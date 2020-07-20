Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $15.0 Million
BRYN MAWR, Pa., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) (the “Corporation”), parent of The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $15.0 million, or $0.75 diluted earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to a net loss of $11.2 million, or $(0.56) diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020, and net income of $15.8 million, or $0.78 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019.
On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes gain on sale of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, one-time costs associated with the wind-down of BMT Investment Advisers, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Corporation, and severance associated with certain staff reductions, as detailed in the appendix to this earnings release, was $15.4 million, or $0.77 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. There were no meaningful non-core income or expense items for the three months ended March 31, 2020 or June 30, 2019. Management believes the core net income measure is important in evaluating the Corporation’s performance on a more comparable basis between periods. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.
“In this time of unprecedented uncertainty, I am pleased with our second quarter results. This is truly a testament to BMT’s strong foundation and focus on people, process, technology and diversification of revenue streams. The hard work and dedication our employees showed in this time of crisis deserves special recognition,” commented Frank Leto, President and Chief Executive Officer, continuing, “Our transition to remote work was seamless and will offer us future efficiencies in both occupancy and personnel expenses. We entered this pandemic in a position of strength. Management remains diligent in the execution of our heightened risk management and credit monitoring processes.”
On July 20, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable September 1, 2020 to shareholders of record as of August 3, 2020.
SIGNIFICANT ITEMS OF NOTE
Results of Operations – Second Quarter 2020 Compared to First Quarter 2020
Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $15.0 million, or $0.75 diluted earnings per share, as compared to a net loss of $11.2 million, or $(0.56) diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was primarily due to the $32.3 million in provision for credit losses on loans and leases (the “Provision”) recorded in the first quarter of 2020 as a result of reserve builds driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Provision for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $4.3 million. Other factors impacting the increase in net income included increases of $1.1 million and $4.5 million in net interest income and noninterest income, respectively, partially offset by increases of $425 thousand and $7.0 million in noninterest expense and income tax expense, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020.
Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $37.4 million, an increase of $1.1 million over the linked quarter. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $37.5 million, an increase of $1.0 million over the linked quarter. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was positively impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks of $1.0 million, an increase of $91 thousand as compared to $949 thousand for the linked quarter. Excluding the effects of these purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $36.4 million, an increase of $947 thousand over the linked quarter. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.
The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.22% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to 3.38% for the linked quarter. Adjusting for the impact of the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.13% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to 3.29% for the linked quarter. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.
Items contributing to the increase in tax-equivalent net interest income adjusted for purchase accounting included decreases of $3.2 million and $221 thousand in interest paid on deposits and interest expense on short-term borrowings, respectively, partially offset by decreases of $2.2 million and $292 thousand in tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases and tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter ended March 31, 2020. These decreases were primarily due to reduced interest rates during the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2020 and driven by management's active balance sheet management in this current interest rate environment.
Interest expense on deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased $3.2 million over the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a 47 basis point decrease in the tax-equivalent rate paid on average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter. The effect of the decrease in the tax-equivalent rate paid was partially offset by an increase of $115.4 million in average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter.
Interest expense on short-term borrowings for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased $221 thousand over the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a 62 basis point decrease in the rate paid as compared to the linked quarter coupled with a $3.8 million decrease in average short-term borrowings as compared to the linked quarter.
Tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased $2.1 million as compared to the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a 46 basis point decrease in the tax-equivalent yield on average loans and leases for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter. The effect of the decrease in the tax-equivalent yield was partially offset by an increase of $201.6 million in average loans and leases for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter. The increase in average loan and lease balances was primarily the result of the addition of $307.9 million PPP loans originated during the second quarter of 2020. The majority of these PPP loans were sold prior to quarter-end.
Tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased $292 thousand as compared to the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a 23 basis point decrease in the tax-equivalent yield on average available for sale investment securities. The effect of the decrease in the tax-equivalent yield was partially offset by an increase of $242 thousand in average available for sale investment securities for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter.
Noninterest income of $22.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 represented a $4.5 million increase over the linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to increases of $2.4 million, $2.2 million, and $614 thousand in net gain on sale of loans, other operating income, and capital markets revenue, respectively, partially offset by decreases of $243 thousand, $230 thousand, and $201 thousand in service charges on deposits, insurance commissions, and dividends on the Corporation's equity stocks issued by the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and the Federal Reserve Bank, respectively. The increase in net gain on sale of loans was driven by a $2.4 million gain on the sale of approximately $292.1 million of PPP loans in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in other operating income was primarily due to a $1.0 million gain on trading securities recorded in the second quarter of 2020, as compared to a $978 thousand loss on trading securities recorded in the first quarter of 2020. Trading security gains and losses are due to market fluctuations in the Corporation's trading securities held in deferred compensation trust accounts.
Noninterest expense of $36.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 represented a $425 thousand increase over the linked quarter. Increases of $990 thousand and $207 thousand in other operating expenses and professional fees, respectively, were partially offset by decreases of $311 thousand, $279 thousand, and $205 thousand in furniture, fixtures and equipment expenses, employee benefits, and advertising expenses, respectively. The increase in other operating expenses was primarily driven by $2.3 million of other operating expenses recorded in the second quarter of 2020 associated with the wind-down of BMT Investment Advisers, as well as a $1.7 million increase in deferred compensation expense which was primarily due to market fluctuations in the first and second quarters of 2020 affecting the Corporation's deferred compensation plan liability. These increases in other operating expenses were partially offset by a decrease of $3.9 million in provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures. During the first quarter of 2020, a $3.0 million provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures was recorded driven by the expected adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Provision of $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased $28.0 million as compared to $32.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The Provisions recorded in the first and second quarters of 2020 were driven by the current and forward-looking adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases as of March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $3.4 million, a decrease of $675 thousand as compared to $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2020.
The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2020 increased to 21.09% as compared to 20.94% for the first quarter of 2020.
Results of Operations –Second Quarter 2020 Compared to Second Quarter 2019
Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $15.0 million, or $0.75 diluted earnings per share, as compared to $15.8 million, or $0.78 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $37.4 million, an increase of $774 thousand over the same period in 2019. The Provision for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as calculated under the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) framework, increased $2.7 million as compared to the same period in 2019, which was calculated in accordance with previously applicable GAAP. Total noninterest income increased $2.6 million, total noninterest expense increased $1.7 million, and income tax expense decreased $229 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019.
Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $37.4 million, an increase of $774 thousand as compared to the same period in 2019. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $37.5 million, an increase of $741 thousand as compared to the same period in 2019. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was positively impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks of $1.0 million as compared to $1.3 million for the same period in 2019. Excluding the effects of these purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $36.4 million, an increase of $988 thousand as compared to the same period in 2019. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.
The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.22% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to 3.55% for the same period in 2019. Adjusting for the impacts of the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.13% and 3.43% for three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The main drivers for the decrease in the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin were the rate and volume changes of interest-bearing assets and liabilities as discussed in the below bullet points. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.
Items contributing to the increase in tax-equivalent net interest income adjusted for purchase accounting included a decrease of $5.3 million in interest paid on deposits, partially offset by decreases of $3.9 million and $642 thousand in tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases and tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. These decreases were all primarily due to reduced interest rates observed during the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019 driven by the current interest rate environment.
Interest expense on deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased $5.2 million as compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a 78 basis point decrease in the tax-equivalent rate paid on average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. The effect of the decrease in the tax-equivalent rate paid was partially offset by an increase of $174.3 million in average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.
Tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased $4.1 million as compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a 95 basis point decrease in the tax-equivalent yield on average loans and leases for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. The effect of the decrease in the tax-equivalent yield was partially offset by an increase of $415.8 million in average loans and leases for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to same period in 2019.
Tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased $642 thousand as compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a 27 basis point decrease in the tax-equivalent yield on average available for sale investment securities for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019 coupled with a decrease of $47.1 million in average available for sale investment securities for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.
Noninterest income of $22.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 represented a $2.6 million increase over the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to increases of $2.4 million and $1.5 million in net gain on sale of loans and capital markets revenue, respectively, partially offset by decreases of $394 thousand, $265 thousand, $249 thousand, and $234 thousand in insurance commissions, other operating income, service charges on deposits, and fees for wealth management services, respectively. The increase in net gain on sale of loans was driven by a $2.4 million gain on the sale of approximately $292.1 million of PPP loans in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in capital markets revenue was primarily due to increased volume and size of interest rate swap transactions with commercial loan customers for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.
Noninterest expense of $36.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 represented a $1.7 million increase over the same period in 2019. Increases of $2.5 million, $259 thousand, and $212 thousand in other operating expenses, professional fees, and impairment of mortgage servicing rights, respectively, were partially offset by decreases of $448 thousand, $397 thousand, and $308 thousand in furniture, fixtures and equipment expenses, Pennsylvania bank shares tax, and advertising expenses, respectively. The increase in other operating expenses was primarily driven by $2.3 million of other operating expenses recorded in the second quarter of 2020 associated with the wind-down of BMT Investment Advisers, as well as a $476 thousand increase in deferred compensation expense. These increases in other operating expenses were partially offset by an $867 thousand release of reserves for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures recorded in the second quarter of 2020 based on lower future line usage estimates.
The Provision of $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as calculated under the CECL framework, increased $2.7 million as compared to the same period in 2019, which was calculated in accordance with previously applicable GAAP. The Provision recorded in the second quarter of 2020 was driven by the current and forward-looking adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases as of June 30, 2020. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $3.4 million, an increase of $2.3 million as compared to $1.1 million for the second quarter in 2019.
The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2020 decreased to 21.09% as compared to 21.18% for the second quarter of 2019.
Financial Condition – June 30, 2020 Compared to December 31, 2019
Total assets as of June 30, 2020 were $5.27 billion, an increase of $8.1 million from December 31, 2019. Cash balances increased $410.6 million primarily due to the sale of approximately $292.1 million of PPP loans in the second quarter of 2020 coupled with higher deposit balances resulting from PPP loan funds deposited with the Bank. Other assets increased $96.1 million primarily driven by a $96.4 million increase in the fair value of interest rate swaps. Partially offsetting these increases was a $475.4 million decrease in available for sale investment securities as discussed in the bullet point below.
Available for sale investment securities as of June 30, 2020 totaled $530.6 million, a decrease of $475.4 million from December 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the maturing of $500.0 million of short-term U.S. Treasury securities in the first quarter of 2020, partially offset by increases of $12.1 million, $11.2 million, and $8.0 million of U.S. government and agency securities, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds, respectively.
Total portfolio loans and leases of $3.72 billion as of June 30, 2020 increased by $32.9 million from December 31, 2019, an increase of 0.9%. Increases of $38.7 million, $25.3 million, $15.1 million, and $10.2 million in commercial real estate loans (nonowner-occupied), commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans (owner-occupied), and construction loans, respectively, were partially offset by decreases of $29.5 million, $13.5 million, and $11.4 million in home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, and residential mortgage loans (1st liens), respectively. In conjunction with the adoption of CECL, the Corporation has revised its portfolio segmentation to align with the methodology applied in determining the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) for loans and leases under CECL, which is based on federal call report codes which classify loans based on the primary collateral supporting the loan. Portfolio segmentation prior to the adoption of CECL was based on product type or purpose. As such, certain reclassifications were made to conform previous years to the current year's presentation.
As of June 30, 2020, 1,668 loans and leases in the amount of $767.1 million, approximately 20.6% of the Corporation's portfolio loans and leases, are within a deferral period under the Corporation's consumer and commercial loan and lease modification programs.
The ACL on loans and leases was $22.6 million as of December 31, 2019. Effective January 1, 2020, the Corporation adopted CECL and recognized an increase in the ACL on loans and leases of approximately $3.2 million, as a cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle, with a corresponding decrease, net of tax, in retained earnings. The ACL on loans and leases was $55.0 million as of June 30, 2020, an increase of $32.4 million as compared to December 31, 2019. The significant increase was driven by the current and forward-looking adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases as of June 30, 2020 as compared to our initial adoption of CECL.
Deposits of $4.24 billion as of June 30, 2020 increased $401.4 million from December 31, 2019. Increases of $319.3 million, $133.0 million, and $29.2 million in noninterest bearing deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, respectively, were partially offset by decreases of $34.5 million and $31.4 million in interest-bearing demand accounts and wholesale non-maturity deposits, respectively. The increase in noninterest bearing deposits was primarily due to the Bank's funding of PPP loans to its depositors during the second quarter of 2020.
Borrowings of $194.4 million as of June 30, 2020, which include short-term borrowings, long-term FHLB advances, subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures decreased $471.6 million from December 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the maturing of $500.0 million of short-term borrowings in the first quarter of 2020, which was used to fund the purchase of $500.0 million of short-term U.S. Treasury securities included on the balance sheet as of December 31, 2019.
Wealth assets totaled $17.01 billion as of June 30, 2020, an increase of $464.8 million from December 31, 2019. As of June 30, 2020, wealth assets consisted of $10.35 billion of wealth assets where fees are set at fixed amounts, an increase of $779.9 million from December 31, 2019, and $6.66 billion of wealth assets where fees are predominantly determined based on the market value of the assets held in their accounts, a decrease of $315.0 million from December 31, 2019.
The capital ratios for the Bank and the Corporation, as of June 30, 2020, as shown in the attached tables, indicate regulatory capital levels in excess of the regulatory minimums and the levels necessary for the Bank to be considered “well capitalized.” In March 2020, the U.S. banking agencies issued an interim final rule that provides banking organizations with an alternative option to delay for two years an estimate of CECL’s effect on regulatory capital, relative to the incurred loss methodology’s effect on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. The current and prior quarter ratios reflect the Corporation's election of the five-year transition provision.
EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
The Corporation will hold an earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Interested parties may participate by calling 1-888-317-6016. A taped replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available through 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, August 21, 2020. This recording may be obtained by calling 1-877-344-7529, referring to conference number 10145764.
The Corporation’s decision to hold an earnings conference call for the second quarter of 2020 is not indicative of the Corporation’s future plans with respect to earnings conference calls, and decisions regarding whether to continue holding earnings conference calls will be made at a future date.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND SAFE HARBOR
This communication contains statements which, to the extent that they are not recitations of historical fact may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may include financial and other projections as well as statements regarding the Corporation’s future plans, objectives, performance, revenues, growth, profits, operating expenses or the Corporation’s underlying assumptions. The words “may,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “likely,” “possibly,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “indicate,” “estimate,” “target,” “potentially,” “promising,” “probably,” “outlook,” “predict,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “plan,” “strategy,” “forecast,” “project,” “annualized,” “are optimistic,” “are looking,” “are looking forward” and “believe” or other similar words and phrases may identify forward-looking statements. Persons reading this communication are cautioned that such statements are only predictions, and that the Corporation’s actual future results or performance may be materially different.
Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation’s control, could cause our actual results, events or developments, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed, implied or anticipated by such forward-looking statements, and so our business and financial condition and results of operations could be materially and adversely affected. The COVID-19 pandemic (the “Pandemic”) is adversely affecting us, our clients, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions, including further increases in unemployment rates, or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding, lead to a tightening of credit, and further increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to the Pandemic, could affect us in substantial and unpredictable ways. Other factors include, among others, our need for capital, our ability to control operating costs and expenses, and to manage loan and lease delinquency rates; the credit risks of lending activities and overall quality of the composition of our loan, lease and securities portfolio; the impact of economic conditions, consumer and business spending habits, and real estate market conditions on our business and in our market area; changes in the levels of general interest rates, deposit interest rates, or net interest margin and funding sources; changes in banking regulations and policies and the possibility that any banking agency approvals we might require for certain activities will not be obtained in a timely manner or at all or will be conditioned in a manner that would impair our ability to implement our business plans; changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, including ASU 2016-13 (Topic 326), “Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments,” commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Loss model, which has changed how we estimate credit losses and may result in further increases in the required level of our allowance for credit losses; unanticipated regulatory or legal proceedings, outcomes of litigation or other contingencies; cybersecurity events; the inability of key third-party providers to perform their obligations to us; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; competition in our marketplace; war or terrorist activities; material differences in the actual financial results, cost savings and revenue enhancements associated with our acquisitions; uncertainty regarding the future of LIBOR; the impact of public health issues and pandemics, and their effects on the economic and business environments in which we operate, the effect of the Pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; and other factors as described in our securities filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on Corporation management’s current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. The Corporation does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.
For a complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our quarterly or other reports subsequently filed with the SEC, including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
Summary Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of or For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Consolidated Balance Sheet (selected items)
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$
448,113
$
69,239
$
42,328
$
86,158
$
49,643
Investment securities
550,974
537,592
1,027,182
625,452
606,844
Loans held for sale
4,116
2,785
4,249
5,767
6,333
Portfolio loans and leases
3,722,165
3,767,166
3,689,313
3,540,747
3,534,665
Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans and leases
(54,974
)
(54,070
)
(22,602
)
(20,777
)
(21,182
)
Goodwill and other intangible assets
201,315
202,225
203,143
204,096
205,050
Total assets
5,271,311
4,923,033
5,263,259
4,828,641
4,736,565
Deposits - interest-bearing
3,026,152
2,850,986
2,944,072
2,794,079
2,691,502
Deposits - non-interest-bearing
1,217,496
927,922
898,173
904,409
940,911
Short-term borrowings
28,891
162,045
493,219
203,471
207,828
Long-term FHLB advances
44,837
47,303
52,269
44,735
47,941
Subordinated notes
98,794
98,750
98,705
98,660
98,616
Jr. subordinated debentures
21,843
21,798
21,753
21,709
21,665
Total liabilities
4,667,637
4,329,854
4,651,032
4,227,706
4,146,410
Total shareholders' equity
603,674
593,179
612,227
600,935
590,155
Average Balance Sheet (selected items)
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$
195,966
$
50,330
$
66,060
$
48,597
$
37,843
$
123,148
$
35,306
Investment securities
542,321
542,876
593,289
622,336
587,518
542,598
578,765
Loans held for sale
3,805
2,319
4,160
4,375
3,353
3,062
2,289
Portfolio loans and leases
3,936,227
3,736,067
3,594,449
3,528,548
3,520,866
3,836,146
3,498,818
Total interest-earning assets
4,678,319
4,331,592
4,257,958
4,203,856
4,149,580
4,504,954
4,115,178
Goodwill and intangible assets
201,823
202,760
203,663
204,637
205,593
202,292
206,152
Total assets
5,226,074
4,844,918
4,775,407
4,760,074
4,651,625
5,035,495
4,598,672
Deposits - interest-bearing
2,969,113
2,853,712
2,799,050
2,776,226
2,794,854
2,911,412
2,734,857
Short-term borrowings
136,816
140,585
121,612
169,985
68,529
138,700
112,844
Long-term FHLB advances
46,161
47,335
53,443
45,698
52,397
46,748
53,883
Subordinated notes
98,770
98,725
98,681
98,634
98,587
98,748
98,564
Jr. subordinated debentures
21,814
21,768
21,726
21,680
21,637
21,791
21,616
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,272,674
3,162,125
3,094,512
3,112,223
3,036,004
3,217,399
3,021,764
Total liabilities
4,625,511
4,229,908
4,168,899
4,164,763
4,070,160
4,427,708
4,021,870
Total shareholders' equity
600,563
615,010
606,508
595,311
581,465
607,787
576,802
Income Statement
Net interest income
$
37,385
$
36,333
$
35,985
$
37,398
$
36,611
$
73,718
$
74,258
Provision for loan and lease losses
4,302
32,335
2,225
919
1,627
36,637
5,363
Noninterest income
22,773
18,300
23,255
19,455
20,221
41,073
39,474
Noninterest expense
36,843
36,418
36,430
35,173
35,188
73,261
74,912
Income tax expense (benefit)
4,010
(2,957
)
4,202
4,402
4,239
1,053
7,003
Net income (loss)
15,003
(11,163
)
16,383
16,359
15,778
3,840
26,454
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(32
)
-
(1
)
(1
)
(7
)
(32
)
(8
)
Net income (loss) attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
15,035
(11,163
)
16,384
16,360
15,785
3,872
26,462
Basic earnings per share
0.75
(0.56
)
0.81
0.81
0.78
0.19
1.31
Diluted earnings per share
0.75
(0.56
)
0.81
0.81
0.78
0.19
1.31
Net income (loss) (core) (1)
15,399
(11,163
)
16,384
16,360
15,785
4,236
30,015
Basic earnings per share (core) (1)
0.77
(0.56
)
0.81
0.81
0.78
0.21
1.49
Diluted earnings per share (core) (1)
0.77
(0.56
)
0.81
0.81
0.78
0.21
1.48
Dividends paid or accrued per share
0.26
0.26
0.26
0.26
0.25
0.52
0.50
Profitability Indicators
Return on average assets
1.16
%
-0.93
%
1.36
%
1.36
%
1.36
%
0.15
%
1.16
%
Return on average equity
10.07
%
-7.30
%
10.72
%
10.90
%
10.89
%
1.28
%
9.25
%
Return on tangible equity(1)
15.86
%
-10.17
%
16.85
%
17.35
%
17.62
%
2.63
%
15.18
%
Return on tangible equity (core)(1)
16.23
%
-10.17
%
16.85
%
17.35
%
17.62
%
2.81
%
17.11
%
Return on average assets (core)(1)
1.19
%
-0.93
%
1.36
%
1.36
%
1.36
%
0.17
%
1.32
%
Return on average equity (core)(1)
10.31
%
-7.30
%
10.72
%
10.90
%
10.89
%
1.40
%
10.49
%
Tax-equivalent net interest margin
3.22
%
3.38
%
3.36
%
3.54
%
3.55
%
3.30
%
3.65
%
Efficiency ratio(1)
57.25
%
64.98
%
59.89
%
60.19
%
60.23
%
61.01
%
60.25
%
Share Data
Closing share price
$
27.66
$
28.38
$
41.24
$
36.51
$
37.32
Book value per common share
$
30.29
$
29.78
$
30.42
$
29.86
$
29.31
Tangible book value per common share
$
20.23
$
19.66
$
20.36
$
19.75
$
19.16
Price / book value
91.32
%
95.30
%
135.57
%
122.27
%
127.33
%
Price / tangible book value
136.73
%
144.35
%
202.55
%
184.86
%
194.78
%
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
20,008,219
20,053,159
20,213,008
20,208,630
20,244,409
20,077,159
20,256,469
Shares outstanding, end of period
19,927,893
19,921,524
20,126,296
20,124,193
20,131,854
Wealth Management Information:
Wealth assets under mgmt, administration, supervision and brokerage (2)
$
17,012,903
$
15,593,732
$
16,548,060
$
15,609,786
$
14,815,298
Fees for wealth management services
$
11,276
$
11,168
$
11,672
$
10,826
$
11,510
Capital Ratios(3)
Bryn Mawr Trust Company ("BMTC")
Tier I capital to risk weighted assets ("RWA")
11.68
%
11.10
%
11.47
%
12.17
%
11.83
%
Total capital to RWA
12.93
%
12.33
%
12.09
%
12.75
%
12.42
%
Tier I leverage ratio
8.75
%
9.12
%
9.37
%
9.75
%
9.61
%
Tangible equity ratio (1)
8.67
%
8.98
%
8.58
%
9.75
%
9.58
%
Common equity Tier I capital to RWA
11.68
%
11.10
%
11.47
%
12.17
%
11.83
%
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation ("BMBC")
Tier I capital to RWA
11.27
%
10.80
%
11.42
%
11.33
%
11.12
%
Total capital to RWA
15.14
%
14.62
%
14.69
%
14.61
%
14.44
%
Tier I leverage ratio
8.44
%
8.88
%
9.33
%
9.07
%
9.04
%
Tangible equity ratio (1)
7.95
%
8.30
%
8.10
%
8.60
%
8.51
%
Common equity Tier I capital to RWA
10.71
%
10.25
%
10.86
%
10.75
%
10.54
%
Asset Quality Indicators
Net loan and lease charge-offs ("NCO"s)
$
3,398
$
4,073
$
400
$
1,324
$
1,061
$
7,471
$
3,607
Loans and leases risk-rated Special Mention
$
55,171
$
14,833
$
19,922
$
40,494
$
14,232
Total classified loans and leases
154,687
60,972
66,901
36,192
40,908
Total criticized loans and leases
$
209,858
$
75,805
$
86,823
$
76,686
$
55,140
Nonperforming loans and leases ("NPL"s)
$
8,418
$
7,557
$
10,648
$
14,119
$
12,179
Other real estate owned ("OREO")
-
-
-
72
155
Total nonperforming assets ("NPA"s)
$
8,418
$
7,557
$
10,648
$
14,191
$
12,334
Nonperforming loans and leases 30 or more days past due
$
3,223
$
3,380
$
6,314
$
4,940
$
8,224
Performing loans and leases 30 to 89 days past due
10,022
19,930
7,196
5,273
9,466
Performing loans and leases 90 or more days past due
-
-
-
-
-
Total delinquent loans and leases
$
13,245
$
23,310
$
13,510
$
10,213
$
17,690
Delinquent loans and leases to total loans and leases
0.36
%
0.62
%
0.37
%
0.29
%
0.50
%
Delinquent performing loans and leases to total loans and leases
0.27
%
0.53
%
0.19
%
0.15
%
0.27
%
NCOs / average loans and leases (annualized)
0.35
%
0.44
%
0.04
%
0.15
%
0.12
%
0.39
%
0.21
%
NPLs / total portfolio loans and leases
0.23
%
0.20
%
0.29
%
0.40
%
0.34
%
NPAs / total loans and leases and OREO
0.23
%
0.20
%
0.29
%
0.40
%
0.35
%
NPAs / total assets
0.16
%
0.15
%
0.20
%
0.29
%
0.26
%
ACL on loans and leases / NPLs
653.05
%
715.50
%
212.27
%
147.16
%
173.92
%
ACL / classified loans and leases
35.54
%
88.68
%
33.78
%
57.41
%
51.78
%
ACL / criticized loans and leases
26.20
%
71.33
%
26.03
%
27.09
%
38.42
%
ACL on loans and leases / portfolio loans
1.48
%
1.44
%
0.61
%
0.59
%
0.60
%
ACL on loans and leases for originated loans and leases / Originated loans and leases (1)
1.51
%
1.47
%
0.68
%
0.66
%
0.68
%
(Total ACL on loans and leases + Loan mark) / Total Gross portfolio loans and leases (1)
1.69
%
1.68
%
0.91
%
0.92
%
1.00
%
Troubled debt restructurings ("TDR"s) included in NPLs
$
1,792
$
3,248
$
3,018
$
5,755
$
4,190
TDRs in compliance with modified terms
10,013
4,852
5,071
5,069
5,141
Total TDRs
$
11,805
$
8,100
$
8,089
$
10,824
$
9,331
(1) Non-GAAP measure - see Appendix for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation.
(2) Brokerage assets represent assets held at a registered broker dealer under a clearing agreement.
(3) Capital Ratios for the current quarter are to be considered preliminary until the Call Reports are filed. The March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 ratios reflect the Corporation’s election of a five-year transition provision to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period.
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
Detailed Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
16,408
$
17,803
$
11,603
$
8,582
$
13,742
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
448,113
69,239
42,328
86,158
49,643
Cash and cash equivalents
464,521
87,042
53,931
94,740
63,385
Investment securities, available for sale
530,581
516,466
1,005,984
604,181
588,119
Investment securities, held to maturity
12,592
13,369
12,577
12,947
10,209
Investment securities, trading
7,801
7,757
8,621
8,324
8,516
Loans held for sale
4,116
2,785
4,249
5,767
6,333
Portfolio loans and leases, originated
3,422,890
3,424,601
3,320,816
3,137,769
3,088,849
Portfolio loans and leases, acquired
299,275
342,565
368,497
402,978
445,816
Total portfolio loans and leases
3,722,165
3,767,166
3,689,313
3,540,747
3,534,665
Less: Allowance for credit losses on originated loan and leases
(51,659
)
(50,365
)
(22,526
)
(20,675
)
(21,076
)
Less: Allowance for credit losses on acquired loan and leases
(3,315
)
(3,705
)
(76
)
(102
)
(106
)
Total allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(54,974
)
(54,070
)
(22,602
)
(20,777
)
(21,182
)
Net portfolio loans and leases
3,667,191
3,713,096
3,666,711
3,519,970
3,513,483
Premises and equipment
61,778
63,144
64,965
66,439
68,092
Operating lease right-of-use assets
39,348
40,157
40,961
42,200
43,116
Accrued interest receivable
15,577
12,017
12,482
12,746
13,312
Mortgage servicing rights
3,440
4,115
4,450
4,580
4,744
Bank owned life insurance
59,728
59,399
59,079
58,749
58,437
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock
4,506
11,928
23,744
16,148
14,677
Goodwill
184,012
184,012
184,012
184,012
184,012
Intangible assets
17,303
18,213
19,131
20,084
21,038
Other investments
17,055
16,786
16,683
16,683
16,517
Other assets
181,762
172,747
85,679
161,071
122,575
Total assets
$
5,271,311
$
4,923,033
$
5,263,259
$
4,828,641
$
4,736,565
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$
1,217,496
$
927,922
$
898,173
$
904,409
$
940,911
Interest-bearing
3,026,152
2,850,986
2,944,072
2,794,079
2,691,502
Total deposits
4,243,648
3,778,908
3,842,245
3,698,488
3,632,413
Short-term borrowings
28,891
162,045
493,219
203,471
207,828
Long-term FHLB advances
44,837
47,303
52,269
44,735
47,941
Subordinated notes
98,794
98,750
98,705
98,660
98,616
Jr. subordinated debentures
21,843
21,798
21,753
21,709
21,665
Operating lease liabilities
43,693
44,482
45,258
46,506
47,393
Accrued interest payable
7,907
7,230
6,248
9,015
8,244
Other liabilities
178,024
169,338
91,335
105,122
82,310
Total liabilities
4,667,637
4,329,854
4,651,032
4,227,706
4,146,410
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
24,662
24,655
24,650
24,646
24,583
Paid-in capital in excess of par value
380,167
379,495
378,606
377,806
376,652
Less: common stock held in treasury, at cost
(88,612
)
(88,540
)
(81,174
)
(81,089
)
(78,583
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax
9,019
8,869
2,187
2,698
1,700
Retained earnings
279,165
269,395
288,653
277,568
266,496
Total Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shareholders' equity
604,401
593,874
612,922
601,629
590,848
Noncontrolling interest
(727
)
(695
)
(695
)
(694
)
(693
)
Total shareholders' equity
603,674
593,179
612,227
600,935
590,155
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,271,311
$
4,923,033
$
5,263,259
$
4,828,641
$
4,736,565
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Portfolio Loans and Leases(1) as of
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
Commercial real estate - nonowner-occupied
$
1,375,904
$
1,354,416
$
1,337,167
$
1,238,881
$
1,217,763
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied
542,688
530,667
527,607
499,202
514,013
Home equity lines of credit
194,767
209,278
224,262
227,682
231,697
Residential mortgage - 1st liens
695,270
710,495
706,690
702,588
704,605
Residential mortgage - junior liens
33,644
35,583
36,843
37,240
39,063
Construction
212,374
221,116
202,198
195,161
195,269
Total real estate loans
3,054,647
3,061,555
3,034,767
2,900,754
2,902,410
Commercial & Industrial
457,529
491,298
432,227
426,084
419,936
Consumer
43,762
45,951
57,241
50,760
49,453
Leases
166,227
168,362
165,078
163,149
162,866
Total non-real estate loans and leases
667,518
705,611
654,546
639,993
632,255
Total portfolio loans and leases
$
3,722,165
$
3,767,166
$
3,689,313
$
3,540,747
$
3,534,665
Nonperforming Loans and Leases(1) as of
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
Commercial real estate - nonowner-occupied
$
245
$
181
$
199
$
3,055
$
3,147
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied
4,046
2,543
4,159
4,535
2,470
Home equity lines of credit
915
758
636
693
470
Residential mortgage - 1st liens
912
1,080
2,447
2,693
3,102
Residential mortgage - junior liens
72
79
83
84
72
Total nonperforming real estate loans
6,190
4,641
7,524
11,060
9,261
Commercial & Industrial
1,973
2,692
2,180
1,991
2,056
Consumer
36
52
61
75
60
Leases
219
172
883
993
802
Total nonperforming non-real estate loans and leases
2,228
2,916
3,124
3,059
2,918
Total nonperforming portfolio loans and leases
$
8,418
$
7,557
$
10,648
$
14,119
$
12,179
Net Loan and Lease Charge-Offs (Recoveries)(1) for the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
Commercial real estate - nonowner-occupied
$
(4
)
$
(2
)
$
(1,067
)
$
(7
)
$
(4
)
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied
1,234
-
190
680
-
Home equity lines of credit
(4
)
114
33
(22
)
128
Residential mortgage - 1st liens
420
727
378
(7
)
339
Residential mortgage - junior liens
-
-
-
-
52
Construction
(1
)
(1
)
(1
)
(1
)
(1
)
Total net charge-offs of real estate loans
1,645
838
(467
)
643
514
Commercial & Industrial
499
612
57
(15
)
(17
)
Consumer
238
261
227
187
119
Leases
1,016
2,362
583
509
445
Total net charge-offs of non-real estate loans and leases
1,753
3,235
867
681
547
Total net charge-offs
$
3,398
$
4,073
$
400
$
1,324
$
1,061
(1) In conjunction with the adoption of CECL, the Corporation has revised its portfolio segmentation to align with the methodology applied in determining the ACL for loans and leases under CECL, which is based on federal call report codes, or collateral. Portfolio segmentation prior to the adoption of CECL was based on product type or purpose. As such, certain reclassifications were made to conform previous years to the current year's presentation.
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Investment Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Value
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
U.S. Treasury securities
$
100
$
101
$
500,101
$
101
$
101
Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies
114,149
106,679
102,020
172,753
192,799
State & political subdivisions - tax-free
4,583
4,562
5,379
6,327
6,700
State & political subdivisions - taxable
-
-
-
-
170
Mortgage-backed securities
377,204
374,775
366,002
388,891
348,975
Collateralized mortgage obligations
25,873
29,699
31,832
35,459
38,724
Corporate bonds
8,022
-
-
-
-
Other debt securities
650
650
650
650
650
Total investment securities available for sale, at fair value
$
530,581
$
516,466
$
1,005,984
$
604,181
$
588,119
Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Investment Securities Available for Sale
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
U.S. Treasury securities
$
-
$
1
$
35
$
1
$
1
Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies
1,103
1,036
(159
)
188
275
State & political subdivisions - tax-free
30
10
13
8
8
Mortgage-backed securities
11,683
11,554
5,025
4,605
3,364
Collateralized mortgage obligations
702
778
36
180
89
Corporate bonds
22
-
-
-
-
Total unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale
$
13,540
$
13,379
$
4,950
$
4,982
$
3,737
Deposits
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
$
910,441
$
750,127
$
944,915
$
778,809
$
745,134
Money market
1,239,523
1,133,952
1,106,478
983,170
966,596
Savings
249,636
247,799
220,450
248,539
263,830
Retail time deposits
400,186
406,828
405,123
467,346
502,745
Wholesale non-maturity deposits
146,463
198,888
177,865
274,121
100,047
Wholesale time deposits
79,903
113,392
89,241
42,094
113,150
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,026,152
2,850,986
2,944,072
2,794,079
2,691,502
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,217,496
927,922
898,173
904,409
940,911
Total deposits
$
4,243,648
$
3,778,908
$
3,842,245
$
3,698,488
$
3,632,413
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
Detailed Income Statements (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans and leases
$
40,690
$
42,795
$
43,220
$
45,527
$
44,783
$
83,485
$
89,620
Interest on cash and cash equivalents
37
111
195
143
73
148
205
Interest on investment securities
2,894
3,201
3,545
3,903
3,532
6,095
7,031
Total interest income
43,621
46,107
46,960
49,573
48,388
89,728
96,856
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
4,476
7,637
8,674
9,510
9,655
12,113
17,752
Interest on short-term borrowings
232
453
555
937
357
685
1,300
Interest on FHLB advances
155
244
279
243
269
399
547
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures
229
295
323
340
352
524
710
Interest on subordinated notes
1,144
1,145
1,144
1,145
1,144
2,289
2,289
Total interest expense
6,236
9,774
10,975
12,175
11,777
16,010
22,598
Net interest income
37,385
36,333
35,985
37,398
36,611
73,718
74,258
Provision for credit losses ("PCL") on loans and leases
4,302
32,335
2,225
919
1,627
36,637
5,363
Net interest income after PCL on loans and leases
33,083
3,998
33,760
36,479
34,984
37,081
68,895
Noninterest income:
Fees for wealth management services
11,276
11,168
11,672
10,826
11,510
22,444
21,902
Insurance commissions
1,303
1,533
1,666
1,842
1,697
2,836
3,369
Capital markets revenue
2,975
2,361
5,455
2,113
1,489
5,336
3,708
Service charges on deposits
603
846
858
856
852
1,449
1,660
Loan servicing and other fees
452
461
489
555
553
913
1,162
Net gain on sale of loans
3,134
782
597
674
752
3,916
1,071
Net gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned
-
148
(48
)
(12
)
-
148
(24
)
Dividends on FHLB and FRB stocks
243
444
432
346
316
687
727
Other operating income
2,787
557
2,134
2,255
3,052
3,344
5,899
Total noninterest income
22,773
18,300
23,255
19,455
20,221
41,073
39,474
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and wages
16,926
16,989
18,667
17,765
17,038
33,915
37,939
Employee benefits
3,221
3,500
2,685
3,288
3,317
6,721
7,483
Occupancy and bank premises
3,033
3,015
3,206
3,008
3,125
6,048
6,377
Furniture, fixtures and equipment
2,120
2,431
2,401
2,335
2,568
4,551
4,957
Advertising
196
401
599
587
504
597
919
Amortization of intangible assets
910
918
953
954
956
1,828
1,894
Impairment (recovery) of mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs")
222
231
13
(19
)
10
453
27
Professional fees
1,575
1,368
1,754
1,044
1,316
2,943
2,636
Pennsylvania bank shares tax
116
116
42
514
513
232
922
Data processing
1,479
1,394
1,517
1,377
1,303
2,873
2,623
Other operating expenses
7,045
6,055
4,593
4,320
4,538
13,100
9,135
Total noninterest expense
36,843
36,418
36,430
35,173
35,188
73,261
74,912
Income (loss) before income taxes
19,013
(14,120
)
20,585
20,761
20,017
4,893
33,457
Income tax expense (benefit)
4,010
(2,957
)
4,202
4,402
4,239
1,053
7,003
Net income (loss)
$
15,003
$
(11,163
)
$
16,383
$
16,359
$
15,778
$
3,840
$
26,454
Net (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
(32
)
-
(1
)
(1
)
(7
)
(32
)
(8
)
Net income (loss) attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
$
15,035
$
(11,163
)
$
16,384
$
16,360
$
15,785
$
3,872
$
26,462
Per share data:
Weighted average shares outstanding
19,926,737
20,053,159
20,124,553
20,132,117
20,144,651
19,989,948
20,156,509
Dilutive common shares
81,482
-
88,455
76,513
99,758
87,211
99,960
Weighted average diluted shares
20,008,219
20,053,159
20,213,008
20,208,630
20,244,409
20,077,159
20,256,469
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.75
$
(0.56
)
$
0.81
$
0.81
$
0.78
$
0.19
$
1.31
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.75
$
(0.56
)
$
0.81
$
0.81
$
0.78
$
0.19
$
1.31
Dividends paid or accrued per common share
$
0.26
$
0.26
$
0.26
$
0.26
$
0.25
$
0.52
$
0.50
Effective tax rate
21.09
%
20.94
%
20.41
%
21.20
%
21.18
%
21.52
%
20.93
%
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Margin (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Rates Earned/ Paid
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Rates Earned/ Paid
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Rates Earned/ Paid
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Rates Earned/ Paid
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Rates Earned/ Paid
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Rates Earned/ Paid
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Rates Earned/ Paid
Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
$
195,966
$
37
0.08
%
$
50,330
$
111
0.89
%
$
66,060
$
195
1.17
%
$
48,597
$
143
1.17
%
$
37,843
$
73
0.77
%
$
123,148
$
148
0.24
%
$
35,306
$
205
1.17
%
Investment securities - available for sale:
Taxable
516,823
2,775
2.16
%
516,244
3,065
2.39
%
566,359
3,334
2.34
%
594,975
3,765
2.51
%
560,999
3,400
2.43
%
516,534
5,840
2.27
%
552,391
6,763
2.47
%
Tax-exempt
4,572
26
2.29
%
4,909
28
2.29
%
5,844
33
2.24
%
6,594
36
2.17
%
7,530
43
2.29
%
4,740
54
2.29
%
8,656
98
2.28
%
Total investment securities - available for sale
521,395
2,801
2.16
%
521,153
3,093
2.39
%
572,203
3,367
2.33
%
601,569
3,801
2.51
%
568,529
3,443
2.43
%
521,274
5,894
2.27
%
561,047
6,861
2.47
%
Investment securities - held to maturity
13,126
73
2.24
%
13,195
87
2.65
%
12,756
84
2.61
%
12,360
80
2.57
%
10,417
71
2.73
%
13,160
160
2.44
%
9,615
138
2.89
%
Investment securities - trading
7,800
24
1.24
%
8,528
25
1.18
%
8,330
99
4.72
%
8,407
27
1.27
%
8,572
24
1.12
%
8,164
49
1.21
%
8,103
46
1.14
%
Loans and leases *
3,940,032
40,779
4.16
%
3,738,386
42,898
4.62
%
3,598,609
43,326
4.78
%
3,532,923
45,642
5.13
%
3,524,219
44,903
5.11
%
3,839,208
83,677
4.38
%
3,501,107
89,861
5.18
%
Total interest-earning assets
4,678,319
43,714
3.76
%
4,331,592
46,214
4.29
%
4,257,958
47,071
4.39
%
4,203,856
49,693
4.69
%
4,149,580
48,514
4.69
%
4,504,954
89,928
4.01
%
4,115,178
97,111
4.76
%
Cash and due from banks
16,263
12,479
9,829
12,890
13,725
14,371
14,068
Less: allowance for loan and lease losses
(54,113
)
(25,786
)
(21,124
)
(21,438
)
(20,844
)
(39,950
)
(20,368
)
Other assets
585,605
526,633
528,744
564,766
509,164
556,120
489,794
Total assets
$
5,226,074
$
4,844,918
$
4,775,407
$
4,760,074
$
4,651,625
$
5,035,495
$
4,598,672
Liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
Savings, NOW and market rate deposits
$
2,313,150
$
2,341
0.41
%
$
2,197,279
$
4,981
0.91
%
$
2,149,623
$
5,659
1.04
%
$
1,996,181
$
5,445
1.08
%
$
1,928,755
$
5,040
1.05
%
$
2,255,215
$
7,322
0.65
%
$
1,863,790
$
8,804
0.95
%
Wholesale deposits
245,052
486
0.80
%
253,322
977
1.55
%
214,229
1,024
1.90
%
299,309
1,729
2.29
%
345,782
2,143
2.49
%
249,186
1,463
1.18
%
344,247
4,155
2.43
%
Retail time deposits
410,911
1,649
1.61
%
403,111
1,679
1.68
%
435,198
1,991
1.82
%
480,736
2,336
1.93
%
520,317
2,472
1.91
%
407,011
3,328
1.64
%
526,820
4,793
1.83
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,969,113
4,476
0.61
%
2,853,712
7,637
1.08
%
2,799,050
8,674
1.23
%
2,776,226
9,510
1.36
%
2,794,854
9,655
1.39
%
2,911,412
12,113
0.84
%
2,734,857
17,752
1.31
%
Borrowings:
Short-term borrowings
136,816
232
0.68
%
140,585
453
1.30
%
121,612
555
1.81
%
169,985
937
2.19
%
68,529
357
2.09
%
138,700
685
0.99
%
112,844
1,300
2.32
%
Long-term FHLB advances
46,161
155
1.35
%
47,335
244
2.07
%
53,443
279
2.07
%
45,698
243
2.11
%
52,397
269
2.06
%
46,748
399
1.72
%
53,883
547
2.05
%
Subordinated notes
98,770
1,144
4.66
%
98,725
1,145
4.66
%
98,681
1,144
4.60
%
98,634
1,145
4.61
%
98,587
1,144
4.65
%
98,748
2,289
4.66
%
98,564
2,289
4.68
%
Jr. subordinated debt
21,814
229
4.22
%
21,768
295
5.45
%
21,726
323
5.90
%
21,680
340
6.22
%
21,637
352
6.53
%
21,791
524
4.84
%
21,616
710
6.62
%
Total borrowings
303,561
1,760
2.33
%
308,413
2,137
2.79
%
295,462
2,301
3.09
%
335,997
2,665
3.15
%
241,150
2,122
3.53
%
305,987
3,897
2.56
%
286,907
4,846
3.41
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,272,674
6,236
0.77
%
3,162,125
9,774
1.24
%
3,094,512
10,975
1.41
%
3,112,223
12,175
1.55
%
3,036,004
11,777
1.56
%
3,217,399
16,010
1.00
%
3,021,764
22,598
1.51
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,126,139
894,264
915,128
903,314
909,945
1,010,202
890,941
Other liabilities
226,698
173,519
159,259
149,226
124,211
200,107
109,165
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
1,352,837
1,067,783
1,074,387
1,052,540
1,034,156
1,210,309
1,000,106
Total liabilities
4,625,511
4,229,908
4,168,899
4,164,763
4,070,160
4,427,708
4,021,870
Shareholders' equity
600,563
615,010
606,508
595,311
581,465
607,787
576,802
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,226,074
$
4,844,918
$
4,775,407
$
4,760,074
$
4,651,625
$
5,035,495
$
4,598,672
Net interest spread
2.99
%
3.05
%
2.98
%
3.14
%
3.13
%
3.01
%
3.25
%
Effect of noninterest-bearing sources
0.23
%
0.33
%
0.38
%
0.40
%
0.42
%
0.29
%
0.40
%
Tax-equivalent net interest margin
$
37,478
3.22
%
$
36,440
3.38
%
$
36,096
3.36
%
$
37,518
3.54
%
$
36,737
3.55
%
$
73,918
3.30
%
$
74,513
3.65
%
Tax-equivalent adjustment
$
93
0.01
%
$
107
0.01
%
$
111
0.01
%
$
120
0.01
%
$
126
0.01
%
$
200
0.01
%
$
255
0.01
%
Supplemental Information Regarding Accretion of Fair Value Marks
Interest
Increase (Decrease)
Effect on Yield or Rate
Increase (Decrease)
Effect on Yield or Rate
Increase (Decrease)
Effect on Yield or Rate
Increase (Decrease)
Effect on Yield or Rate
Increase (Decrease)
Effect on Yield or Rate
Increase (Decrease)
Effect on Yield or Rate
Increase (Decrease)
Effect on Yield or Rate
Loans and leases
Income
$
1,017
0.10
%
$
910
0.10
%
$
1,027
0.11
%
$
1,501
0.17
%
$
1,193
0.14
%
$
1,927
0.10
%
$
3,190
0.18
%
Retail time deposits
Expense
$
(103
)
-0.10
%
$
(118
)
-0.12
%
$
(134
)
-0.12
%
$
(151
)
-0.12
%
$
(171
)
-0.13
%
(221
)
-0.11
%
(393
)
-0.15
%
Long-term FHLB advances
Expense
$
35
0.30
%
$
34
0.29
%
$
34
0.25
%
$
34
0.30
%
$
34
0.26
%
69
0.30
%
67
0.25
%
Jr. subordinated debt
Expense
$
45
0.83
%
$
45
0.83
%
$
44
0.80
%
$
44
0.81
%
$
43
0.80
%
90
0.83
%
85
0.79
%
Net interest income from fair value marks
$
1,040
$
949
$
1,083
$
1,574
$
1,287
$
1,989
$
3,431
Purchase accounting effect on tax-equivalent margin
0.09
%
0.09
%
0.10
%
0.15
%
0.12
%
0.09
%
0.17
%
* Average loans and leases include portfolio loans and leases, and loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans are also included in the average loan and leases balances.
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
Appendix - Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Performance Measures (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Statement on Non-GAAP Measures: The Corporation believes the presentation of the following non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that is essential to an investor’s proper understanding of the results of operations and financial condition of the Corporation. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Corporation’s performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
As of or For the Three Months Ended
As of or For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Income (core):
Net income (loss) attributable to BMBC (a GAAP measure)