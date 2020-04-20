Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Reports First Quarter Earnings Impacted by Increased Provision for Credit Losses Under CECL Related to Economic Outlook Driven by the COVID-19 Pandemic, Declares $0.26 Dividend
BRYN MAWR, Pa., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven by an increase in provision for credit losses on loans and leases reflecting the impact of the adverse economic outlook due to the COVID-19 pandemic on estimated lifetime losses under the new Current Expected Credit Loss standard (“CECL”), Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) (the “Corporation”), parent of The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (the “Bank”), today reported a net loss of $11.2 million, or $(0.56) diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to net income of $16.4 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019, and $10.7 million, or $0.53 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019.
As detailed in the appendix to this earnings release, management calculates core net income, a non-GAAP measure, which excludes one-time costs associated with our voluntary Years of Service Incentive Program. There were no meaningful non-core income or expense items for the three months ended March 31, 2020 or December 31, 2019. Core net income for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $14.2 million, or $0.70 diluted earnings per share. A reconciliation of core net income and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.
“As we all navigate the current challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, BMT remains focused on the safety of our people and providing our customers uninterrupted service. We are committed to assisting our small business community through our active participation in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program and our employees are working tirelessly to process applications and fund loans under the program,” commented Frank Leto, President and Chief Executive Officer, continuing, “The banking industry, under the new loan loss reserve guidelines, must take a forward-looking approach to the economy as a predictor of future loan losses. BMT’s historical loan losses have been very strong compared to our peers and credit quality did not materially deteriorate in the first quarter, however under this new guidance we must look out several years and reserve for potential losses now. This environment of uncertainly is expected to persist throughout 2020 and new economic data could indicate increases or reductions in our loan loss reserves. That said, the fundamentals of the Bank were strong as we entered this unprecedented time. Setting aside the provision for credit losses, we performed well in the first quarter and this speaks to our solid foundation supported by a diversified earnings profile, a strong capital base designed to withstand a stressed environment and robust sources of liquidity. This foundation coupled with our amazing team of professionals leave us well positioned to face any challenges and volatility from the economic environment,” Mr. Leto concluded.
On April 20, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, payable June 1, 2020 to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2020.
SIGNIFICANT ITEMS OF NOTE
Results of Operations – First Quarter 2020 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2019
A net loss of $11.2 million, or $(0.56) diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to net income of $16.4 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019, was primarily the result of a $30.1 million increase in provision for credit losses on loans and leases, as calculated under the CECL framework, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. Other factors impacting net income included a $348 thousand increase in net interest income and decreases of $5.0 million and $7.2 million in noninterest income and income tax expense, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019.
Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $36.3 million, an increase of $348 thousand over the linked quarter. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $36.4 million, an increase of $344 thousand over the linked quarter. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was positively impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks of $949 thousand as compared to $1.1 million for the linked quarter. Excluding the effects of these purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $35.5 million, an increase of $478 thousand over the linked quarter. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release. Items contributing to the increase in tax-equivalent net interest income adjusted for purchase accounting included decreases of $1.1 million and $102 thousand in interest paid on deposits and interest expense on short-term borrowings, respectively, partially offset by decreases of $311 thousand and $274 thousand in tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases and tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter ended December 31, 2019.
Interest expense on deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $1.0 million over the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a 15 basis point decrease in the tax-equivalent rate paid on average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter. The effect of the decrease in the tax-equivalent rate paid was partially offset by an increase of $54.7 million in average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter.
Interest expense on short-term borrowings for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $102 thousand over the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a 51 basis point decrease in the rate paid as compared to the linked quarter. The effect of the decrease in rate paid was partially offset by an increase of $19.0 million in average short-term borrowings as compared to the linked quarter.
Tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $428 thousand as compared to the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a 16 basis point decrease in the tax-equivalent yield on average loans and leases, driven by the current interest rate environment, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter. The effect of the decrease in the tax-equivalent yield was partially offset by an increase of $139.8 million in average loans and leases for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter.
Tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $274 thousand as compared to the linked quarter. Average available for sale investment securities decreased $51.1 million over the linked quarter and experienced a six basis point increase in the tax-equivalent yield.
The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.38% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to 3.36% for the linked quarter. Adjusting for the impact of the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.29% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to 3.26% for the linked quarter. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.
Noninterest income of $18.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 represented a $5.0 million decrease over the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to decreases of $3.1 million, $1.6 million, and $504 thousand in capital markets revenue, other operating income, and fees for wealth management services, respectively. The decrease in capital markets revenue was primarily due to higher volume and size of interest rate swap transactions with commercial loan customers for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the current quarter. The $1.6 million decrease in other operating income was primarily due to a $978 thousand loss on trading securities recorded in the first quarter of 2020 due to market fluctuations affecting the Corporation's executive and director supplemental retirement plan assets. The decrease in fees for wealth management services was primarily related to the impact of the decline in the market value of wealth assets under management, administration, supervision and brokerage (“wealth assets”) resulting from the volatility in the markets seen in the first quarter of 2020.
Noninterest expense of $36.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was relatively unchanged, decreasing $12 thousand, as compared to the linked quarter. Decreases of $1.7 million, $386 thousand, $198 thousand, and $191 thousand in salaries and wages, professional fees, advertising expense, and occupancy and bank premises expense, respectively, were partially offset by increases of $1.5 million, $815 thousand, and $218 thousand in other operating expense, employee benefits and impairment of mortgage servicing rights, respectively. Included in other operating expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was a $3.0 million provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures, an increase of $2.8 million as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019, primarily driven by the adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the Corporation's adoption of CECL.
The provision for credit losses on loans and leases of $32.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, which was calculated under CECL, effective January 1, 2020, increased $30.1 million as compared to $2.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The significant increase was driven by the current and forward-looking adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $4.1 million as compared to $400 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in net charge-offs was primarily due to an increase of $1.8 million in charge-offs on leases during the three months ended March 31, 2020, and a $1.1 million recovery on a commercial real estate loan during the three months ended December 31, 2019.
The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 increased to 20.94% as compared to 20.41% for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Results of Operations –First Quarter 2020 Compared to First Quarter 2019
A net loss of $11.2 million, or $(0.56) diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to net income of $10.7 million, or $0.53 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019, was primarily the result of a $28.6 million increase in provision for credit losses on loans and leases, as calculated under the CECL framework, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. Other factors impacting net income included decreases of $1.3 million, $953 thousand, $3.3 million, and $5.7 million in net interest income, noninterest income, noninterest expense, and income tax expense, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019.
Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $36.3 million, a decrease of $1.3 million as compared to the same period in 2019. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $36.4 million, a decrease of $1.3 million as compared to the same period in 2019. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was positively impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks of $949 thousand as compared to $2.1 million for the same period in 2019. Excluding the effects of these purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $35.5 million, a decrease of $141 thousand as compared to the same period in 2019. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release. Items contributing to the decrease in tax-equivalent net interest income adjusted for purchase accounting included decreases of $973 thousand and $325 thousand in tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases and tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities, respectively, partially offset by decreases of $564 thousand and $490 thousand in interest paid on deposits and interest expense on short-term borrowings, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.
Tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $2.1 million as compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a 62 basis point decrease in the tax-equivalent yield on average loans and leases, driven by the current interest rate environment, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. The effect of the decrease in the tax-equivalent yield was partially offset by an increase of $260.6 million in average loans and leases for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to same period in 2019.
Tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $325 thousand as compared to the same period in 2019. Average available for sale investment securities decreased by $32.3 million and experienced an 11 basis point tax-equivalent yield increase as compared to the same period in 2019.
Interest expense on deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $460 thousand as compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a 15 basis point decrease in the tax-equivalent rate paid on average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. The effect of the decrease in the tax-equivalent rate paid was partially offset by an increase of $179.5 million in average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.
Interest expense on short-term borrowings for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $490 thousand as compared to the same period in 2019. Average short-term borrowings decreased $17.1 million coupled with a 113 basis point decrease in the rate paid for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.
The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.38% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to 3.75% for the same period in 2019. Adjusting for the impacts of the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.29% and 3.54% for three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The main drivers for the decrease in the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin were the rate and volume changes of interest-bearing assets and liabilities as discussed in the above bullet points. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.
Noninterest income of $18.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 represented a $953 thousand decrease over the same period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to decreases of $2.3 million, $148 thousand, and $139 thousand in other operating income, loan servicing and other fees, and insurance commissions, respectively, partially offset by increases of $776 thousand, $463 thousand, $172 thousand, and $142 thousand in fees for wealth management services, net gain on sale of loans, net gain on sale of other real estate owned, and capital markets revenue, respectively. The $2.3 million decrease in other operating income was primarily due to a $978 thousand loss on trading securities recorded in the first quarter of 2020, as compared to a $732 thousand gain on trading securities recorded in the first quarter of 2019, due to market fluctuations affecting the Corporation's executive and director supplemental retirement plan assets.
Noninterest expense of $36.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 represented a $3.3 million decrease over the same period in 2019. Contributing to the decrease were decreases of $3.9 million, $666 thousand, $293 thousand, and $237 thousand in salaries and wages, employee benefits, Pennsylvania bank shares tax expense, and occupancy and bank premises expense, respectively, partially offset by an increase of $1.5 million in other operating expense. The decreases in salaries and wages and employee benefits was largely driven by the $4.5 million one-time expense from the voluntary Years of Service Incentive Program recorded in the first quarter of 2019. Included in other operating expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was a $3.0 million provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures, an increase of $3.1 million as compared to the same period in 2019, primarily driven by the adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the Corporation’s adoption of CECL.
The provision for credit losses on loans and leases of $32.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, which was calculated under CECL, effective January 1, 2020, increased $28.6 million as compared to $3.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The significant increase was driven by the current and forward-looking adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $4.1 million as compared to $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2019.
The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 increased to 20.94% as compared to 20.57% for the first quarter of 2019.
Financial Condition – March 31, 2020 Compared to December 31, 2019
Total assets as of March 31, 2020 were $4.92 billion, a decrease of $340.2 million from December 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the $489.5 million decrease in available for sale investment securities discussed in the bullet point below, partially offset by the $77.9 million increase in portfolio loans and leases discussed in the bullet point below and $87.1 million increase in other assets driven by an $86.0 million increase in the fair value of interest rate swaps.
Available for sale investment securities as of March 31, 2020 totaled $516.5 million, a decrease of $489.5 million from December 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the maturing, in January 2020, of $500.0 million of short-term U.S. Treasury securities included on the balance sheet as of December 31, 2019.
Total portfolio loans and leases of $3.77 billion as of March 31, 2020 increased by $77.9 million from December 31, 2019, an increase of 2.1%. Increases of $59.1 million, $18.9 million, and $17.2 million in commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans (non-owner occupied), respectively, were partially offset by decreases of $15.0 million and $11.3 million in home equity lines of credit and consumer loans, respectively. In conjunction with the adoption of CECL, the Corporation has revised its portfolio segmentation to align with the methodology applied in determining the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) for loans and leases under CECL, which is based on Federal call report codes which classify loans based on the primary collateral supporting the loan. Portfolio segmentation prior to the adoption of CECL was based on product type or purpose. As such, certain reclassifications were made to conform previous years to the current year's presentation.
The ACL on loans and leases was $22.6 million as of December 31, 2019. Effective January 1, 2020, the Corporation adopted CECL and recognized an increase in the ACL on loans and leases of approximately $3.2 million, as a cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle, with a corresponding decrease, net of tax, in retained earnings. The ACL on loans and leases was $54.1 million as of March 31, 2019, an increase of $31.5 million as compared to December 31, 2019. The significant increase was driven by the current and forward-looking adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases as of March 31, 2020 as compared to our initial adoption of CECL.
Deposits of $3.78 billion as of March 31, 2020 decreased $63.3 million from December 31, 2019. A decrease of $194.8 million in interest-bearing demand accounts was partially offset by increases of $29.7 million, $27.5 million, $27.3 million, $24.2 million, and $21.0 million in noninterest bearing deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, wholesale time deposits, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, respectively.
Borrowings of $329.9 million as of March 31, 2020, which include short-term borrowings, long-term FHLB advances, subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures decreased $336.1 million from December 31, 2019, primarily due to a decrease of $331.2 million in short-term borrowings.
Wealth assets totaled $15.59 billion as of March 31, 2020, a decrease of $954.3 million from December 31, 2019. The decrease in wealth assets was primarily the result of the volatility in the markets experienced in the first quarter of 2020, partially offset by additions through new business during the quarter. As of March 31, 2020, wealth assets consisted of $9.59 billion of wealth assets where fees are set at fixed amounts, an increase of $20.7 million from December 31, 2019, and $6.00 billion of wealth assets where fees are predominantly determined based on the market value of the assets held in their accounts, a decrease of $975.0 million from December 31, 2019.
The capital ratios for the Bank and the Corporation, as of March 31, 2020, as shown in the attached tables, indicate regulatory capital levels in excess of the regulatory minimums and the levels necessary for the Bank to be considered “well capitalized.” In March 2020, the U.S. banking agencies issued an interim final rule that provides banking organizations with an alternative option to delay for two years an estimate of CECL’s effect on regulatory capital, relative to the incurred loss methodology’s effect on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. The March 31, 2020 ratios reflect the Corporation's planned election of the five-year transition provision.
OTHER MATTERS
Given the uncertainty and potential volatility of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations in 2020, the Corporation is withdrawing the 2020 targets and financial outlook that were issued, and furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K, on February 12, 2020.
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
Summary Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of or For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
Consolidated Balance Sheet (selected items)
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$
69,239
$
42,328
$
86,158
$
49,643
$
29,449
Investment securities
537,592
1,027,182
625,452
606,844
578,629
Loans held for sale
2,785
4,249
5,767
6,333
2,884
Portfolio loans and leases
3,767,166
3,689,313
3,540,747
3,534,665
3,523,514
Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans and leases
(54,070
)
(22,602
)
(20,777
)
(21,182
)
(20,616
)
Goodwill and other intangible assets
202,225
203,143
204,096
205,050
206,006
Total assets
4,923,033
5,263,259
4,828,641
4,736,565
4,631,993
Deposits - interest-bearing
2,850,986
2,944,072
2,794,079
2,691,502
2,755,307
Deposits - non-interest-bearing
927,922
898,173
904,409
940,911
882,310
Short-term borrowings
162,045
493,219
203,471
207,828
124,214
Long-term FHLB advances
47,303
52,269
44,735
47,941
55,407
Subordinated notes
98,750
98,705
98,660
98,616
98,571
Jr. subordinated debentures
21,798
21,753
21,709
21,665
21,622
Total liabilities
4,329,854
4,651,032
4,227,706
4,146,410
4,056,886
Total shareholders' equity
593,179
612,227
600,935
590,155
575,107
Average Balance Sheet (selected items)
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$
50,330
$
66,060
$
48,597
$
37,843
$
32,742
Investment securities
542,876
593,289
622,336
587,518
569,915
Loans held for sale
2,319
4,160
4,375
3,353
1,214
Portfolio loans and leases
3,736,067
3,594,449
3,528,548
3,520,866
3,476,525
Total interest-earning assets
4,331,592
4,257,958
4,203,856
4,149,580
4,080,396
Goodwill and intangible assets
202,760
203,663
204,637
205,593
206,716
Total assets
4,844,918
4,775,407
4,760,074
4,651,625
4,545,129
Deposits - interest-bearing
2,853,712
2,799,050
2,776,226
2,794,854
2,674,194
Short-term borrowings
140,585
121,612
169,985
68,529
157,652
Long-term FHLB advances
47,335
53,443
45,698
52,397
55,385
Subordinated notes
98,725
98,681
98,634
98,587
98,542
Jr. subordinated debentures
21,768
21,726
21,680
21,637
21,595
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,162,125
3,094,512
3,112,223
3,036,004
3,007,368
Total liabilities
4,229,908
4,168,899
4,164,763
4,070,160
3,973,043
Total shareholders' equity
615,010
606,508
595,311
581,465
572,086
Income Statement
Net interest income
$
36,333
$
35,985
$
37,398
$
36,611
$
37,647
Provision for loan and lease losses
32,335
2,225
919
1,627
3,736
Noninterest income
18,300
23,255
19,455
20,221
19,253
Noninterest expense
36,418
36,430
35,173
35,188
39,724
Income tax (benefit) expense
(2,957
)
4,202
4,402
4,239
2,764
Net (loss) income
(11,163
)
16,383
16,359
15,778
10,676
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
–
(1
)
(1
)
(7
)
(1
)
Net (loss) income attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
(11,163
)
16,384
16,360
15,785
10,677
Basic earnings per share
(0.56
)
0.81
0.81
0.78
0.53
Diluted earnings per share
(0.56
)
0.81
0.81
0.78
0.53
Net (loss) income (core) (1)
(11,163
)
16,384
16,360
15,785
14,230
Basic earnings per share (core) (1)
(0.56
)
0.81
0.81
0.78
0.71
Diluted earnings per share (core) (1)
(0.56
)
0.81
0.81
0.78
0.70
Dividends paid or accrued per share
0.26
0.26
0.26
0.25
0.25
Profitability Indicators
Return on average assets
(0.93
)%
1.36
%
1.36
%
1.36
%
0.95
%
Return on average equity
(7.30
)%
10.72
%
10.90
%
10.89
%
7.57
%
Return on tangible equity(1)
(10.17
)%
16.85
%
17.35
%
17.62
%
12.65
%
Return on tangible equity (core)(1)
(10.17
)%
16.85
%
17.35
%
17.62
%
16.59
%
Return on average assets (core)(1)
(0.93
)%
1.36
%
1.36
%
1.36
%
1.27
%
Return on average equity (core)(1)
(7.30
)%
10.72
%
10.90
%
10.89
%
10.09
%
Tax-equivalent net interest margin
3.38
%
3.36
%
3.54
%
3.55
%
3.75
%
Efficiency ratio(1)
64.98
%
59.89
%
60.19
%
60.23
%
60.26
%
Share Data
Closing share price
$
28.38
$
41.24
$
36.51
$
37.32
$
36.13
Book value per common share
$
29.78
$
30.42
$
29.86
$
29.31
$
28.52
Tangible book value per common share
$
19.66
$
20.36
$
19.75
$
19.16
$
18.34
Price / book value
95.30
%
135.57
%
122.27
%
127.33
%
126.68
%
Price / tangible book value
144.35
%
202.55
%
184.86
%
194.78
%
197.00
%
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
20,053,159
20,213,008
20,208,630
20,244,409
20,271,661
Shares outstanding, end of period
19,921,524
20,126,296
20,124,193
20,131,854
20,167,729
Wealth Management Information:
Wealth assets under mgmt, administration, supervision and brokerage (2)
$
15,593,732
$
16,548,060
$
15,609,786
$
14,815,298
$
14,736,512
Fees for wealth management services
$
11,168
$
11,672
$
10,826
$
11,510
$
10,392
Capital Ratios(3)
Bryn Mawr Trust Company ("BMTC")
Tier I capital to risk weighted assets ("RWA")
11.12
%
11.47
%
12.17
%
11.83
%
11.30
%
Total capital to RWA
12.35
%
12.09
%
12.75
%
12.42
%
11.87
%
Tier I leverage ratio
9.12
%
9.37
%
9.75
%
9.61
%
9.48
%
Tangible equity ratio (1)
8.98
%
8.58
%
9.75
%
9.58
%
9.34
%
Common equity Tier I capital to RWA
11.12
%
11.47
%
12.17
%
11.83
%
11.30
%
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation ("BMBC")
Tier I capital to RWA
10.82
%
11.42
%
11.33
%
11.12
%
10.72
%
Total capital to RWA
14.64
%
14.69
%
14.61
%
14.44
%
14.00
%
Tier I leverage ratio
8.88
%
9.33
%
9.07
%
9.04
%
8.99
%
Tangible equity ratio (1)
8.30
%
8.10
%
8.60
%
8.51
%
8.35
%
Common equity Tier I capital to RWA
10.27
%
10.86
%
10.75
%
10.54
%
10.14
%
Asset Quality Indicators
Net loan and lease charge-offs ("NCO"s)
$
4,073
$
400
$
1,324
$
1,061
$
2,546
Nonperforming loans and leases ("NPL"s)
$
7,557
$
10,648
$
14,119
$
12,179
$
19,283
Other real estate owned ("OREO")
–
–
72
155
84
Total nonperforming assets ("NPA"s)
$
7,557
$
10,648
$
14,191
$
12,334
$
19,367
Nonperforming loans and leases 30 or more days past due
$
3,380
$
6,314
$
4,940
$
8,224
$
8,489
Performing loans and leases 30 to 89 days past due
19,930
7,196
5,273
9,466
6,432
Performing loans and leases 90 or more days past due
–
–
–
–
–
Total delinquent loans and leases
$
23,310
$
13,510
$
10,213
$
17,690
$
14,921
Delinquent loans and leases to total loans and leases
0.62
%
0.37
%
0.29
%
0.50
%
0.42
%
Delinquent performing loans and leases to total loans and leases
0.53
%
0.19
%
0.15
%
0.27
%
0.18
%
NCOs / average loans and leases (annualized)
0.44
%
0.04
%
0.15
%
0.12
%
0.30
%
NPLs / total portfolio loans and leases
0.20
%
0.29
%
0.40
%
0.34
%
0.55
%
NPAs / total loans and leases and OREO
0.20
%
0.29
%
0.40
%
0.35
%
0.55
%
NPAs / total assets
0.15
%
0.20
%
0.29
%
0.26
%
0.42
%
ACL / NPLs
715.50
%
212.27
%
147.16
%
173.92
%
106.91
%
ACL / portfolio loans
1.44
%
0.61
%
0.59
%
0.60
%
0.59
%
ACL for originated loans and leases / Originated loans and leases (1)
1.47
%
0.68
%
0.66
%
0.68
%
0.68
%
(Total ACL + Loan mark) / Total Gross portfolio loans and leases (1)
1.68
%
0.91
%
0.92
%
1.00
%
1.03
%
Troubled debt restructurings ("TDR"s) included in NPLs
$
3,248
$
3,018
$
5,755
$
4,190
$
4,057
TDRs in compliance with modified terms
4,852
5,071
5,069
5,141
5,149
Total TDRs
$
8,100
$
8,089
$
10,824
$
9,331
$
9,206
(1) Non-GAAP measure - see Appendix for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation.
(2) Brokerage assets represent assets held at a registered broker dealer under a clearing agreement.
(3) Capital Ratios for the current quarter are to be considered preliminary until the Call Reports are filed. The March 31, 2020 ratios reflect the Corporation’s planned election of a five-year transition provision to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period.
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
Detailed Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
17,803
$
11,603
$
8,582
$
13,742
$
13,656
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
69,239
42,328
86,158
49,643
29,449
Cash and cash equivalents
87,042
53,931
94,740
63,385
43,105
Investment securities, available for sale
516,466
1,005,984
604,181
588,119
559,983
Investment securities, held to maturity
13,369
12,577
12,947
10,209
10,457
Investment securities, trading
7,757
8,621
8,324
8,516
8,189
Loans held for sale
2,785
4,249
5,767
6,333
2,884
Portfolio loans and leases, originated
3,424,601
3,320,816
3,137,769
3,088,849
3,032,270
Portfolio loans and leases, acquired
342,565
368,497
402,978
445,816
491,244
Total portfolio loans and leases
3,767,166
3,689,313
3,540,747
3,534,665
3,523,514
Less: Allowance for credit losses on originated loan and leases
(50,365
)
(22,526
)
(20,675
)
(21,076
)
(20,519
)
Less: Allowance for credit losses on acquired loan and leases
(3,705
)
(76
)
(102
)
(106
)
(97
)
Total allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(54,070
)
(22,602
)
(20,777
)
(21,182
)
(20,616
)
Net portfolio loans and leases
3,713,096
3,666,711
3,519,970
3,513,483
3,502,898
Premises and equipment
63,144
64,965
66,439
68,092
67,279
Operating lease right-of-use assets
40,157
40,961
42,200
43,116
43,985
Accrued interest receivable
12,017
12,482
12,746
13,312
13,123
Mortgage servicing rights
4,115
4,450
4,580
4,744
4,910
Bank owned life insurance
59,399
59,079
58,749
58,437
58,138
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock
11,928
23,744
16,148
14,677
10,526
Goodwill
184,012
184,012
184,012
184,012
184,012
Intangible assets
18,213
19,131
20,084
21,038
21,994
Other investments
16,786
16,683
16,683
16,517
16,526
Other assets
172,747
85,679
161,071
122,575
83,984
Total assets
$
4,923,033
$
5,263,259
$
4,828,641
$
4,736,565
$
4,631,993
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$
927,922
$
898,173
$
904,409
$
940,911
$
882,310
Interest-bearing
2,850,986
2,944,072
2,794,079
2,691,502
2,755,307
Total deposits
3,778,908
3,842,245
3,698,488
3,632,413
3,637,617
Short-term borrowings
162,045
493,219
203,471
207,828
124,214
Long-term FHLB advances
47,303
52,269
44,735
47,941
55,407
Subordinated notes
98,750
98,705
98,660
98,616
98,571
Jr. subordinated debentures
21,798
21,753
21,709
21,665
21,622
Operating lease liabilities
44,482
45,258
46,506
47,393
48,224
Accrued interest payable
7,230
6,248
9,015
8,244
8,674
Other liabilities
169,338
91,335
105,122
82,310
62,557
Total liabilities
4,329,854
4,651,032
4,227,706
4,146,410
4,056,886
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
24,655
24,650
24,646
24,583
24,577
Paid-in capital in excess of par value
379,495
378,606
377,806
376,652
375,655
Less: common stock held in treasury, at cost
(88,540
)
(81,174
)
(81,089
)
(78,583
)
(76,974
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
8,869
2,187
2,698
1,700
(3,278
)
Retained earnings
269,395
288,653
277,568
266,496
255,813
Total Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shareholders' equity
593,874
612,922
601,629
590,848
575,793
Noncontrolling interest
(695
)
(695
)
(694
)
(693
)
(686
)
Total shareholders' equity
593,179
612,227
600,935
590,155
575,107
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,923,033
$
5,263,259
$
4,828,641
$
4,736,565
$
4,631,993
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Portfolio Loans and Leases(1) as of
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
Commercial Real Estate Loans - Non-owner Occupied
$
1,354,416
$
1,337,167
$
1,238,881
$
1,217,763
$
1,222,670
Commercial Real Estate Loans - Owner Occupied
530,667
527,607
499,202
514,013
511,090
Home equity lines of credit
209,278
224,262
227,682
231,697
228,902
Residential Mortgages - secured by first liens
710,495
706,690
702,588
704,605
703,241
Residential Mortgages - secured by junior liens
35,583
36,843
37,240
39,063
41,254
Construction
221,116
202,198
195,161
195,269
202,717
Total real estate loans
3,061,555
3,034,767
2,900,754
2,902,410
2,909,874
Commercial & Industrial
491,298
432,227
426,084
419,936
408,596
Consumer
45,951
57,241
50,760
49,453
48,682
Leases
168,362
165,078
163,149
162,866
156,362
Total non-real estate loans and leases
705,611
654,546
639,993
632,255
613,640
Total portfolio loans and leases
$
3,767,166
$
3,689,313
$
3,540,747
$
3,534,665
$
3,523,514
Nonperforming Loans and Leases(1) as of
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
Commercial Real Estate Loans - Non-owner Occupied
$
181
$
199
$
3,055
$
3,147
$
3,396
Commercial Real Estate Loans - Owner Occupied
2,543
4,159
4,535
2,470
1,158
Home equity lines of credit
758
636
693
470
7,049
Residential Mortgages - secured by first liens
1,080
2,447
2,693
3,102
5,667
Residential Mortgages - secured by junior liens
79
83
84
72
400
Total nonperforming real estate loans
4,641
7,524
11,060
9,261
17,670
Commercial & Industrial
2,692
2,180
1,991
2,056
620
Consumer
52
61
75
60
80
Leases
172
883
993
802
913
Total nonperforming non-real estate loans and leases
2,916
3,124
3,059
2,918
1,613
Total nonperforming portfolio loans and leases
$
7,557
$
10,648
$
14,119
$
12,179
$
19,283
Net Loan and Lease Charge-Offs (Recoveries)(1) for the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
Commercial Real Estate Loans - Non-owner Occupied
$
(2
)
$
(1,067
)
$
(7
)
$
(4
)
$
1,512
Commercial Real Estate Loans - Owner Occupied
–
190
680
–
–
Home equity lines of credit
114
33
(22
)
128
102
Residential Mortgages - secured by first liens
727
378
(7
)
339
328
Residential Mortgages - secured by junior liens
–
–
–
52
–
Construction
(1
)
(1
)
(1
)
(1
)
(1
)
Total net charge-offs of real estate loans
838
(467
)
643
514
1,941
Commercial & Industrial
612
57
(15
)
(17
)
189
Consumer
261
227
187
119
102
Leases
2,362
583
509
445
314
Total net charge-offs of non-real estate loans and leases
3,235
867
681
547
605
Total net charge-offs
$
4,073
$
400
$
1,324
$
1,061
$
2,546
(1) In conjunction with the adoption of CECL, the Corporation has revised its portfolio segmentation to align with the methodology applied in determining the ACL) for loans and leases under CECL, which is based on Federal call report codes which classify loans based on the primary collateral supporting the loan. Portfolio segmentation prior to the adoption of CECL was based on product type or purpose. As such, certain reclassifications were made to conform previous years to the current year's presentation.
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Investment Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Value
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
U.S. Treasury securities
$
101
$
500,101
$
101
$
101
$
100
Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies
106,679
102,020
172,753
192,799
186,746
State & political subdivisions - tax-free
4,562
5,379
6,327
6,700
8,468
State & political subdivisions - taxable
–
–
–
170
170
Mortgage-backed securities
374,775
366,002
388,891
348,975
322,913
Collateralized mortgage obligations
29,699
31,832
35,459
38,724
40,486
Other debt securities
650
650
650
650
1,100
Total investment securities available for sale, at fair value
$
516,466
$
1,005,984
$
604,181
$
588,119
$
559,983
Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Investment Securities Available for Sale
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
U.S. Treasury securities
$
1
$
35
$
1
$
1
$
–
Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies
1,036
(159
)
188
275
(1,334
)
State & political subdivisions - tax-free
10
13
8
8
(5
)
Mortgage-backed securities
11,554
5,025
4,605
3,364
(696
)
Collateralized mortgage obligations
778
36
180
89
(510
)
Total unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale
$
13,379
$
4,950
$
4,982
$
3,737
$
(2,545
)
Deposits
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
$
750,127
$
944,915
$
778,809
$
745,134
$
664,683
Money market
1,133,952
1,106,478
983,170
966,596
961,348
Savings
247,799
220,450
248,539
263,830
265,613
Retail time deposits
406,828
405,123
467,346
502,745
531,522
Wholesale non-maturity deposits
198,888
177,865
274,121
100,047
47,744
Wholesale time deposits
113,392
89,241
42,094
113,150
284,397
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,850,986
2,944,072
2,794,079
2,691,502
2,755,307
Noninterest-bearing deposits
927,922
898,173
904,409
940,911
882,310
Total deposits
$
3,778,908
$
3,842,245
$
3,698,488
$
3,632,413
$
3,637,617
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
Detailed Income Statements (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans and leases
$
42,795
$
43,220
$
45,527
$
44,783
$
44,837
Interest on cash and cash equivalents
111
195
143
73
132
Interest on investment securities
3,201
3,545
3,903
3,532
3,499
Total interest income
46,107
46,960
49,573
48,388
48,468
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
7,637
8,674
9,510
9,655
8,097
Interest on short-term borrowings
453
555
937
357
943
Interest on FHLB advances
244
279
243
269
278
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures
295
323
340
352
358
Interest on subordinated notes
1,145
1,144
1,145
1,144
1,145
Total interest expense
9,774
10,975
12,175
11,777
10,821
Net interest income
36,333
35,985
37,398
36,611
37,647
Provision for credit losses ("PCL") on loans and leases
32,335
2,225
919
1,627
3,736
Net interest income after PCL on loans and leases
3,998
33,760
36,479
34,984
33,911
Noninterest income:
Fees for wealth management services
11,168
11,672
10,826
11,510
10,392
Insurance commissions
1,533
1,666
1,842
1,697
1,672
Capital markets revenue
2,361
5,455
2,113
1,489
2,219
Service charges on deposits
846
858
856
852
808
Loan servicing and other fees
461
489
555
553
609
Net gain on sale of loans
782
597
674
752
319
Net gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned
148
(48
)
(12
)
–
(24
)
Dividends on FHLB and FRB stocks
444
432
346
316
411
Other operating income
557
2,134
2,255
3,052
2,847
Total noninterest income
18,300
23,255
19,455
20,221
19,253
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and wages
16,989
18,667
17,765
17,038
20,901
Employee benefits
3,500
2,685
3,288
3,317
4,166
Occupancy and bank premises
3,015
3,206
3,008
3,125
3,252
Furniture, fixtures and equipment
2,431
2,401
2,335
2,568
2,389
Advertising
401
599
587
504
415
Amortization of intangible assets
918
953
954
956
938
Impairment (recovery) of mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs")
231
13
(19
)
10
17
Professional fees
1,368
1,754
1,044
1,316
1,320
Pennsylvania bank shares tax
116
42
514
513
409
Data processing
1,394
1,517
1,377
1,303
1,320
Other operating expenses
6,055
4,593
4,320
4,538
4,597
Total noninterest expense
36,418
36,430
35,173
35,188
39,724
(Loss) income before income taxes
(14,120
)
20,585
20,761
20,017
13,440
Income tax (benefit) expense
(2,957
)
4,202
4,402
4,239
2,764
Net (loss) income
$
(11,163
)
$
16,383
$
16,359
$
15,778
$
10,676
Net (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
–
(1
)
(1
)
(7
)
(1
)
Net (loss) income attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
$
(11,163
)
$
16,384
$
16,360
$
15,785
$
10,677
Per share data:
Weighted average shares outstanding
20,053,159
20,124,553
20,132,117
20,144,651
20,168,498
Dilutive common shares
–
88,455
76,513
99,758
103,163
Weighted average diluted shares
20,053,159
20,213,008
20,208,630
20,244,409
20,271,661
Basic earnings per common share
$
(0.56
)
$
0.81
$
0.81
$
0.78
$
0.53
Diluted earnings per common share
$
(0.56
)
$
0.81
$
0.81
$
0.78
$
0.53
Dividends paid or accrued per common share
$
0.26
$
0.26
$
0.26
$
0.25
$
0.25
Effective tax rate
20.94
%
20.41
%
21.20
%
21.18
%
20.57
%
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Margin (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Rates Earned/ Paid
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Rates Earned/ Paid
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Rates Earned/ Paid
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Rates Earned/ Paid
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Rates Earned/ Paid
Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
$
50,330
$
111
0.89
%
$
66,060
$
195
1.17
%
$
48,597
$
143
1.17
%
$
37,843
$
73
0.77
%
$
32,742
$
132
1.64
%
Investment securities - available for sale:
Taxable
516,244
3,065
2.39
%
566,359
3,334
2.34
%
594,975
3,765
2.51
%
560,999
3,400
2.43
%
543,687
3,363
2.51
%
Tax-exempt
4,909
28
2.29
%
5,844
33
2.24
%
6,594
36
2.17
%
7,530
43
2.29
%
9,795
55
2.28
%
Total investment securities - available for sale
521,153
3,093
2.39
%
572,203
3,367
2.33
%
601,569
3,801
2.51
%
568,529
3,443
2.43
%
553,482
3,418
2.50
%
Investment securities - held to maturity
13,195
87
2.65
%
12,756
84
2.61
%
12,360
80
2.57
%
10,417
71
2.73
%
8,804
67
3.09
%
Investment securities - trading
8,528
25
1.18
%
8,330
99
4.72
%
8,407
27
1.27
%
8,572
24
1.12
%
7,629
22
1.17
%
Loans and leases *
3,738,386
42,898
4.62
%
3,598,609
43,326
4.78
%
3,532,923
45,642
5.13
%
3,524,219
44,903
5.11
%
3,477,739
44,958
5.24
%
Total interest-earning assets
4,331,592
46,214
4.29
%
4,257,958
47,071
4.39
%
4,203,856
49,693
4.69
%
4,149,580
48,514
4.69
%
4,080,396
48,597
4.83
%
Cash and due from banks
12,479
9,829
12,890
13,725
14,414
Less: allowance for loan and lease losses
(25,786
)
(21,124
)
(21,438
)
(20,844
)
(19,887
)
Other assets
526,633
528,744
564,766
509,164
470,206
Total assets
$
4,844,918
$
4,775,407
$
4,760,074
$
4,651,625
$
4,545,129
Liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
Savings, NOW and market rate deposits
$
2,197,279
$
4,981
0.91
%
$
2,149,623
$
5,659
1.04
%
$
1,996,181
$
5,445
1.08
%
$
1,928,755
$
5,040
1.05
%
$
1,798,103
$
3,764
0.85
%
Wholesale deposits
253,322
977
1.55
%
214,229
1,024
1.90
%
299,309
1,729
2.29
%
345,782
2,143
2.49
%
342,696
2,012
2.38
%
Retail time deposits
403,111
1,679
1.68
%
435,198
1,991
1.82
%
480,736
2,336
1.93
%
520,317
2,472
1.91
%
533,395
2,321
1.76
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,853,712
7,637
1.08
%
2,799,050
8,674
1.23
%
2,776,226
9,510
1.36
%
2,794,854
9,655
1.39
%
2,674,194
8,097
1.23
%
Borrowings:
Short-term borrowings
140,585
453
1.30
%
121,612
555
1.81
%
169,985
937
2.19
%
68,529
357
2.09
%
157,652
943
2.43
%
Long-term FHLB advances
47,335
244
2.07
%
53,443
279
2.07
%
45,698
243
2.11
%
52,397
269
2.06
%
55,385
278
2.04
%
Subordinated notes
98,725
1,145
4.66
%
98,681
1,144
4.60
%
98,634
1,145
4.61
%
98,587
1,144
4.65
%
98,542
1,145
4.71
%
Jr. subordinated debt
21,768
295
5.45
%
21,726
323
5.90
%
21,680
340
6.22
%
21,637
352
6.53
%
21,595
358
6.72
%
Total borrowings
308,413
2,137
2.79
%
295,462
2,301
3.09
%
335,997
2,665
3.15
%
241,150
2,122
3.53
%
333,174
2,724
3.32
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,162,125
9,774
1.24
%
3,094,512
10,975
1.41
%
3,112,223
12,175
1.55
%
3,036,004
11,777
1.56
%
3,007,368
10,821
1.46
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
894,264
915,128
903,314
909,945
871,726
Other liabilities
173,519
159,259
149,226
124,211
93,949
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
1,067,783
1,074,387
1,052,540
1,034,156
965,675
Total liabilities
4,229,908
4,168,899
4,164,763
4,070,160
3,973,043
Shareholders' equity
615,010
606,508
595,311
581,465
572,086
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,844,918
$
4,775,407
$
4,760,074
$
4,651,625
$
4,545,129
Net interest spread
3.05
%
2.98
%
3.14
%
3.13
%
3.37
%
Effect of noninterest-bearing sources
0.33
%
0.38
%
0.40
%
0.42
%
0.38
%
Tax-equivalent net interest margin
$
36,440
3.38
%
$
36,096
3.36
%
$
37,518
3.54
%
$
36,737
3.55
%
$
37,776
3.75
%
Tax-equivalent adjustment
$
107
0.01
%
$
111
0.01
%
$
120
0.01
%
$
126
0.01
%
$
129
0.01
%
Supplemental Information Regarding Accretion of Fair Value Marks
Interest
Increase (Decrease)
Effect on Yield or Rate
Increase (Decrease)
Effect on Yield or Rate
Increase (Decrease)
Effect on Yield or Rate
Increase (Decrease)
Effect on Yield or Rate
I
Increase (Decrease)
Effect on Yield or Rate
Loans and leases
Income
$
910
0.10
%
$
1,027
0.11
%
$
1,501
0.17
%
$
1,193
0.14
%
$
1,997
0.23
%
Retail time deposits
Expense
$
(118
)
(0.12
)%
$
(134
)
(0.12
)%
$
(151
)
(0.12
)%
$
(171
)
(0.13
)%
$
(222
)
(0.17
)%
Long-term FHLB advances
Expense
$
34
0.29
%
$
34
0.25
%
$
34
0.30
%
$
34
0.26
%
$
33
0.24
%
Jr. subordinated debt
Expense
$
45
0.83
%
$
44
0.80
%
$
44
0.81
%
$
43
0.80
%
$
42
0.79
%
Net interest income from fair value marks
$
949
$
1,083
$
1,574
$
1,287
$
2,144
Purchase accounting effect on tax-equivalent margin
0.09
%
0.10
%
0.15
%
0.12
%
0.21
%
* Average loans and leases include portfolio loans and leases, and loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans are also included in the average loan and leases balances.
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
Appendix - Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Performance Measures (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Statement on Non-GAAP Measures: The Corporation believes the presentation of the following non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that is essential to an investor’s proper understanding of the results of operations and financial condition of the Corporation. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Corporation’s performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
As of or For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Income (core):
Net (loss) income attributable to BMBC (a GAAP measure)
Voluntary years of service incentive program expenses
–
–
–
–
3,553
Net (loss) income (core) (a non-GAAP measure)
$
(11,163
)
$
16,384
$
16,360
$
15,785
$
14,230
Calculation of Basic and Diluted Earnings per Common Share (core):
Weighted average common shares outstanding
20,053,159
20,124,553
20,132,117
20,144,651
20,168,498
Dilutive common shares
–
88,455
76,513
99,758
103,163
Weighted average diluted shares
20,053,159
20,213,008
20,208,630
20,244,409
20,271,661
Basic earnings per common share (core) (a non-GAAP measure)
$
(0.56
)
$
0.81
$
0.81
$
0.78
$
0.71
Diluted earnings per common share (core) (a non-GAAP measure)
$
(0.56
)
$
0.81
$
0.81
$
0.78
$
0.70
Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Equity:
Net (loss) income attributable to BMBC (a GAAP measure)
$
(11,163
)
$
16,384
$
16,360
$
15,785
$
10,677
Add: Tax-effected amortization and impairment of intangible assets
725
753
754
755
741
Net tangible income (numerator)
$
(10,438
)
$
17,137
$
17,114
$
16,540
$
11,418
Average shareholders' equity
$
615,010
$
606,508
$
595,311
$
581,465
$
572,086
Less: Average Noncontrolling interest
695
694
693
688
685
Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets
(202,760
)
(203,663
)
(204,637
)
(205,593
)
(206,716
)
Net average tangible equity (denominator)
$
412,945
$
403,539
$
391,367
$
376,560
$
366,055
Return on tangible equity (a non-GAAP measure)
(10.17
)%
16.85
%
17.35
%
17.62
%
12.65
%
Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Equity (core):
Net (loss) income (core) (a non-GAAP measure)
$
(11,163
)
$
16,384
$
16,360
$
15,785
$
14,230
Add: Tax-effected amortization and impairment of intangible assets
725
753
754
755
741
Net tangible (loss) income (core) (numerator)
$
(10,438
)
$
17,137
$
17,114
$
16,540
$
14,971
Average shareholders' equity
$
615,010
$
606,508
$
595,311
$
581,465
$
572,086
Less: Average Noncontrolling interest
695
694
693
688
685
Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets
(202,760
)
(203,663
)
(204,637
)
(205,593
)
(206,716
)
Net average tangible equity (denominator)
$
412,945
$
403,539
$
391,367
$
376,560
$
366,055
Return on tangible equity (core) (a non-GAAP measure)
(10.17
)%
16.85
%
17.35
%
17.62
%
16.59
%
Calculation of Tangible Equity Ratio (BMBC):
Total shareholders' equity
$
593,179
$
612,227
$
600,935
$
590,155
$
575,107
Less: Noncontrolling interest
695
695
694
693
686
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
(202,225
)
(203,143
)
(204,096
)
(205,050
)
(206,006
)
Net tangible equity (numerator)
$
391,649
$
409,779
$
397,533
$
385,798
$
369,787
Total assets
$
4,923,033
$
5,263,259
$
4,828,641
$
4,736,565
$
4,631,993
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
(202,225
)
(203,143
)
(204,096
)
(205,050
)
(206,006
)
Tangible assets (denominator)
$
4,720,808
$
5,060,116
$
4,624,545
$
4,531,515
$
4,425,987
Tangible equity ratio (BMBC)(1)
8.30
%
8.10
%
8.60
%
8.51
%
8.35
%
Calculation of Tangible Equity Ratio (BMTC):
Total shareholders' equity
$
624,959
$
624,030
$
641,565
$
625,464
$
605,985
Less: Noncontrolling interest
695
695
694
693
686
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
(201,979
)
(190,694
)
(191,572
)
(192,450
)
(193,329
)
Net tangible equity (numerator)
$
423,675
$
434,031
$
450,687
$
433,707
$
413,342
Total assets
$
4,919,004
$
5,247,649
$
4,813,704
$
4,721,394
$
4,616,724
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
(201,979
)
(190,694
)
(191,572
)
(192,450
)
(193,329
)
Tangible assets (denominator)
$
4,717,025
$
5,056,955
$
4,622,132
$
4,528,944
$
4,423,395
Tangible equity ratio (BMTC)(1)
8.98
%
8.58
%
9.75
%
9.58
%
9.34
%
Calculation of Return on Average Assets (core)
Return on average assets (GAAP)
(0.93
)%
1.36
%
1.36
%
1.36
%
0.95
%
Effect of adjustment to GAAP net income to core net income
–
%
–
%
–
%
–
%
0.32
%
Return on average assets (core)
(0.93
)%
1.36
%
1.36
%
1.36
%
1.27
%
Calculation of Return on Average Equity (core)
Return on average equity (GAAP)
(7.30
)%
10.72
%
10.90
%
10.89
%
7.57
%
Effect of adjustment to GAAP net income to core net income
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
2.52
%
Return on average equity (core)
(7.30
)%
10.72
%
10.90
%
10.89
%
10.09
%
Calculation of Tax-equivalent net interest margin adjusting for the impact of purchase accounting:
Tax-equivalent net interest margin
3.38
%
3.36
%
3.54
%
3.55
%
3.75
%
Effect of fair value marks
0.09
%
0.10
%
0.15
%
0.12
%
0.21
%
Tax-equivalent net interest margin adjusting for the impact of purchase accounting
3.29
%
3.26
%
3.39
%
3.43
%
3.54
%
(1)Capital Ratios for the current quarter are to be considered preliminary until the Call Reports are filed. The March 31, 2020 ratios reflect the Corporation’s planned election of a five-year transition provision to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period.
Calculation of Tax-equivalent net interest income adjusting for the impact of purchase accounting:
Tax-equivalent net interest income
$
36,440
$
36,096
$
37,518
$
36,737
$
37,776
Effect of fair value marks
949
1,083
1,574
1,287
2,144
Tax-equivalent net interest income adjusting for the impact of purchase accounting
$
35,491
$
35,013
$
35,944
$
35,450
$
35,632
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio:
Noninterest expense
$
36,418
$
36,430
$
35,173
$
35,188
$
39,724
Less: certain noninterest expense items*:
Amortization of intangibles
(918
)
(953
)
(954
)
(956
)
(938
)
Voluntary years of service incentive program expenses
–
–
–
–
(4,498
)
Noninterest expense (adjusted) (numerator)
$
35,500
$
35,477
$
34,219
$
34,232
$
34,288
Noninterest income (core)
$
18,300
$
23,255
$
19,455
$
20,221
$
19,253
Net interest income
36,333
35,985
37,398
36,611
37,647
Noninterest income (core) and net interest income (denominator)
$
54,633
$
59,240
$
56,853
$
56,832
$
56,900
Efficiency ratio
64.98
%
59.89
%
60.19
%
60.23
%
60.26
%
Supplemental Loan and ACL on Loans and Leases Information Used to Calculate Non-GAAP Measures
Total ACL on loans and leases
$
54,070
$
22,602
$
20,777
$
21,182
$
20,616
Less: ACL on acquired loans and leases
3,705
76
102
106
97
ACL on originated loans and leases
$
50,365
$
22,526
$
20,675
$
21,076
$
20,519
Total ACL on loans and leases
$
54,070
$
22,602
$
20,777
$
21,182
$
20,616
Loan mark on acquired loans and leases
9,478
10,905
11,948
14,174
15,841
Total ACL on loans and leases + Loan mark
$
63,548
$
33,507
$
32,725
$
35,356
$
36,457
Total Portfolio loans and leases
$
3,767,166
$
3,689,313
$
3,540,747
$
3,534,665
$
3,523,514
Less: Originated loans and leases
3,424,601
3,320,816
3,137,769
3,088,849
3,032,270
Net acquired loans
$
342,565
$
368,497
$
402,978
$
445,816
$
491,244
Add: Loan mark on acquired loans
9,478
10,905
11,948
14,174
15,841
Gross acquired loans (excludes loan mark)
$
352,043
$
379,402
$
414,926
$
459,990
$
507,085
Originated loans and leases
3,424,601
3,320,816
3,137,769
3,088,849
3,032,270
Total Gross portfolio loans and leases
$
3,776,644
$
3,700,218
$
3,552,695
$
3,548,839
$
3,539,355
* In calculating the Corporation's efficiency ratio, which is used by Management to identify the cost of generating each dollar of core revenue, certain non-core income and expense items as well as the amortization of intangible assets, are excluded.
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
CECL Accounting Standard Adoption January 1, 2020 (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Effective January 1, 2020, the Corporation adopted CECL, which requires that management’s estimate reflects credit losses over the full remaining expected life and considers expected future changes in macroeconomic conditions. The following table illustrates the impact upon the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, and the balances as of March 31, 2020, reflecting the impact of the adverse economic outlook due to the COVID-19 pandemic:
December 31, 2019
January 1, 2020
March 31, 2020
Incurred Loss Method
CECL (Day 1 Adoption)
CECL
Amount(1)
% of segment
Amount
% of segment
Amount
% of segment
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases:
Commercial Real Estate Loans - Non-owner Occupied
$
7,960
0.60
%
$
7,493
0.56
%
$
13,329
0.98
%
Commercial Real Estate Loans - Owner Occupied
2,825
0.54
%
2,841
0.54
%
4,192
0.79
%
Home equity lines of credit
1,114
0.50
%
1,068
0.48
%
2,748
1.31
%
Residential Mortgages - secured by first liens
2,501
0.35
%
4,909
0.69
%
8,316
1.17
%
Residential Mortgages - secured by junior liens
338
0.92
%
417
1.13
%
517
1.45
%
Construction
1,230
0.61
%
871
0.43
%
6,984
3.16
%
Commercial and industrial
3,835
0.89
%
3,676
0.85
%
8,734
1.78
%
Consumer(3)
438
0.77
%
578
1.01
%
341
0.74
%
Leases
2,361
1.43
%
3,955
2.40
%
8,909
5.29
%
Total Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
$
22,602
0.61
%
$
25,808
0.70
%
$
54,070
1.44
%
Liabilities:
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures(2)
360
1,181
4,197
Total Allowance for credit losses
$
22,962
$
26,989
$
58,267
(1) In conjunction with the adoption of CECL, the Corporation has revised its segmentation to align with the methodology applied in determining the ACL for loans and leases under CECL, which is based on Federal call report codes which classify loans based on the primary collateral supporting the loan. Segmentation prior to the adoption of CECL was based on product type or purpose. As such, certain reclassifications were made to conform previous years to the current year's presentation.
(2) Included within Other Liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheet.