BRUNSWICK CORPORATION
Brunswick : Schedules Fourth Quarter/Full-Year Earnings, Conference Call January 31

01/10/2019 | 11:09am EST

Mettawa, Ill., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial results on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, before the market opens by way of an advisory release, notifying the public that the complete and full-text results will be available on the Company's website at https://ir.brunswick.com. The results will also be available on the SEC's website with the Form 8-K filing of the release at http://goo.gl/wJQN1.

The Company will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. CST Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, hosted by David M. Foulkes, chief executive officer, William L. Metzger, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Ryan M. Gwillim, vice president - investor relations. A copy of the presentation to be used on this call also will be available when the results are released as noted above.

Security analysts and investors wishing to participate via telephone should call
866-353-8985 (passcode: Brunswick Q4). Callers outside of North America should call 409-217-8085 (passcode: Brunswick Q4) to be connected. These numbers can be accessed 15 minutes before the call begins, as well as during the call.

To listen via the Internet, go to https://ir.brunswick.com. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download and install any needed audio software.

A replay of the conference call will be available through midnight EST Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, by calling 855-859-2056 or international dial 404-537-3406 (passcode: 6545909). The replay also will be available at https://www.brunswick.com.

About Brunswick
Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation's leading consumer brands include Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Ancor, Attwood, BEP, Blue Sea Systems, Czone, Del City, Garelick, Lenco Marine, Marinco, Mastervolt, Mercury, NAUTIC-ON, Park Power, Progressive Industries, ProMariner, Quicksilver and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land 'N' Sea, Kellogg Marine, Lankhorst Taselaar, Payne's Marine and BLA parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group and SCIFIT fitness equipment; and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com.

Contacts: Ryan Gwillim Vice President - Investor Relations 847-735-4926 ryan.gwillim@brunswick.com Daniel Kubera Director - Media Relations and Corporate Communications 847-735-4617 daniel.kubera@brunswick.com

Disclaimer

Brunswick Corporation published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 16:08:02 UTC
