Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Brunswick Corporation    BC

BRUNSWICK CORPORATION

(BC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brunswick : Releases First Quarter 2020 Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 10:40am EDT
Brunswick Releases First Quarter 2020 Earnings
Download as PDFApril 30, 2020 6:30am EDT

METTAWA, Ill., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today has released its first quarter 2020 financial results. A complete and full-text financial results press release is available on the Company's website at www.brunswick.com/investors. The results will also be available on the SEC's website with the Form 8-K filing of the release at https://goo.gl/wJQN1.

The Company will hold a conference call today at 10 a.m. CDT hosted by David M. Foulkes, chief executive officer, William L. Metzger, senior vice president and chief financial officer, Ryan M. Gwillim, vice president - finance and treasurer and Alexander F. Marchetti, senior director of investor relations.

The call will be broadcast over the Internet at www.brunswick.com/investors. To listen to the call, go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download and install any needed audio software.

See Brunswick's website for slides used to supplement conference call remarks atwww.brunswick.com/investors.

Security analysts and investors wishing to participate via telephone should call 866-353-8985 (passcode: Brunswick Q1). Callers outside of North America should call 409-217-8085 (passcode: Brunswick Q1) to be connected. These numbers can be accessed 15 minutes before the call begins, as well as during the call.

To listen via the Internet, go to www.brunswick.com/investors. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download and install any needed audio software.

A replay of the conference call will be available through midnight EDT Wednesday May 6, 2020, by calling 855-859-2056 or international dial 404-537-3406 (passcode: 9458847). The replay also will be available at www.brunswick.com.

ABOUT BRUNSWICK

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation's leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land 'N' Sea, BLA, Payne's Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON, OnBoard Boating Club and Rentals. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com. 

Lee Gordon
Director - Brunswick Global Communications & Public Relations
Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003
Cell: 904-860-8848
Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com
Source: Brunswick Corporation

Released April 30, 2020

Disclaimer

Brunswick Corporation published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 14:39:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BRUNSWICK CORPORATION
10:40aBRUNSWICK : Brands Win Seven Boating Industry Top Products Awards
PU
10:40aBRUNSWICK : Releases First Quarter 2020 Earnings
PU
05/07BRUNSWICK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
05/04BRUNSWICK CORPORATION : Brands Win Seven Boating Industry Top Products Awards
AQ
05/01Brunswick Corporation Brands Win Seven Boating Industry Top Products Awards
GL
04/30Consumer Stockpiling Boosts Food Makers -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
04/30Brunswick Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
04/30BRUNSWICK : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/30BRUNSWICK : Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
04/30BRUNSWICK CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 469 M
EBIT 2020 346 M
Net income 2020 212 M
Debt 2020 713 M
Yield 2020 2,07%
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,25x
EV / Sales2021 1,09x
Capitalization 3 637 M
Chart BRUNSWICK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Brunswick Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRUNSWICK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 50,93 $
Last Close Price 45,96 $
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Foulkes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manuel A. Fernandez Non-Executive Chairman
William L. Metzger Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Danielle Brown Chief Information Officer & Vice President
J. Steven Whisler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-23.37%3 637
POLARIS INC.-30.21%4 347
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-9.31%3 719
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-2.60%2 342
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.-24.87%2 271
BRP INC.-38.13%2 268
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group