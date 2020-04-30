Brunswick : Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation

Certain statements in this presentation are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Brunswick's business and by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "target," "plan," "seek," "estimate," "believe," "predict," "outlook," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this presentation. These risks include, but are not limited to: the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including, without limitation, the impact on global economic conditions and on capital and financial markets, changes in consumer behavior and demand, the potential unavailability of personnel or key facilities, modifications to the Company's operations, and the potential implementation of regulatory actions; the effect of adverse general economic conditions, including the amount of disposable income consumers have available for discretionary spending, tight consumer credit markets, and the level of consumer confidence on the demand for our products and services; our ability to successfully implement our strategic plan and growth initiatives; our ability to integrate targeted acquisitions, including the Global Marine & Mobile Business of Power Products; the risk that unexpected costs will be incurred in connection with these transactions; the possibility that the expected synergies and value creation from these transactions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; having to record an impairment to the value of goodwill and other assets; changes to U.S. trade policy and tariffs; the inability to identify and complete targeted acquisitions; negative currency trends, including shifts in exchange rates; fiscal policy concerns; adequate financing access for dealers and customers and our ability to access capital and credit markets; maintaining effective distribution; adverse economic, credit, and capital market conditions; loss of key customers; attracting and retaining skilled labor, implementing succession plans for key leadership, and executing organizational and leadership changes; inventory reductions by dealers, retailers, or independent boat builders; requirements for us to repurchase inventory; actual or anticipated increases in costs, disruptions of supply, or defects in raw materials, parts, or components we purchase from third parties, including as a result of new tariffs on raw materials, increased demand for shipping carriers, and transportation disruptions; higher energy and fuel costs; our ability to protect our brands and intellectual property; absorbing fixed costs in production; managing our manufacturing footprint; outages, breaches, or other cybersecurity events regarding our technology systems, which could result in lost or stolen information and associated remediation costs; managing our share repurchases; competitive pricing pressures; our ability to develop new and innovative products and services at a competitive price, in legal compliance with existing rules; maintaining product quality and service standards; product liability, warranty, and other claims risks; legal and regulatory compliance, including increased costs, fines, and reputational risks; changes in income tax legislation or enforcement; certain divisive shareholder activist actions; joint ventures that do not operate solely for our benefit; international business risks; and weather and catastrophic event risks.
Additional risk factors are included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2019. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Brunswick does not undertake any obligation to update them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or for changes by wire services or Internet service providers.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency Reporting
In this presentation, Brunswick uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are numerical measures of a registrant's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that exclude amounts, or are subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of operations, balance sheets or statements of cash flows of the registrant; or include amounts, or are subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.
Brunswick has used certain non-GAAP financial measures that are included in this presentation for several years, both in presenting its results to shareholders and the investment community and in its internal evaluation and management of its businesses. Brunswick's management believes that these measures (including those that are non-GAAP financial
measures) and the information they provide are useful to investors because they permit investors to view Brunswick's performance using the same tools that Brunswick uses and to
better evaluate Brunswick's ongoing business performance. In addition, in order to better align Brunswick's reported results with the internal metrics used by the Company's management to evaluate business performance as well as to provide better comparisons to prior periods and peer data, non-GAAP measures exclude the impact of purchase accounting amortization related to the Power Products and Freedom Boat Club acquisitions.
For additional information and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please see Brunswick's Current Report on Form 8-K issued on April 30, 2020, which is available at www.brunswick.com, and the Appendix to this presentation.
Brunswick does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial measures on a GAAP basis because it is unable to predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. These items may include restructuring, exit and impairment costs, special tax items, acquisition-related costs, and certain other unusual adjustments.
For purposes of comparison, 2020 net sales growth is also shown using 2019 exchange rates for the comparative period to enhance the visibility of the underlying business trends, excluding the impact of translation arising from foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. We refer to this as "constant currency" reporting.
All global manufacturing facilities will have resumed production by May 4 aside from one UK facility
P&A distribution hub in Belgium remains open, and our boat production operations in Portugal and contract manufacturing in Poland have resumed production
China and Japan smaller horsepower engine facilities are open and shipping engines to our global network -- China supply base (~10% of COGS) is fully operational and shipping components to U.S. and international locations
Advanced Systems reopened production in New Zealand this week and our boat production facilities in Reynosa, Mexico and Quebec, Canada will open May 4
European and Australia/New Zealand dealers and OEMs beginning to reopen as countries relax restrictions
