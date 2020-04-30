Brunswick : Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation 0 04/30/2020 | 06:48am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Earnings Conference Call Q1 2020 Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this presentation are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Brunswick's business and by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "target," "plan," "seek," "estimate," "believe," "predict," "outlook," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this presentation. These risks include, but are not limited to: the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including, without limitation, the impact on global economic conditions and on capital and financial markets, changes in consumer behavior and demand, the potential unavailability of personnel or key facilities, modifications to the Company's operations, and the potential implementation of regulatory actions; the effect of adverse general economic conditions, including the amount of disposable income consumers have available for discretionary spending, tight consumer credit markets, and the level of consumer confidence on the demand for our products and services; our ability to successfully implement our strategic plan and growth initiatives; our ability to integrate targeted acquisitions, including the Global Marine & Mobile Business of Power Products; the risk that unexpected costs will be incurred in connection with these transactions; the possibility that the expected synergies and value creation from these transactions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; having to record an impairment to the value of goodwill and other assets; changes to U.S. trade policy and tariffs; the inability to identify and complete targeted acquisitions; negative currency trends, including shifts in exchange rates; fiscal policy concerns; adequate financing access for dealers and customers and our ability to access capital and credit markets; maintaining effective distribution; adverse economic, credit, and capital market conditions; loss of key customers; attracting and retaining skilled labor, implementing succession plans for key leadership, and executing organizational and leadership changes; inventory reductions by dealers, retailers, or independent boat builders; requirements for us to repurchase inventory; actual or anticipated increases in costs, disruptions of supply, or defects in raw materials, parts, or components we purchase from third parties, including as a result of new tariffs on raw materials, increased demand for shipping carriers, and transportation disruptions; higher energy and fuel costs; our ability to protect our brands and intellectual property; absorbing fixed costs in production; managing our manufacturing footprint; outages, breaches, or other cybersecurity events regarding our technology systems, which could result in lost or stolen information and associated remediation costs; managing our share repurchases; competitive pricing pressures; our ability to develop new and innovative products and services at a competitive price, in legal compliance with existing rules; maintaining product quality and service standards; product liability, warranty, and other claims risks; legal and regulatory compliance, including increased costs, fines, and reputational risks; changes in income tax legislation or enforcement; certain divisive shareholder activist actions; joint ventures that do not operate solely for our benefit; international business risks; and weather and catastrophic event risks. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Brunswick does not undertake any obligation to update them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or for changes by wire services or Internet service providers. Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency Reporting In this presentation, Brunswick uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are numerical measures of a registrant's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that exclude amounts, or are subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of operations, balance sheets or statements of cash flows of the registrant; or include amounts, or are subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented. Brunswick has used certain non-GAAP financial measures that are included in this presentation for several years, both in presenting its results to shareholders and the investment community and in its internal evaluation and management of its businesses. Brunswick's management believes that these measures (including those that are non-GAAP financial measures) and the information they provide are useful to investors because they permit investors to view Brunswick's performance using the same tools that Brunswick uses and to better evaluate Brunswick's ongoing business performance. In addition, in order to better align Brunswick's reported results with the internal metrics used by the Company's management to evaluate business performance as well as to provide better comparisons to prior periods and peer data, non-GAAP measures exclude the impact of purchase accounting amortization related to the Power Products and Freedom Boat Club acquisitions. For additional information and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please see Brunswick's Current Report on Form 8-K issued on April 30, 2020, which is available at www.brunswick.com, and the Appendix to this presentation. Brunswick does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial measures on a GAAP basis because it is unable to predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. These items may include restructuring, exit and impairment costs, special tax items, acquisition-related costs, and certain other unusual adjustments. For purposes of comparison, 2020 net sales growth is also shown using 2019 exchange rates for the comparative period to enhance the visibility of the underlying business trends, excluding the impact of translation arising from foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. We refer to this as "constant currency" reporting. | 3 ©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved. BUSINESS OVERVIEW Dave Foulkes - CEO | 4 ©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved. Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release Brunswick's Comprehensive, Coordinated, Global Response to COVID-19 Employees Prompt, coordinated production shutdowns and restarts

Temperature screening and distancing at all operating facilities

Wage continuity program

Over 3,000 employees working from home

Contributions to front-line charities Business Partners Worked with primary floorplan lenders to provide additional flexibility on finance options and payment timing

Global P&A distribution businesses continued to operate to support dealer's needs for service parts as boaters enter the prime boating season

Working with suppliers to streamline inventory and enable smooth facility startups Communities Donating PPE to local healthcare facilities

Producing products used by first responders, including sanitizer pumps, face masks and electrical equipment for mobile care units

Sharing best-practice procedures and protocols for COVID-19 mitigation with multiple small businesses Brunswick continues to support its employees, business partners, and communities through the COVID-19 crisis | 5 ©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved. Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release COVID-19 Impacts on our Business - Domestic Temporarily suspended manufacturing at most of our engine and boat facilities on March 23

All major US manufacturing facilities are already back online with new temperature screening, distancing, PPE and cleaning protocols

~80%+ of our boat dealers are open in some capacity (service, order-taking, etc) -- majority open for boat sales

order-taking, etc) -- majority open for boat sales Lower sales while under "stay-at-home" orders, but boating activity generally allowed and remaining restrictions easing

"stay-at-home" orders, but boating activity generally allowed and remaining restrictions easing Many Freedom Boat Club locations closed for April due to local "stay-at- home" orders -- several new locations added and strong membership growth continues | 6 ©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved. Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release COVID-19 Impacts on our Business - International All global manufacturing facilities will have resumed production by May 4 aside from one UK facility

P&A distribution hub in Belgium remains open, and our boat production operations in Portugal and contract manufacturing in Poland have resumed production

China and Japan smaller horsepower engine facilities are open and shipping engines to our global network -- China supply base (~10% of COGS) is fully operational and shipping components to U.S. and international locations

-- China supply base (~10% of COGS) is fully operational and shipping components to U.S. and international locations Advanced Systems reopened production in New Zealand this week and our boat production facilities in Reynosa, Mexico and Quebec, Canada will open May 4

European and Australia/New Zealand dealers and OEMs beginning to reopen as countries relax restrictions | 7 ©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved. Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release Cost Containment Actions We are targeting $525M - $550M of operating expenses in 2020, down approximately 15 percent from initial 2020 expectations Structural costs reductions at each business unit, in addition to full-year effect of $50M reductions in 2019

full-year effect of $50M reductions in 2019 Temporarily suspended production, balancing supply and pipeline levels with anticipated demand, and furloughed hourly and salaried employees directly supporting production​

Froze hiring and eliminated annual pay increases for salaried employees (hourly employees received pay increases)​ ✓ ✓ Deferred capital spending for lower priority projects​ Curtailed discretionary spending | 8 ©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved. Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release Capital Strategy Update We are actively managing our cash position and are well prepared for any market environment Approximately $515M of cash on hand at end of Q1, including proceeds from revolver borrowings

Expect to maintain cushion against debt covenant of 3.5x net debt to EBITDA

No significant debt maturities until 2023

$34.1 million of share repurchases completed in Q1; purchases suspended for remainder of 2020

Q2 dividend payment approved, supported by our strong financial position

Capital expenditures focused on critical product programs and digital initiatives that will drive future earnings growth and market share gains | 9 ©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved. Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release Resilient Q1 Performance1 vs. Q1 2019 Revenue down 8 percent - impacted by temporary manufacturing suspensions

Adjusted EPS of $0.96, up 2 percent, with benefits from lower shares outstanding and interest expense

Adjusted operating margins of 11.7 percent, consistent with prior year

Dealer pipelines at 38.8 weeks, down 1.6 weeks; units in the field down 11 percent

Free cash flow improved by $15 million

COVID-19 materially impacted March performance | 10 1See the Appendix to this presentation and today's Form 8-K for reconciliations to GAAP figures. ©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved. First quarter performance was tracking to plan before COVID-19 impact Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release Q1 Revenue Growth Rates By Region1 Region Total BC 2019 Mix U.S. (11)% 69% Europe (3)% 13% Canada (26)% 7% Asia-Pacific 35% 7% Rest-of-World (7)% 4% Total (2)% 31% International Total (8)% 100% Consolidated International revenues down 2 percent, with Propulsion benefitting from strong demand in Asia 1All figures shown on a constant currency basis, excluding the impact of acquisitions. | 11 ©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved. Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release U.S. Powerboat Industry - Percentage Change in Retail Units Category Jan-20 Feb-20 Q1-20 Q1-19 FY-19 Outboard 12% 9% 0% (7)% (3)% Boats Fiberglass 24% (7)% (9)% (5)% (11)% SD/IB Boats Main Powerboat 13% 8% (0)% (7)% (4)% Segments Total Industry 9% 5% (3)% (8)% (5)% (SSI) Outboard Engines 5% 13% (5)% (1)% 1% (NMMA) Source: NMMA Statistical Surveys, Inc.: Preliminary data is based on 100% of 2019, 89% of Jan 20, 86% of Feb 20, and 42% of Mar 20. Coast Guard data through 03/2020 For the full-year 2019, outboard powered boats represented 93% of the total units. Total Industry (SSI) also includes fiberglass and aluminum lengths outside the ranges stated above, as well as ski boats, but excludes house and jet boats | 12 Q1 2020 unit volume for main powerboat segments was flat against Q1 2019 ©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved. FINANCIAL OVERVIEW Bill Metzger - CFO | 13 ©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved. Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release Overview of First Quarter 20201 Consolidated results on an as adjusted basis vs. Q1 2019: Diluted EPS of $0.96, Net sales down 8.1 Operating margin of 11.7 up 2 percent percent percent, down 10 bps Operating earnings Operating deleverage of decreased 9.6 percent 14 percent 1See the Appendix to this presentation and today's Form 8-K for reconciliations to GAAP figures. | 14 ©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved. Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release Propulsion Segment - Q1 Performance Product Category Sales ($M) % Change Outboard Engines $353.8 0% Sterndrive Engines $37.3 (21)% Controls, Rigging and Propellers $57.5 8% Total $448.6 (1)% Operating Margin of 13.7 percent, up Operating Earnings of $61.3M, up 2 50 bps percent Mercury continues to gain market share in high-horsepower outboard engines, especially in saltwater markets | 15 ©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved. Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release Parts and Accessories Segment - Q1 Performance1 Product Category Sales ($M) % Change Engine Parts and Accessories $77.2 (9)% Distribution $121.3 (2)% Advanced Systems Group $103.1 1% Total $301.6 (4)% Operating Margin Adjusted @ 17.8 percent, up 30 bps

GAAP @ 15.3 percent, up 10 bps Operating Earnings Adjusted of $53.7M, down 2 percent

GAAP of $46.2M, down 3 percent Power Products delivered strong sales and operating earnings vs. Q1 2019 | 16 1See the Appendix to this presentation and today's Form 8-K for reconciliations to GAAP figures ©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved. Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release Boat Segment - Q1 Performance1 Product Category Sales ($M) % Change Aluminum Freshwater $120.5 (28)% Recreational Fiberglass $101.8 (12)% Saltwater Fishing $59.8 (34)% Business Acceleration $9.4 NM Total $291.5 (22)%2 Operating Margin Adjusted @ 2.1 percent, down 570 bps

GAAP @ 1.7 percent, down 550 bps Operating Earnings Adjusted of $6.1M, vs. $29.0M in 2019

GAAP of $5.1M vs. $27.0M in 2019 Boat segment sales and earnings were significantly impacted by suspension of production in March due to COVID-19 1See the Appendix to this presentation and today's Form 8-K for reconciliations to GAAP figures. | 17 2 Freedom Boat Club accounted for 2.5 percent of net sales in the quarter 3 NM = Not Meaningful ©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved. Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release Pipeline Metrics Ending Change Units in Change Year Weeks on Versus Prior Pipeline Versus Prior Hand Year (WOH) (Thousands) Year (Units) 20 38.8 -1.6 weeks 24.6 (11)% 19 40.4 +1.7 weeks 27.7 2% 18 38.7 +0.7 weeks 27.3 4% 17 38.0 +0.4 weeks 26.2 5% 20F Manage to match expected 2021 retail demand | 18 Pipeline inventory at end of Q1 is down from Q1 2019, but consistent with previous years

Managing production of 2020 models in advance of transition to new model year

Inventory levels at end of 2020 will be positioned to meet market recovery anticipated in 2021 ©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved. 2020 Assumptions and Resulting Expectations 5 5 Formal guidance for 2020 remains withdrawn U.S. retail marine market down high-teens to low- twenties percent from 2019 levels FY revenue comparisons to trend slightly better than the U.S. retail marine market performance Operating deleverage to fall between mid-twenties and mid-thirties percent FCF in excess of $125 million; end-of-year cash on hand of ~$300 million, excluding any revolver borrowings Q2 - challenging quarter, but expect to operate profitably with positive free cash flow Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release Cost Structure and Fixed Cost Base Cost Structure - Initial 2020 Plan Fixed Cost Base - Full Year1 $ in millions ~$3.8 billion Highly variable cost structure, along with actions taken to lower fixed costs, are both benefitting our results | 20 1Other SGA excludes impact of variable compensation ©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved. Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release Managing Operating Leverage KEY ELEMENTS VOLUME IMPACTS Deleverage between 20 and 35 percent, depending on mix:

Segment specific within range:

Propulsion - Mid P&A - High Boats - Low

OPERATING FACTORS Absorption (-)

(-) F/X changes (-)

(-) Tariffs (-)

(-) COVID-19 related costs (-)

related costs (-) Efficiency initiatives and other, net (+) MANAGE FIXED COSTS SG&A reductions

Manage R&D and Cap-Ex We will use our flexible variable cost structure to moderate operating deleverage as the demand environment evolves | 21 Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release Liquidity Assessment Liquidity position is strong Dividends Dividends Q1 cash balance of ~$515 million versus $332 million at year-end Share RepurchasesShare Repurchase ➢ Borrowings of $385 million under our revolving credit facility ➢ Seasonal free cash flow usage of $143.8 million in Q1 2020 versus a usage of $159.1 million in Q1 2019 Projected Liquidity Analysis* $ in millions 03/31/20 06/30/20 12/31/20 Total Liquidity $ 504 $ 502 $ 667 *Total liquidity is defined as cash on hand plus any unused revolver capacity, and excludes restricted cash and marketable securities Full access to revolving credit facility

Subject to a leverage and an interest coverage test Sufficient cushion versus both covenant tests

The Company anticipates having $500M+ total liquidity at the end of Q2 2020; will continue to monitor and adjust business operations as appropriate | 22 ©2019 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved. Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release 2020 Outlook - P&L and Cash Flow Change from Prior 2020 Estimates Conference Call Estimate Free cash flow Working capital usage Depreciation and amortization1 Acquisition intangible amortization2 Combined equity earnings and other income Effective book tax rate3 Effective cash tax rate Average diluted shares outstanding | 23 Exceeding $125 million Lower ~$40 - $60 million Slightly Higher ~$115 - $125 million Slightly Lower ~$30 million Unchanged Comparable to 2019 Unchanged ~21 and 22 percent Unchanged Low double-digit percent Slightly Lower ~80.3 million Slightly Higher Excludes acquisition intangible amortization Amortization related to Freedom Boat Club acquisition is not material As adjusted to exclude the net impact of special tax items. ©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved. Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release 2020 Outlook - Capital Strategy Assumptions 2020 Estimates Change from Prior Conference Call Estimate Debt retirement ~$35 million Lower Capital expenditures ~$150 - $160 million Lower Share repurchases $34 million Lower Quarterly dividends $0.24 per share Unchanged Net interest expense ~$70 million Slightly Higher | 24 ©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved. 2020 OUTLOOK Dave Foulkes - CEO | 25 ©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved. Propulsion Segment Operating and Strategic Priorities Continued market share gains in outboard engines Optimize production and control costs | 26 Further investment in and execution of new product programs Sterndrive product enhancements ©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved. Parts & Accessories Segment Operating and Strategic Priorities Continued Efficient operation of successful distribution execution at businesses, Power Products supporting strong aftermarket presence New products and Cost control growth in systems and strategic integration optimization business opportunities | 27 ©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved. Boat Segment Operating and Strategic Priorities Successful new Structural cost product reductions to introductions enhance profitability across portfolio of each brand Successful Growth and pipeline synergies at management Freedom Boat Club | 28 ©2020 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved. Appendix Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations | 31 ©2019 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved. Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release Q1 Net Sales Decreased by $85.2 million, or 8.1 percent | 32 ©2019 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved. Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release Q1 Net Sales | 33 ©2019 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved. Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release Tax Provision Q1 2020 2019 Effective tax rate - GAAP 20.7% 19.8% Effective tax rate, as adjusted (1) 21.3% 21.5% 1Tax provision, as adjusted, excludes $0.3 million and $1.7 million of net benefits for special tax items for Q1 2020 and Q1 2019 periods, respectively. | 34 Estimated 2020 effective book tax rate, as adjusted, is between 21 and 22 percent on tax guidance issued to date

Cash tax rate expected to be low double digit percent ©2019 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved. Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release Review of Foreign Currency Impact1 LA/Other Canada Asia Pacific Europe | 35 ©2019 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved. Sales in foreign currency Canada Net exposure is about 10 percent of sales Q1 2020: Unfavorable impact on sales of approximately 1 percent

Unfavorable impact on operating earnings of approximately $7 million Outlook for Full-Year 2020: Unfavorable impact on consolidated sales of approximately 1 percent

Unfavorable impact on operating earnings of $15 to $20 million 1Includes impact of hedging activity, with full-year estimates assuming rates remain consistent with current rates. Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release Tariff Update 2020 estimates incorporate tariffs paid on 40 to 60 horsepower outboard engines assembled in our Suzhou, China facility Assumes Waves 1- 3 staying at 25% rate, and no additional exemptions received Minimal impact from Wave 4 (if enacted) Impact of retaliatory tariffs on boat exports into E.U. remain incorporated in our plan Change from Q4 call No Change No Change No Change No Change Our tariff assumptions remain unchanged

We anticipate a net impact to 2020 pre-tax earnings of $30 to $35 million ($10 to $15 million incremental to 2019) related to tariffs | 36 ©2019 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved. Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release Other Factors Affecting GAAP Operating Earnings $ in millions Q1 2020 2019 Restructuring, exit, and impairment $0.4 $3.2 Purchase accounting amortization 7.5 7.2 Acquisition and IT-related Costs 1.4 - Total Operating Earnings Adjustments $9.3 $10.4 | 37 ©2019 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved. Brunswick Corporation - Earnings Release Free Cash Flow Q1 ($ in millions) 2020 2019 Net cash (used for) operating activities from continuing operations $ (92.7) $ (73.2) Net cash provided by (used for): Plus: Capital expenditures (55.9) (86.2) Plus: Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 0.4 - Plus: Effect of exchange rate changes 4.4 0.3 Free cash flow $ (143.8) $ (159.1) | 38 ©2019 Brunswick Co. Confidential and all rights reserved. Attachments Original document

