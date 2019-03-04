Brunswick : Registration of certain classes of securities 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 8-A

FOR REGISTRATION OF CERTAIN CLASSES OF SECURITIES

PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) OR (g) OF

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

BRUNSWICK CORPORATION

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

36-0848180 (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 26125 N. Riverwoods Blvd. Suite 500 Mettawa, Illinois 60045-4811 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Securities to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

001-01043

(Commission File Number)

Title of each class Name of each exchange on which to be so registered each class is to be registered 6.375% Senior Notes due 2049 New York Stock Exchange

If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act and is effective pursuant to General Instruction A. (c) or (e), check the following box. ☒

If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act and is effective pursuant to General Instruction A. (d) or (e), check the following box. ☐

If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities concurrently with a Regulation A offering, check the following box. ☐

Securities Act registration statement or Regulation A offering statement file number to which this form relates:

333-213509

Securities to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None

INFORMATION REQUIRED IN REGISTRATION STATEMENT

Item 1. Description of Registrant's Securities to be Registered

A description of the 6.375% Senior Notes due 2049 of Brunswick Corporation (the "Registrant") is set forth under the caption "Description of

Debt Securities" in the prospectus, dated September 6, 2016 (the "Base Prospectus"), as supplemented by the information set forth under the caption "Description of the Notes" in the prospectus supplement, dated February 26, 2019 (together with the Base Prospectus, the "Prospectus"), filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 26, 2019 pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which Prospectus constitutes a part of the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-213509), filed with the SEC with an effective date of September 6, 2016. Such description is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 2. Exhibits. The following exhibits are filed as part of this registration statement: No. Exhibit 4.1 Base Indenture, dated as of October 3, 2018, between the Registrant and U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.1 to the Registrant's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on October 3, 2018). 4.2 Third Supplemental Indenture, dated as of March 4, 2019, between the Registrant and U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.2 to the Registrant's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on March 4, 2019). 4.3 Form of Global Note for the 6.375% Senior Notes due 2049.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this registration statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Brunswick Corporation

Date: March 4, 2019 By: /s/ Christopher F. Dekker Name: Christopher F. Dekker Title: Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary 3

Exhibit 4.3

THIS GLOBAL SECURITY IS HELD BY AND REGISTERED IN THE NAME OF THE DEPOSITARY (AS DEFINED IN THE INDENTURE GOVERNING THIS SECURITY) OR ITS NOMINEE IN CUSTODY FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE BENEFICIAL OWNERS HEREOF, IS NOT EXCHANGEABLE FOR SECURITIES REGISTERED IN THE NAME OF A PERSON OTHER THAN THE DEPOSITARY OR ITS NOMINEE EXCEPT IN THE LIMITED CIRCUMSTANCES DESCRIBED IN THE INDENTURE, AND IS NOT TRANSFERABLE TO ANY PERSON UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES EXCEPT THAT (I) THE TRUSTEE MAY MAKE SUCH NOTATIONS HEREON AS MAY BE REQUIRED PURSUANT TO SECTION 11.04 OF THE INDENTURE, (II) THIS GLOBAL SECURITY MAY BE EXCHANGED PURSUANT TO SECTION 2.01(c) OF THE INDENTURE, (III) THIS GLOBAL SECURITY MAY BE DELIVERED TO THE TRUSTEE FOR CANCELATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 2.08 OF THE INDENTURE AND (IV) THIS GLOBAL SECURITY MAY BE TRANSFERRED TO A SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY WITH THE PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT OF THE COMPANY.

UNLESS THIS CERTIFICATE IS PRESENTED BY AN AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE OF THE DEPOSITORY TRUST COMPANY, A NEW YORK CORPORATION ("DTC"), NEW YORK, NEW YORK, TO THE COMPANY OR ITS AGENT FOR REGISTRATION OF TRANSFER, EXCHANGE OR PAYMENT, AND ANY CERTIFICATE ISSUED IS REGISTERED IN THE NAME OF CEDE & CO. OR IN SUCH OTHER NAME AS IS REQUESTED BY AN AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE OF DTC (AND ANY PAYMENT IS MADE TO CEDE & CO. OR TO SUCH OTHER ENTITY AS IS REQUESTED BY AN AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE OF DTC), ANY TRANSFER, PLEDGE OR OTHER USE HEREOF FOR VALUE OR OTHERWISE BY OR TO ANY PERSON IS WRONGFUL INASMUCH AS THE REGISTERED OWNER HEREOF, CEDE & CO., HAS AN INTEREST HEREIN.

BRUNSWICK CORPORATION

6.375% Senior Notes due 2049

REGISTERED No. R-1

CUSIP No. 117043 604 ISIN No. US1170436042

Brunswick Corporation, a corporation duly organized and existing under the laws of the State of Delaware (herein called the "Company," which term includes any successor Person under the Indenture hereinafter referred to), for value received, hereby promises to pay to Cede & Co., or registered assigns, the principal amount set forth on the Schedule of Exchanges of Interests in Global Securities attached hereto, which principal amount may from time to time be reduced or increased, as appropriate, in accordance with the within mentioned Indenture and as reflected in the Schedule of Exchanges of Interests in the Global Security attached hereto, to reflect exchanges or redemptions of the Securities represented hereby, on April 15, 2049, and to pay interest thereon from March 4, 2019 or from the most recent Interest Payment Date to which interest has been paid or duly provided for, quarterly in arrears on January 15, April 15, July 15 and October 15 in each year, commencing on April 15, 2019, at the rate of 6.375% per annum, until the principal hereof is paid or made available for payment; provided, however that any principal and premium, and any such installment of interest, which is overdue shall bear interest at the rate of 6.375% per annum (to the extent that the payment of such interest shall be legally enforceable), from the dates such amounts are due until they are paid or made available for payment. The interest so payable, and punctually paid or duly provided for, on any Interest Payment Date will, as provided in such Indenture, be paid to the Person in whose name this Security is registered at the close of business on the Regular Record Date for such interest, which shall be the January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 (whether or not a Business Day), as the case may be, next preceding such Interest Payment Date. Any such interest not so punctually paid or duly provided for will forthwith cease to be payable to the Holder on such Regular Record Date and shall be paid to the Person in whose name this Security is registered at the close of business on a date to be fixed by the Company for the payment of such Defaulted Interest (a "Special

Record Date"), notice whereof shall be given to Holder of Securities of this series not less than 15 days prior to such Special Record Date.

Payment of the principal of (and premium, if any) and any such interest on this Security will be made at the office or agency of the Company maintained for that purpose in accordance with the terms of the Indenture referred to on the reverse hereof in United States dollars.

Reference is hereby made to the further provisions of this Security set forth on the reverse hereof, which further provisions shall for all purposes have the same effect as if set forth at this place.

This Security shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of New York.

Unless the certificate of authentication hereon has been executed by the Trustee referred to on the reverse hereof by manual signature, this Security shall not be entitled to any benefit under the Indenture or be valid or obligatory for any purpose.

