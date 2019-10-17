Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $16.4 Million, Wealth Assets Surpass $15 Billion Milestone, Declares $0.26 Dividend
0
10/17/2019 | 04:16pm EDT
BRYN MAWR, Pa., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) (the “Corporation”), parent of The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $16.4 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to net income of $15.8 million, or $0.78 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, and $16.7 million, or $0.82 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2018.
On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes income tax charges incurred in connection with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“Tax Reform”), due diligence and merger-related expenses, one-time costs associated with our voluntary Years of Service Incentive Program (the “Incentive Program”), and other non-core income and expense items, as detailed in the appendix to this earnings release, was $16.4 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $15.8 million, or $0.78 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, and $17.1 million, or $0.84 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Management believes core net income is an important measure in evaluating the Corporation’s performance on a more comparable basis between periods. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.
“This is an exciting time for BMT as the Board’s commitment to building a market-leading company continues to manifest through another quarter of solid earnings and strong credit performance,” commented Frank Leto, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our wealth business continued its growth trajectory as assets under management surpassed $15 billion and we believe our strong sales pipeline in this and other business lines is indicative of our focus on new business development,” Mr. Leto continued. “Our client-focused team is going to market as One BMT, bringing a unified, full suite of banking and wealth financial solutions to the communities we serve enabling us to continue our momentum into year-end and 2020.”
The Board of Directors of the Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, payable December 1, 2019 to shareholders of record as of November 1, 2019.
SIGNIFICANT ITEMS OF NOTE
Results of Operations – Third Quarter 2019 Compared to Second Quarter 2019
Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $16.4 million, compared to net income of $15.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $37.4 million, an increase of $787 thousand over the linked quarter. The provision for loan and lease losses (the “Provision”) for the three months ended September 30, 2019 decreased $708 thousand as compared to the second quarter of 2019. Total noninterest income decreased $766 thousand, total noninterest expense remained relatively unchanged, and income tax expense increased $163 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019.
Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $37.4 million, an increase of $787 thousand over the linked quarter. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $37.5 million, an increase of $781 thousand over the linked quarter. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the third quarter of 2019 was impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks of $1.6 million as compared to $1.3 million for the linked quarter. Excluding the effects of these purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $35.9 million, an increase of $494 thousand over the linked quarter. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release. Items contributing to the increase in tax-equivalent net interest income adjusted for purchase accounting included increases of $431 thousand and $358 thousand in tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases and tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities, respectively, and a decrease of $165 thousand in interest paid on deposits, partially offset by an increase of $580 thousand of interest expense on short-term borrowings for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the linked quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased $739 thousand as compared to the linked quarter. Average loans and leases for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased $8.7 million over the linked quarter and experienced a two basis point increase in tax-equivalent yield.
Tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased $358 thousand as compared to the linked quarter. Average available for sale investment securities increased by $33.0 million over the linked quarter and experienced an eight basis point increase in tax-equivalent yield.
Interest expense on deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2019 decreased $145 thousand over the linked quarter. Average interest-bearing deposits decreased $18.6 million coupled with a three basis point decrease in the rate paid as compared to the linked quarter.
Interest expense on short-term borrowings for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased $580 thousand over the linked quarter. Average short-term borrowings increased $101.5 million coupled with a 10 basis point increase in the rate paid as compared to the linked quarter.
The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.54% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to 3.55% for the linked quarter. Adjusting for the impact of the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.39% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to 3.43% for the linked quarter. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.
Noninterest income of $19.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 decreased $766 thousand as compared to the linked quarter. Contributing to the decrease were decreases of $797 thousand and $684 thousand in other operating income and fees for wealth management services, respectively, partially offset by an increase of $624 thousand in capital markets revenue.
Noninterest expense of $35.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 remained relatively unchanged, decreasing $15 thousand as compared to the second quarter of 2019. The decrease on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to decreases of $272 thousand, $233 thousand and $218 thousand in professional fees, furniture, fixtures and equipment expenses, and other operating expenses, respectively, partially offset by an increase of $727 thousand in salaries and performance based incentives.
The Provision decreased $708 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2019 to $919 thousand, as compared to $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2019. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the third quarter of 2019 totaled $1.3 million as compared to $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. The effect on the Provision of the $263 increase in net charge-offs on a linked quarter basis was offset by improvements in certain qualitative factors linked to economic indicators used in the calculation of the allowance for loan and lease losses (the “Allowance”).
The effective tax rate of 21.20% for the third quarter of 2019 was relatively unchanged compared to 21.18% for the second quarter of 2019.
Results of Operations –Third Quarter 2019 Compared to Third Quarter 2018
Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $16.4 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share, as compared to net income of $16.7 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.82 for the same period in 2018. Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $37.4 million, an increase of $669 thousand as compared to the same period in 2018. The Provision for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased $255 thousand as compared to the same period in 2018. Total noninterest income increased $1.2 million, total noninterest expense increased $1.6 million, and income tax expense increased $336 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018.
On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes income tax charges incurred in connection with Tax Reform, due diligence and merger-related expenses, one-time costs associated with the Incentive Program, and other non-core income and expense items, as detailed in the appendix to this earnings release, was $16.4 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to $17.1 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the same period in 2018. Management believes core net income is an important measure in evaluating the Corporation’s performance on a more comparable basis between periods. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.
Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $37.4 million, an increase of $669 thousand as compared to the same period in 2018. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $37.5 million, an increase of $666 thousand as compared to the same period in 2018. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the third quarter of 2019 was impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks of $1.6 million as compared to $1.7 million for the same period in 2018. Excluding the effects of these purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $35.9 million, an increase of $794 thousand as compared to the same period in 2018. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release. Items contributing to the increase adjusted for purchase accounting included increases of $3.4 million and $808 thousand in tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases and tax-equivalent interest earned on available for sale investment securities, respectively, as well as decreases of $159 thousand and $153 thousand in interest paid on short-term borrowings and long-term Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances, respectively. These increases to tax-equivalent net interest income were partially offset by a $3.8 million increase in interest paid on deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018.
Tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases increased $3.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. Average loans and leases for the third quarter of 2019 increased $153.2 million from the same period in 2018 and experienced a 17 basis point increase in tax-equivalent yield.
Tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities increased $808 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. Average available for sale investment securities increased by $71.2 million as compared to the same period in 2018 and experienced a 27 basis point tax-equivalent yield increase.
Interest expense on short-term borrowings and long-term FHLB advances for the three months ended September 30, 2019 decreased $159 thousand and $151 thousand, respectively as compared to the same period in 2018. Average short-term borrowings and average long-term FHLB advances decreased $38.2 million and $35.8 million, respectively, offset by a 10 and 19 basis point increase in the rate paid on short-term borrowings and long-term FHLB advances, respectively, as compared to the same period in 2018.
Interest expense on deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased $4.0 million as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to a 48 basis point increase in the rate paid on deposits as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in rate paid was related to the competitive dynamics in the markets in which we operate and certain promotional interest rates offered during the first and second quarters of 2019. A $283.0 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits also contributed to the increase in interest expense on deposits.
The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.54% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to 3.69% for the same period in 2018. Adjusting for the impact of the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.39% and 3.52% for three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The main drivers for the decrease in the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin were the rate and volume increases of interest-bearing deposits as discussed above. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.
Noninterest income of $19.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased by $1.2 million as compared to the same period in 2018. Increases of $1.4 million and $483 thousand in capital markets revenue and fees for wealth management services, respectively, were partially offset by a decrease of $916 thousand in other operating income.
Noninterest expense of $35.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased $1.6 million as compared to the same period in 2018. Contributing to the increase were increases of $1.2 million, $291 thousand, $265 thousand, $238 thousand and $222 thousand in salaries and wages, occupancy and bank premises expense, furniture, fixtures and equipment expenses, advertising expense, and data processing expense, respectively. Partially offsetting these increases were decreases of $389 thousand and $371 thousand in due diligence, merger-related and merger integration expenses and other operating expenses, respectively.
The Provision increased by $255 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2019 to $919 thousand, as compared to $664 thousand for the same period in 2018. The increase in Provision was related to the level of loan and lease growth during the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the negative growth experienced during the same period in 2018. Total portfolio loans and leases increased by $6.1 million during the third quarter of 2019, as compared to an $8.0 million decrease in total portfolio loans and leases for the same period in 2018. Net charge-offs of loans and leases decreased slightly, by $54 thousand for the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018.
The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 increased to 21.20% as compared to 19.60% for the third quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily related to a $281 thousand decrease in net discrete tax benefits for the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. These discrete items were the result of excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation as well as the re-measurement of deferred tax items related to Tax Reform.
Financial Condition – September 30, 2019 Compared to December 31, 2018
Total assets as of September 30, 2019 were $4.83 billion, an increase of $176.2 million from December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to a $113.6 million increase in portfolio loans and leases, a $99.8 million increase in other assets, and $42.2 million of operating lease right-of-use assets as of September 30, 2019 included on the balance sheet as a result of a required accounting pronouncement adopted in the first quarter of 2019. The $99.8 million increase in other assets was primarily due to a $50.0 million increase in the fair value of interest rate swaps. Partially offsetting these increases was a decrease in available for sale investment securities of $133.3 million.
Available for sale investment securities as of September 30, 2019 totaled $604.2 million, a decrease of $133.3 million from December 31, 2018. The decrease was primarily related to the maturing of $200.0 million short-term U.S. Treasury securities in the first quarter of 2019, partially offset by a $99.0 million increase in mortgage-backed securities.
Total portfolio loans and leases of $3.54 billion as of September 30, 2019 increased by $113.6 million from December 31, 2018, an increase of 3.3%. Increases of $104.9 million, $18.6 million, $14.2 million, $10.9 million and $3.7 million in commercial mortgages, leases, commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgages and consumer loans, respectively, were offset by decreases of $29.4 million and $9.3 million in construction loans and home equity loans and lines, respectively.
The Allowance as of September 30, 2019 was $20.8 million, or 0.59% of portfolio loans and leases, as compared to $19.4 million, or 0.57% of portfolio loans and leases as of December 31, 2018. In addition to the ratio of Allowance to portfolio loans and leases, management also calculates two non-GAAP measures: the Allowance for originated loans and leases as a percentage of originated loans and leases, which was 0.66% as of September 30, 2019, as compared to 0.67% as of December 31, 2018, and the Allowance plus the remaining loan mark as a percentage of gross loans, which was 0.92% as of September 30, 2019, as compared to 1.08% as of December 31, 2018. A reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.
Deposits of $3.70 billion as of September 30, 2019 increased $99.4 million from December 31, 2018. Increases of $219.1 million, $120.5 million, $114.1 million, $2.8 million, and $1.5 million in wholesale non-maturity deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, noninterest bearing deposits, and savings accounts, respectively, were offset by decreases of $283.2 million and $75.4 million in in wholesale time deposits and retail time deposits, respectively.
Borrowings of $368.6 million as of September 30, 2019, which include short-term borrowings, long-term FHLB advances, subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures, decreased $59.3 million from December 31, 2018, primarily due to decreases of $48.9 million and $10.6 million in short-term borrowings and long-term FHLB advances, respectively.
Wealth assets under management, administration, supervision and brokerage (“wealth assets”) totaled $15.61 billion as of September 30, 2019, an increase of $2.18 billion from December 31, 2018. Wealth assets consisted of $9.21 billion of wealth assets where fees are set at fixed amounts and $6.40 billion of wealth assets where fees are predominantly determined based on the market value of the assets held in their accounts as of September 30, 2019, an increase of $1.33 billion and $363.6 million, respectively, from December 31, 2018.
The capital ratios for the Bank and the Corporation, as of September 30, 2019, as shown in the attached tables, indicate regulatory capital levels in excess of the regulatory minimums and the levels necessary for the Bank to be considered “well capitalized.”
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND SAFE HARBOR
This press release contains statements which, to the extent that they are not recitations of historical fact may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may include financial and other projections as well as statements regarding the Corporation’s future plans, objectives, performance, revenues, growth, profits, operating expenses or the Corporation’s underlying assumptions. The words “may,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “likely,” “possibly,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “indicate,” “estimate,” “target,” “potentially,” “promising,” “probably,” “outlook,” “predict,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “plan,” “forecast,” “project,” “are optimistic,” “are looking,” “are looking forward” and “believe” or other similar words and phrases may identify forward-looking statements. Persons reading this press release are cautioned that such statements are only predictions, and that the Corporation’s actual future results or performance may be materially different.
Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control, could cause our actual results, events or developments, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed, implied or anticipated by such forward-looking statements, and so our business and financial condition and results of operations could be materially and adversely affected. Such factors include, among others, our need for capital, our ability to control operating costs and expenses, and to manage loan and lease delinquency rates; the credit risks of lending activities and overall quality of the composition of our loan, lease and securities portfolio; the impact of economic conditions, consumer and business spending habits, and real estate market conditions on our business and in our market area; changes in the levels of general interest rates, deposit interest rates, or net interest margin and funding sources; changes in banking regulations and policies and the possibility that any banking agency approvals we might require for certain activities will not be obtained in a timely manner or at all or will be conditioned in a manner that would impair our ability to implement our business plans; changes in accounting policies and practices or or accounting standards, including ASU 2016-13 (Topic 326), “Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments,” commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model, which will change how we estimate credit losses and may increase the required level of our allowance for credit losses after adoption on January 1, 2020; unanticipated regulatory or legal proceedings, outcomes of litigation or other contingencies; cybersecurity events; the inability of key third-party providers to perform their obligations to us; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; competition in our marketplace; war or terrorist activities; material differences in the actual financial results, cost savings and revenue enhancements associated with our acquisitions; uncertainty regarding the future of LIBOR; and other factors as described in our securities filings. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. The Corporation does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.
For a complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our quarterly or other reports subsequently filed with the SEC.
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
Summary Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of or For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Consolidated Balance Sheet (selected items)
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$
86,158
$
49,643
$
29,449
$
34,357
$
35,233
Investment securities
625,452
606,844
578,629
753,628
545,320
Loans held for sale
5,767
6,333
2,884
1,749
4,111
Portfolio loans and leases
3,540,747
3,534,665
3,523,514
3,427,154
3,381,475
Allowance for loan and lease losses ("ALLL")
(20,777
)
(21,182
)
(20,616
)
(19,426
)
(18,684
)
Goodwill and other intangible assets
204,096
205,050
206,006
207,467
208,165
Total assets
4,828,641
4,736,565
4,631,993
4,652,485
4,388,442
Deposits - interest-bearing
2,794,079
2,691,502
2,755,307
2,697,468
2,522,863
Deposits - non-interest-bearing
904,409
940,911
882,310
901,619
834,363
Short-term borrowings
203,471
207,828
124,214
252,367
226,498
Long-term FHLB advances
44,735
47,941
55,407
55,374
72,841
Subordinated notes
98,660
98,616
98,571
98,526
98,482
Jr. subordinated debentures
21,709
21,665
21,622
21,580
21,538
Total liabilities
4,227,706
4,146,410
4,056,886
4,087,781
3,837,017
Total shareholders' equity
600,935
590,155
575,107
564,704
551,425
Average Balance Sheet (selected items)
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$
48,597
$
37,843
$
32,742
$
38,957
$
37,467
$
39,785
$
37,573
Investment securities
622,336
587,518
569,915
554,265
546,998
593,449
543,948
Loans held for sale
4,375
3,353
1,214
2,005
4,932
2,992
4,072
Portfolio loans and leases
3,528,548
3,520,866
3,476,525
3,397,479
3,374,767
3,508,837
3,337,669
Total interest-earning assets
4,203,856
4,149,580
4,080,396
3,992,706
3,964,164
4,145,063
3,923,262
Goodwill and intangible assets
204,637
205,593
206,716
207,893
207,880
205,641
207,158
Total assets
4,760,074
4,651,625
4,545,129
4,413,000
4,376,148
4,653,064
4,331,605
Deposits - interest-bearing
2,776,226
2,794,854
2,674,194
2,602,412
2,493,213
2,748,798
2,474,254
Short-term borrowings
169,985
68,529
157,652
128,429
208,201
132,100
195,483
Long-term FHLB advances
45,698
52,397
55,385
67,363
81,460
51,125
102,312
Subordinated notes
98,634
98,587
98,542
98,497
98,457
98,588
98,450
Jr. subordinated debentures
21,680
21,637
21,595
21,553
21,511
21,638
21,470
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,112,223
3,036,004
3,007,368
2,918,254
2,902,842
3,052,249
2,891,969
Total liabilities
4,164,763
4,070,160
3,973,043
3,856,694
3,828,241
4,070,025
3,794,979
Total shareholders' equity
595,311
581,465
572,086
556,306
547,907
583,039
536,626
Income Statement
Net interest income
$
37,398
$
36,611
$
37,647
$
37,987
$
36,729
$
111,656
$
111,484
Provision for loan and lease losses
919
1,627
3,736
2,362
664
6,282
4,831
Noninterest income
19,455
20,221
19,253
18,097
18,274
58,929
57,885
Noninterest expense
35,173
35,188
39,724
34,845
33,592
110,085
105,458
Income tax expense
4,402
4,239
2,764
1,746
4,066
11,405
12,419
Net income
16,359
15,778
10,676
17,131
16,681
42,813
46,661
Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(1
)
(7
)
(1
)
(5
)
(1
)
(9
)
5
Net income attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
16,360
15,785
10,677
17,136
16,682
42,822
46,656
Basic earnings per share
0.81
0.78
0.53
0.85
0.82
2.13
2.31
Diluted earnings per share
0.81
0.78
0.53
0.84
0.82
2.12
2.28
Net income (core) (1)
16,360
15,785
14,230
17,167
17,140
46,375
53,453
Basic earnings per share (core) (1)
0.81
0.78
0.71
0.85
0.85
2.30
2.64
Diluted earnings per share (core) (1)
0.81
0.78
0.70
0.84
0.84
2.29
2.61
Dividends paid or accrued per share
0.26
0.26
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.77
0.69
Profitability Indicators
Return on average assets
1.36
%
1.36
%
0.95
%
1.54
%
1.51
%
1.23
%
1.44
%
Return on average equity
10.90
%
10.89
%
7.57
%
12.22
%
12.08
%
9.82
%
11.62
%
Return on tangible equity(1)
17.35
%
17.62
%
12.65
%
20.37
%
20.25
%
15.94
%
19.74
%
Return on tangible equity (core)(1)
17.35
%
17.62
%
16.59
%
20.40
%
20.78
%
17.19
%
22.50
%
Return on average assets (core)(1)
1.36
%
1.36
%
1.27
%
1.54
%
1.55
%
1.33
%
1.65
%
Return on average equity (core)(1)
10.90
%
10.89
%
10.09
%
12.24
%
12.41
%
10.63
%
13.32
%
Tax-equivalent net interest margin
3.54
%
3.55
%
3.75
%
3.79
%
3.69
%
3.61
%
3.81
%
Efficiency ratio(1)
60.19
%
60.23
%
60.26
%
60.35
%
58.75
%
60.23
%
56.12
%
Share Data
Closing share price
$
36.51
$
37.32
$
36.13
$
34.40
$
46.90
Book value per common share
$
29.86
$
29.31
$
28.52
$
28.01
$
27.18
Tangible book value per common share
$
19.75
$
19.16
$
18.34
$
17.75
$
16.95
Price / book value
122.27
%
127.33
%
126.68
%
122.81
%
172.55
%
Price / tangible book value
184.86
%
194.78
%
197.00
%
193.80
%
276.70
%
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
20,208,630
20,244,409
20,271,661
20,321,283
20,438,376
20,236,331
20,444,075
Shares outstanding, end of period
20,124,193
20,131,854
20,167,729
20,163,816
20,291,416
Wealth Management Information:
Wealth assets under mgmt, administration, supervision and brokerage (2)
$
15,609,786
$
14,815,298
$
14,736,512
$
13,429,544
$
13,913,265
Fees for wealth management services
$
10,826
$
11,510
$
10,392
$
11,017
$
10,343
Capital Ratios(3)
Bryn Mawr Trust Company ("BMTC")
Tier I capital to risk weighted assets ("RWA")
12.16
%
11.83
%
11.30
%
11.42
%
11.55
%
Total capital to RWA
12.74
%
12.42
%
11.87
%
11.99
%
12.10
%
Tier I leverage ratio
9.74
%
9.61
%
9.48
%
9.48
%
9.47
%
Tangible equity ratio (1)
9.75
%
9.58
%
9.34
%
8.95
%
9.29
%
Common equity Tier I capital to RWA
12.16
%
11.83
%
11.30
%
11.42
%
11.55
%
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation ("BMBC")
Tier I capital to RWA
11.32
%
11.12
%
10.72
%
10.92
%
10.90
%
Total capital to RWA
14.60
%
14.44
%
14.00
%
14.30
%
14.33
%
Tier I leverage ratio
9.07
%
9.04
%
8.99
%
9.06
%
8.94
%
Tangible equity ratio (1)
8.60
%
8.51
%
8.35
%
8.05
%
8.23
%
Common equity Tier I capital to RWA
10.74
%
10.54
%
10.14
%
10.32
%
10.29
%
Asset Quality Indicators
Net loan and lease charge-offs ("NCO"s)
$
1,324
$
1,061
$
2,546
$
1,620
$
1,378
$
4,931
$
3,672
Nonperforming loans and leases ("NPL"s)
$
14,119
$
12,179
$
19,283
$
12,820
$
8,990
Other real estate owned ("OREO")
72
155
84
417
529
Total nonperforming assets ("NPA"s)
$
14,191
$
12,334
$
19,367
$
13,237
$
9,519
Nonperforming loans and leases 30 or more days past due
$
4,940
$
8,224
$
8,489
$
7,765
$
4,906
Performing loans and leases 30 to 89 days past due
5,273
9,466
6,432
5,464
9,145
Performing loans and leases 90 or more days past due
-
-
-
-
-
Total delinquent loans and leases
$
10,213
$
17,690
$
14,921
$
13,229
$
14,051
Delinquent loans and leases to total loans and leases
0.29
%
0.50
%
0.42
%
0.39
%
0.42
%
Delinquent performing loans and leases to total loans and leases
0.15
%
0.27
%
0.18
%
0.16
%
0.27
%
NCOs / average loans and leases (annualized)
0.15
%
0.12
%
0.30
%
0.19
%
0.16
%
0.19
%
0.15
%
NPLs / total portfolio loans and leases
0.40
%
0.34
%
0.55
%
0.37
%
0.27
%
NPAs / total loans and leases and OREO
0.40
%
0.35
%
0.55
%
0.39
%
0.28
%
NPAs / total assets
0.29
%
0.26
%
0.42
%
0.28
%
0.22
%
ALLL / NPLs
147.16
%
173.92
%
106.91
%
151.53
%
207.83
%
ALLL / portfolio loans
0.59
%
0.60
%
0.59
%
0.57
%
0.55
%
ALLL for originated loans and leases / Originated loans and leases (1)
0.66
%
0.68
%
0.68
%
0.67
%
0.68
%
(Total ALLL + Loan mark) / Total Gross portfolio loans and leases (1)
0.92
%
1.00
%
1.03
%
1.08
%
1.28
%
Troubled debt restructurings ("TDR"s) included in NPLs
$
5,755
$
4,190
$
4,057
$
1,217
$
1,208
TDRs in compliance with modified terms
5,069
5,141
5,149
9,745
4,316
Total TDRs
$
10,824
$
9,331
$
9,206
$
10,962
$
5,524
(1) Non-GAAP measure - see Appendix for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation.
(2) Brokerage assets represent assets held at a registered broker dealer under a clearing agreement.
(3) Capital Ratios for the current quarter are to be considered preliminary until the Call Reports are filed.
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
Detailed Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
8,582
$
13,742
$
13,656
$
14,099
$
10,121
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
86,158
49,643
29,449
34,357
35,233
Cash and cash equivalents
94,740
63,385
43,105
48,456
45,354
Investment securities, available for sale
604,181
588,119
559,983
737,442
528,064
Investment securities, held to maturity
12,947
10,209
10,457
8,684
8,916
Investment securities, trading
8,324
8,516
8,189
7,502
8,340
Loans held for sale
5,767
6,333
2,884
1,749
4,111
Portfolio loans and leases, originated
3,137,769
3,088,849
3,032,270
2,885,251
2,752,160
Portfolio loans and leases, acquired
402,978
445,816
491,244
541,903
629,315
Total portfolio loans and leases
3,540,747
3,534,665
3,523,514
3,427,154
3,381,475
Less: Allowance for losses on originated loan and leases
(20,675
)
(21,076
)
(20,519
)
(19,329
)
(18,612
)
Less: Allowance for losses on acquired loan and leases
(102
)
(106
)
(97
)
(97
)
(72
)
Total allowance for loan and lease losses
(20,777
)
(21,182
)
(20,616
)
(19,426
)
(18,684
)
Net portfolio loans and leases
3,519,970
3,513,483
3,502,898
3,407,728
3,362,791
Premises and equipment
66,439
68,092
67,279
65,648
63,281
Operating lease right-of-use assets
42,200
43,116
43,985
-
-
Accrued interest receivable
12,746
13,312
13,123
12,585
13,232
Mortgage servicing rights
4,580
4,744
4,910
5,047
5,328
Bank owned life insurance
58,749
58,437
58,138
57,844
57,543
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock
16,148
14,677
10,526
14,530
14,678
Goodwill
184,012
184,012
184,012
184,012
183,864
Intangible assets
20,084
21,038
21,994
23,455
24,301
Other investments
16,683
16,517
16,526
16,526
16,529
Other assets
161,071
122,575
83,984
61,277
52,110
Total assets
$
4,828,641
$
4,736,565
$
4,631,993
$
4,652,485
$
4,388,442
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$
904,409
$
940,911
$
882,310
$
901,619
$
834,363
Interest-bearing
2,794,079
2,691,502
2,755,307
2,697,468
2,522,863
Total deposits
3,698,488
3,632,413
3,637,617
3,599,087
3,357,226
Short-term borrowings
203,471
207,828
124,214
252,367
226,498
Long-term FHLB advances
44,735
47,941
55,407
55,374
72,841
Subordinated notes
98,660
98,616
98,571
98,526
98,482
Jr. subordinated debentures
21,709
21,665
21,622
21,580
21,538
Operating lease liabilities
46,506
47,393
48,224
-
-
Accrued interest payable
9,015
8,244
8,674
6,652
7,193
Other liabilities
105,122
82,310
62,557
54,195
53,239
Total liabilities
4,227,706
4,146,410
4,056,886
4,087,781
3,837,017
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
24,646
24,583
24,577
24,545
24,533
Paid-in capital in excess of par value
377,806
376,652
375,655
374,010
373,205
Less: common stock held in treasury, at cost
(81,089
)
(78,583
)
(76,974
)
(75,883
)
(70,437
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
2,698
1,700
(3,278
)
(7,513
)
(13,402
)
Retained earnings
277,568
266,496
255,813
250,230
238,204
Total Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shareholders' equity
601,629
590,848
575,793
565,389
552,103
Noncontrolling interest
(694
)
(693
)
(686
)
(685
)
(678
)
Total shareholders' equity
600,935
590,155
575,107
564,704
551,425
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,828,641
$
4,736,565
$
4,631,993
$
4,652,485
$
4,388,442
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Portfolio Loans and Leases as of
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
Commercial mortgages
$
1,762,382
$
1,755,798
$
1,746,695
$
1,657,436
$
1,618,493
Home equity loans and lines
198,030
203,852
204,791
207,351
207,806
Residential mortgages
505,304
506,093
502,379
494,355
467,402
Construction
151,593
152,554
159,761
181,078
178,493
Total real estate loans
2,617,309
2,618,297
2,613,626
2,540,220
2,472,194
Commercial & Industrial
709,808
704,167
705,701
695,584
722,999
Consumer
50,481
49,335
47,821
46,814
47,809
Leases
163,149
162,866
156,366
144,536
138,473
Total non-real estate loans and leases
923,438
916,368
909,888
886,934
909,281
Total portfolio loans and leases
$
3,540,747
$
3,534,665
$
3,523,514
$
3,427,154
$
3,381,475
Nonperforming Loans and Leases as of
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
Commercial mortgages
$
7,819
$
6,072
$
5,558
$
2,568
$
735
Home equity loans and lines
790
49
6,904
3,616
1,933
Residential mortgages
301
701
2,863
3,452
2,770
Construction
-
-
-
-
291
Total nonperforming real estate loans
8,910
6,822
15,325
9,636
5,729
Commercial & Industrial
4,141
4,495
2,965
2,101
1,782
Consumer
75
60
80
108
117
Leases
993
802
913
975
1,362
Total nonperforming non-real estate loans and leases
5,209
5,357
3,958
3,184
3,261
Total nonperforming portfolio loans and leases
$
14,119
$
12,179
$
19,283
$
12,820
$
8,990
Net Loan and Lease Charge-Offs (Recoveries) for the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
Commercial mortgage
$
656
$
(3
)
$
1,373
$
249
$
56
Home equity loans and lines
(22
)
180
46
107
-
Residential
(7
)
339
329
304
(12
)
Construction
(1
)
(1
)
(1
)
-
-
Total net charge-offs of real estate loans
626
515
1,747
660
44
Commercial & Industrial
8
(18
)
391
298
304
Consumer
181
119
94
147
71
Leases
509
445
314
515
959
Total net charge-offs of non-real estate loans and leases
698
546
799
960
1,334
Total net charge-offs
$
1,324
$
1,061
$
2,546
$
1,620
$
1,378
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Investment Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Value
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
U.S. Treasury securities
$
101
$
101
$
100
$
200,013
$
100
Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies
172,753
192,799
186,746
195,855
190,453
State & political subdivisions - tax-free
6,327
6,700
8,468
11,162
15,629
State & political subdivisions - taxable
-
170
170
170
170
Mortgage-backed securities
388,891
348,975
322,913
289,890
284,421
Collateralized mortgage obligations
35,459
38,724
40,486
39,252
36,193
Other debt securities
650
650
1,100
1,100
1,098
Total investment securities available for sale, at fair value
$
604,181
$
588,119
$
559,983
$
737,442
$
528,064
Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Investment Securities Available for Sale
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
U.S. Treasury securities
$
1
$
1
$
-
$
(13
)
$
-
Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies
188
275
(1,334
)
(2,749
)
(5,881
)
State & political subdivisions - tax-free
8
8
(5
)
(39
)
(90
)
State & political subdivisions - taxable
-
-
-
(1
)
(1
)
Mortgage-backed securities
4,605
3,364
(696
)
(4,186
)
(7,584
)
Collateralized mortgage obligations
180
89
(510
)
(898
)
(1,618
)
Other debt securities
-
-
-
-
(2
)
Total unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale
$
4,982
$
3,737
$
(2,545
)
$
(7,886
)
$
(15,176
)
Deposits
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
$
778,809
$
745,134
$
664,683
$
664,749
$
578,243
Money market
983,170
966,596
961,348
862,644
812,027
Savings
248,539
263,830
265,613
247,081
286,266
Retail time deposits
467,346
502,745
531,522
542,702
561,123
Wholesale non-maturity deposits
274,121
100,047
47,744
55,031
24,040
Wholesale time deposits
42,094
113,150
284,397
325,261
261,164
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,794,079
2,691,502
2,755,307
2,697,468
2,522,863
Noninterest-bearing deposits
904,409
940,911
882,310
901,619
834,363
Total deposits
$
3,698,488
$
3,632,413
$
3,637,617
$
3,599,087
$
3,357,226
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
Detailed Income Statements (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans and leases
$
45,527
$
44,783
$
44,837
$
44,157
$
42,103
$
135,147
$
124,481
Interest on cash and cash equivalents
143
73
132
83
64
348
181
Interest on investment securities
3,903
3,532
3,499
3,294
3,066
10,934
8,859
Total interest income
49,573
48,388
48,468
47,534
45,233
146,429
133,521
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
9,510
9,655
8,097
7,048
5,533
27,262
13,504
Interest on short-term borrowings
937
357
943
681
1,096
2,237
2,711
Interest on FHLB advances
243
269
278
331
394
790
1,446
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures
340
352
358
342
337
1,050
946
Interest on subordinated notes
1,145
1,144
1,145
1,145
1,144
3,434
3,430
Total interest expense
12,175
11,777
10,821
9,547
8,504
34,773
22,037
Net interest income
37,398
36,611
37,647
37,987
36,729
111,656
111,484
Provision for loan and lease losses (the "Provision")
919
1,627
3,736
2,362
664
6,282
4,831
Net interest income after Provision
36,479
34,984
33,911
35,625
36,065
105,374
106,653
Noninterest income:
Fees for wealth management services
10,826
11,510
10,392
11,017
10,343
32,728
31,309
Insurance commissions
1,842
1,697
1,672
1,459
1,754
5,211
5,349
Capital markets revenue
2,113
1,489
2,219
1,367
710
5,821
3,481
Service charges on deposits
856
852
808
798
726
2,516
2,191
Loan servicing and other fees
555
553
609
539
559
1,717
1,720
Net gain on sale of loans
674
752
319
1,606
631
1,745
1,677
Net gain on sale of investment securities available for sale
-
-
-
-
-
-
7
Net (loss) gain on sale of other real estate owned
(12
)
-
(24
)
3
5
(36
)
292
Dividends on FHLB and FRB stocks
346
316
411
305
375
1,073
1,316
Other operating income
2,255
3,052
2,847
1,003
3,171
8,154
10,543
Total noninterest income
19,455
20,221
19,253
18,097
18,274
58,929
57,885
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and wages
17,765
17,038
20,901
17,921
16,528
55,704
48,750
Employee benefits
3,288
3,317
4,166
2,977
3,356
10,771
9,941
Occupancy and bank premises
3,008
3,125
3,252
3,135
2,717
9,385
8,464
Furniture, fixtures and equipment
2,335
2,568
2,389
2,370
2,070
7,292
6,037
Advertising
587
504
415
540
349
1,506
1,179
Amortization of intangible assets
954
956
938
997
891
2,848
2,659
(Recovery) impairment of mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs")
(19
)
10
17
101
(23
)
8
(74
)
Due diligence, merger-related and merger integration expenses
-
-
-
-
389
-
7,761
Professional fees
1,044
1,316
1,320
1,526
997
3,680
2,677
Pennsylvania bank shares tax
514
513
409
374
472
1,436
1,418
Data processing
1,377
1,303
1,320
1,340
1,155
4,000
3,602
Other operating expenses
4,320
4,538
4,597
3,564
4,691
13,455
13,044
Total noninterest expense
35,173
35,188
39,724
34,845
33,592
110,085
105,458
Income before income taxes
20,761
20,017
13,440
18,877
20,747
54,218
59,080
Income tax expense
4,402
4,239
2,764
1,746
4,066
11,405
12,419
Net income
$
16,359
$
15,778
$
10,676
$
17,131
$
16,681
$
42,813
$
46,661
Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(1
)
(7
)
(1
)
(5
)
(1
)
(9
)
5
Net income attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation