.2

(9)%

Distribution

$121.3

(2)%

Advanced Systems Group

$103.1

1%

Total

$301.6

(4)%

Operating Margin

  • Adjusted @ 17.8 percent, up 30 bps
  • GAAP @ 15.3 percent, up 10 bps

Operating Earnings

  • Adjusted of $53.7M, down 2 percent
  • GAAP of $46.2M, down 3 percent

Power Products delivered strong sales and operating earnings vs. Q1 2019

| 16

1See the Appendix to this presentation and today's Form 8-K for reconciliations to GAAP figures

©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved.

Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release

Boat Segment - Q1 Performance1

Product Category

Sales ($M)

% Change

Aluminum Freshwater

$120.5

(28)%

Recreational Fiberglass

$101.8

(12)%

Saltwater Fishing

$59.8

(34)%

Business Acceleration

$9.4

NM

Total

$291.5

(22)%2

Operating Margin

  • Adjusted @ 2.1 percent, down 570 bps
  • GAAP @ 1.7 percent, down 550 bps

Operating Earnings

  • Adjusted of $6.1M, vs. $29.0M in 2019
  • GAAP of $5.1M vs. $27.0M in 2019

Boat segment sales and earnings were significantly impacted by suspension of production in March due to COVID-19

1See the Appendix to this presentation and today's Form 8-K for reconciliations to GAAP figures.

| 17

2

Freedom Boat Club accounted for 2.5 percent of net sales in the quarter

3

NM = Not Meaningful

©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved.

Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release

Pipeline Metrics

Ending

Change

Units in

Change

Year

Weeks on

Versus Prior

Pipeline

Versus Prior

Hand

Year (WOH)

(Thousands)

Year (Units)

20

38.8

-1.6 weeks

24.6

(11)%

19

40.4

+1.7 weeks

27.7

2%

18

38.7

+0.7 weeks

27.3

4%

17

38.0

+0.4 weeks

26.2

5%

20F

Manage to match expected 2021 retail demand

| 18

  • Pipeline inventory at end of Q1 is down from Q1 2019, but consistent with previous years
  • Managing production of 2020 models in advance of transition to new model year
  • Inventory levels at end of 2020 will be positioned to meet market recovery anticipated in 2021

©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved.

2020 Assumptions and Resulting Expectations

5

5

Formal guidance for 2020 remains withdrawn

U.S. retail marine market down high-teens to low- twenties percent from 2019 levels

FY revenue comparisons to trend slightly better than the U.S. retail marine market performance

Operating deleverage to fall between mid-twenties and mid-thirties percent

FCF in excess of $125 million; end-of-year cash on hand of ~$300 million, excluding any revolver borrowings

Q2 - challenging quarter, but expect to operate profitably with positive free cash flow

Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release

Cost Structure and Fixed Cost Base

Cost Structure - Initial 2020 Plan

Fixed Cost Base - Full Year1

$ in millions

~$3.8 billion

Highly variable cost structure, along with actions taken to lower fixed costs, are both benefitting our results

| 20

1Other SGA excludes impact of variable compensation

©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved.

Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release

Managing Operating Leverage

KEY ELEMENTS

VOLUME IMPACTS

  • Deleverage between 20 and 35 percent, depending on mix:
  • Segment specific within range:
    • Propulsion - Mid
    • P&A - High
    • Boats - Low

OPERATING FACTORS

  • Absorption (-)
  • F/X changes (-)
  • Tariffs (-)
  • COVID-19related costs (-)
  • Efficiency initiatives and other, net (+)

MANAGE FIXED COSTS

  • SG&A reductions
  • Manage R&D and Cap-Ex

We will use our flexible variable cost structure to moderate operating deleverage as the demand environment evolves

| 21

Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release

Liquidity Assessment

  • Liquidity position is strong

Dividends

Dividends

  • Q1 cash balance of ~$515 million versus $332 million at year-end

Share RepurchasesShare

Repurchase

Borrowings of $385 million under our revolving credit facility

Seasonal free cash flow usage of $143.8 million in Q1 2020 versus a usage of $159.1 million in Q1 2019

Projected Liquidity Analysis*

$ in millions

03/31/20

06/30/20

12/31/20

Total Liquidity

$ 504

$ 502

$ 667

*Total liquidity is defined as cash on hand plus any unused revolver capacity, and excludes restricted cash and marketable securities

  • Full access to revolving credit facility
    • Subject to a leverage and an interest coverage test
    • Sufficient cushion versus both covenant tests

The Company anticipates having $500M+ total liquidity at the end of Q2 2020; will continue to monitor and adjust business operations as appropriate

| 22

©2019 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved.

Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release

2020 Outlook - P&L and Cash Flow

Change from Prior

2020 Estimates

Conference Call Estimate

Free cash flow Working capital usage Depreciation and amortization1

Acquisition intangible amortization2

Combined equity earnings and other income

Effective book tax rate3

Effective cash tax rate

Average diluted shares outstanding

| 23

Exceeding $125 million

Lower

~$40

- $60 million

Slightly Higher

~$115

- $125 million

Slightly Lower

~$30 million

Unchanged

Comparable to 2019

Unchanged

~21 and 22 percent

Unchanged

Low double-digit percent

Slightly Lower

~80.3 million

Slightly Higher

  1. Excludes acquisition intangible amortization
  2. Amortization related to Freedom Boat Club acquisition is not material
  3. As adjusted to exclude the net impact of special tax items.

©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved.

Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release

2020 Outlook - Capital Strategy Assumptions

2020 Estimates

Change from Prior

Conference Call Estimate

Debt retirement

~$35 million

Lower

Capital expenditures

~$150 - $160 million

Lower

Share repurchases

$34 million

Lower

Quarterly dividends

$0.24 per share

Unchanged

Net interest expense

~$70 million

Slightly Higher

| 24

©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved.

2020 OUTLOOK

Dave Foulkes - CEO

| 25

©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved.

Propulsion Segment

Operating and Strategic Priorities

Continued market share gains in outboard engines

Optimize production and control costs

| 26

Further investment in and execution of new product programs

Sterndrive product enhancements

©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved.

Parts & Accessories Segment

Operating and Strategic Priorities

Continued

Efficient operation of

successful

distribution

execution at

businesses,

Power Products

supporting strong

aftermarket presence

New products and

Cost control

growth in systems

and strategic

integration

optimization

business

opportunities

| 27

©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved.

Boat Segment

Operating and Strategic Priorities

Successful new

Structural cost

product

reductions to

introductions

enhance profitability

across portfolio

of each brand

Successful

Growth and

pipeline

synergies at

management

Freedom Boat

Club

| 28

©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved.

Appendix

Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

| 31

©2019 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved.

Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release

Q1 Net Sales Decreased by $85.2 million, or 8.1 percent

| 32

©2019 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved.

Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release

Q1 Net Sales

| 33

©2019 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved.

Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release

Tax Provision

Q1

2020

2019

Effective tax rate - GAAP

20.7%

19.8%

Effective tax rate, as adjusted (1)

21.3%

21.5%

1Tax provision, as adjusted, excludes $0.3 million and $1.7 million of net benefits for special tax items for Q1 2020 and Q1 2019 periods, respectively.

| 34

  • Estimated 2020 effective book tax rate, as adjusted, is between 21 and 22 percent on tax guidance issued to date
  • Cash tax rate expected to be low double digit percent

©2019 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved.

Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release

Review of Foreign Currency Impact1

LA/Other

Canada

Asia

Pacific

Europe

| 35

©2019 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved.

Sales in foreign currency

Canada

Net exposure is about

10 percent of sales

Q1 2020:

  • Unfavorable impact on sales of approximately 1 percent
  • Unfavorable impact on operating earnings of approximately $7 million

Outlook for Full-Year 2020:

  • Unfavorable impact on consolidated sales of approximately 1 percent
  • Unfavorable impact on operating earnings of $15 to $20 million

1Includes impact of hedging activity, with full-year estimates assuming rates remain consistent with current rates.

Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release

Tariff Update

2020 estimates incorporate tariffs paid on 40 to

60 horsepower outboard engines assembled in our Suzhou, China facility

Assumes Waves 1- 3 staying at 25% rate, and no additional exemptions received

Minimal impact from Wave 4 (if enacted)

Impact of retaliatory tariffs on boat exports into

E.U. remain incorporated in our plan

Change from

Q4 call

No Change

No Change

No Change

No Change

  • Our tariff assumptions remain unchanged
  • We anticipate a net impact to 2020 pre-tax earnings of $30 to $35 million ($10 to $15 million incremental to 2019) related to tariffs

| 36

©2019 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved.

Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release

Other Factors Affecting GAAP Operating Earnings

$ in millions

Q1

2020

2019

Restructuring, exit, and impairment

$0.4

$3.2

Purchase accounting amortization

7.5

7.2

Acquisition and IT-related Costs

1.4

-

Total Operating Earnings Adjustments

$9.3

$10.4

| 37

©2019 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved.

Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release

Free Cash Flow

Q1

($ in millions)

2020

2019

Net cash (used for) operating activities from continuing

operations

$

(92.7)

$

(73.2)

Net cash provided by (used for):

Plus: Capital expenditures

(55.9)

(86.2)

Plus: Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

0.4

-

Plus: Effect of exchange rate changes

4.4

0.3

Free cash flow

$

(143.8)

$

(159.1)

| 38

©2019 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Brunswick Corporation published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 10:47:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BRUNSWICK CORPORATION
06:48aBRUNSWICK : Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
06:39aBRUNSWICK CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06:31aBrunswick Releases First Quarter 2020 Earnings
GL
04/27Brunswick Boat Group facilities support workers on the front lines of the COV..
GL
04/21BRUNSWICK : Power Products launches new video as employees provide life-saving a..
AQ
04/09BRUNSWICK CORPORATION : and its businesses lend support in fight against COVID-1..
AQ
04/08Brunswick Schedules First Quarter Earnings Conference Call April 30
GL
04/07Royal Dutch Shell plc Royal Dutch Shell Plc - -5-
DJ
03/31BRUNSWICK CORPORATION : helps out in the fight against COVID-19
AQ
03/24Brunswick Corporation thinks beyond the horizon with its inaugural enterprise..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 567 M
EBIT 2020 351 M
Net income 2020 231 M
Debt 2020 579 M
Yield 2020 1,96%
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,25x
EV / Sales2021 1,13x
Capitalization 3 866 M
Chart BRUNSWICK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Brunswick Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRUNSWICK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 44,21  $
Last Close Price 48,72  $
Spread / Highest target 12,9%
Spread / Average Target -9,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Foulkes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manuel A. Fernandez Non-Executive Chairman
William L. Metzger Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Danielle Brown Chief Information Officer & Vice President
J. Steven Whisler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-18.77%3 866
POLARIS INC.-26.18%4 622
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-5.38%3 880
BRP INC.-34.33%2 702
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.-17.71%2 487
LCI INDUSTRIES-15.40%2 278
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group