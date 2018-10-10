Life Fitness : Launches Beta Media Offering

ROSEMONT, Ill., Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Fitness, the global leader in commercial fitness equipment, announced today the beta introduction of Halo Media, a new addition to the Halo digital ecosystem. This new solution will leverage its large installed base of cardio equipment to efficiently deliver various forms of innovative content.

The first beta offering is Halo Media-Sponsored Content. This offering, which creates an entirely new business model for fitness facilities, turns compatible connected Life Fitness cardio equipment into sources of additional revenue by displaying customized sponsored content to exercisers during their workouts.

"We are the platform that connects the world to fitness, and we continue to drive market leading innovation," said Jaime Irick, president of Life Fitness. "Halo Media - Sponsored Content, our first beta media offering, is the next evolution in our digital journey, generating an additional means of revenue for our customers and for us."

This solution provides a unique opportunity to offer expanded customer value for existing equipment while seamlessly displaying creative content promoting in-facility events and information, alongside the sponsored content, before, during and after workouts. In addition, the sponsored content can be tailored to club owners and exercisers, provide product discount codes, allow click-throughs, and more.

Anytime Fitness, the world's largest and fastest-growing co-ed fitness club chain, has signed on to launch the beta offering of Halo Media-Sponsored Content, prior to its full commercial release in the 1H of 2019.

"We are excited to partner with Life Fitness for the beta launch of Halo Media – Sponsored Content," said Chuck Runyon, CEO and co-founder of Anytime Fitness. "It is user friendly and offers an enhanced experience to our members, while it will simultaneously generate more revenue for our franchisees and in turn, Anytime Fitness."

With over 1 million cardio units in operation globally and an estimated 20 billion minutes of workouts per year, Life Fitness continues to expand its console connectivity. Currently an ever increasing number of clubs and fitness facilities across the United States are registering with Life Fitness' inaugural Halo - Fitness Cloud. This pool of connected customers will be able to leverage the Halo Media – Sponsored Content offering, after the beta launch. In addition, this opportunity will be used to further define key metrics for the full commercial launch, including Average Revenue Per Unit (ARPU) estimates.

To find out more about Life Fitness products and services, visit www.lifefitness.com.

About Life Fitness

Life Fitness is the global leader in commercial fitness equipment and game tables and furnishings. The company manufactures and sells its strength and cardiovascular equipment, billiards tables and accessories, and game room furniture under the brand names Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group, SCIFIT and Brunswick Billiards. Its equipment is distributed to 166 countries. Headquartered outside Chicago, in Rosemont, Illinois, Life Fitness is a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC). For more information, visit www.lifefitness.com.

About Anytime Fitness

Ranked #12 on Entrepreneur's prestigious Top Global Franchise list, Anytime Fitness is the fastest-growing gym franchise in the world, with more than 4,000 gyms serving nearly 4,000,000 members on five (soon to be all seven) continents. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Anytime Fitness prides itself on providing its members with convenient fitness options and friendly, personal service in well-maintained facilities which feature top-quality exercise equipment. Gyms are now open in all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, England, Scotland, The Republic of Ireland, Wales, Grand Cayman, Poland, the Netherlands, Spain, Qatar, Bahrain, India, Chile, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Thailand, Belgium, Italy, Sweden and the Philippines. All franchised gyms are individually owned and operated. Join one gym and use them all.

