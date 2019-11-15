Brunswick Resources : announces Termination of Reverse takeover transaction with CBIO Brand Development Inc.

15, Gamble Street East - Suite 204 - Rouyn-Noranda (Québec) (Canada) J9X 3B6
(TSX Venture Listing = BRU)
BRUNSWICK RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF REVERSE TAKEOVER TRANSACTION WITH
CBIO BRAND DEVELOPMENT INC.
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, Canada - November 12, 2019 - Brunswick Resources Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Brunswick") (TSX-Venture Exchange: BRU) provides the following corporate
update.
Further to the press release dated March 4, 2019 announcing the entering into a letter of Intent with CBIO Brand Development Inc. ("CBIO") to complete a proposed reverse takeover transaction, whereby CBIO would have acquired all of the issued shares of Brunswick, the parties announce today that they have been unable to negotiate the terms of a definitive agreement satisfactory to both parties and consequently have mutually decided to terminate the LOI and abandon the Transaction.
Management of the Corporation will continue to look for opportunities to advance the shareholder value of the Corporation.
The Corporation will remain on the TSX Venture Exchange.
Brunswick Resources Inc.
Brunswick is a TSXV listed company that has been engaged in mineral exploration. It was incorporated under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) with its head office in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. Brunswick is a "reporting issuer" in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario.
