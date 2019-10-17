MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nasdaq > Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation BMTC BRYN MAWR BANK CORPORATION (BMTC) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/17 04:00:10 pm 35.855 USD +1.00% 04:29p BRYN MAWR BANK : 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 04:16p Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $16.4 Million, Wealth Assets Surpass $15 Billion Milestone, Declares $0.26 Dividend GL 10/02 Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Announces Date of Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results GL Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $16.4 Million, Wealth Assets Surpass $15 Billion Milestone, Declares $0.26 Dividend 0 10/17/2019 | 04:16pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields BRYN MAWR, Pa., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) (the “Corporation”), parent of The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $16.4 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to net income of $15.8 million, or $0.78 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, and $16.7 million, or $0.82 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes income tax charges incurred in connection with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“Tax Reform”), due diligence and merger-related expenses, one-time costs associated with our voluntary Years of Service Incentive Program (the “Incentive Program”), and other non-core income and expense items, as detailed in the appendix to this earnings release, was $16.4 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $15.8 million, or $0.78 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, and $17.1 million, or $0.84 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Management believes core net income is an important measure in evaluating the Corporation’s performance on a more comparable basis between periods. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release. “This is an exciting time for BMT as the Board’s commitment to building a market-leading company continues to manifest through another quarter of solid earnings and strong credit performance,” commented Frank Leto, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our wealth business continued its growth trajectory as assets under management surpassed $15 billion and we believe our strong sales pipeline in this and other business lines is indicative of our focus on new business development,” Mr. Leto continued. “Our client-focused team is going to market as One BMT, bringing a unified, full suite of banking and wealth financial solutions to the communities we serve enabling us to continue our momentum into year-end and 2020.” The Board of Directors of the Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, payable December 1, 2019 to shareholders of record as of November 1, 2019. SIGNIFICANT ITEMS OF NOTE Results of Operations – Third Quarter 2019 Compared to Second Quarter 2019 Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $16.4 million, compared to net income of $15.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $37.4 million, an increase of $787 thousand over the linked quarter. The provision for loan and lease losses (the “Provision”) for the three months ended September 30, 2019 decreased $708 thousand as compared to the second quarter of 2019. Total noninterest income decreased $766 thousand, total noninterest expense remained relatively unchanged, and income tax expense increased $163 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019.



Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $37.4 million, an increase of $787 thousand over the linked quarter. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $37.5 million, an increase of $781 thousand over the linked quarter. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the third quarter of 2019 was impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks of $1.6 million as compared to $1.3 million for the linked quarter. Excluding the effects of these purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $35.9 million, an increase of $494 thousand over the linked quarter. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release. Items contributing to the increase in tax-equivalent net interest income adjusted for purchase accounting included increases of $431 thousand and $358 thousand in tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases and tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities, respectively, and a decrease of $165 thousand in interest paid on deposits, partially offset by an increase of $580 thousand of interest expense on short-term borrowings for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the linked quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased $739 thousand as compared to the linked quarter. Average loans and leases for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased $8.7 million over the linked quarter and experienced a two basis point increase in tax-equivalent yield.



Tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased $358 thousand as compared to the linked quarter. Average available for sale investment securities increased by $33.0 million over the linked quarter and experienced an eight basis point increase in tax-equivalent yield.



Interest expense on deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2019 decreased $145 thousand over the linked quarter. Average interest-bearing deposits decreased $18.6 million coupled with a three basis point decrease in the rate paid as compared to the linked quarter.



Interest expense on short-term borrowings for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased $580 thousand over the linked quarter. Average short-term borrowings increased $101.5 million coupled with a 10 basis point increase in the rate paid as compared to the linked quarter. The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.54% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to 3.55% for the linked quarter. Adjusting for the impact of the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.39% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to 3.43% for the linked quarter. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.



Noninterest income of $19.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 decreased $766 thousand as compared to the linked quarter. Contributing to the decrease were decreases of $797 thousand and $684 thousand in other operating income and fees for wealth management services, respectively, partially offset by an increase of $624 thousand in capital markets revenue.



Noninterest expense of $35.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 remained relatively unchanged, decreasing $15 thousand as compared to the second quarter of 2019. The decrease on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to decreases of $272 thousand, $233 thousand and $218 thousand in professional fees, furniture, fixtures and equipment expenses, and other operating expenses, respectively, partially offset by an increase of $727 thousand in salaries and performance based incentives.



The Provision decreased $708 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2019 to $919 thousand, as compared to $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2019. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the third quarter of 2019 totaled $1.3 million as compared to $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. The effect on the Provision of the $263 increase in net charge-offs on a linked quarter basis was offset by improvements in certain qualitative factors linked to economic indicators used in the calculation of the allowance for loan and lease losses (the “Allowance”).



The effective tax rate of 21.20% for the third quarter of 2019 was relatively unchanged compared to 21.18% for the second quarter of 2019. Results of Operations – Third Quarter 2019 Compared to Third Quarter 2018 Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $16.4 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share, as compared to net income of $16.7 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.82 for the same period in 2018. Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $37.4 million, an increase of $669 thousand as compared to the same period in 2018. The Provision for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased $255 thousand as compared to the same period in 2018. Total noninterest income increased $1.2 million, total noninterest expense increased $1.6 million, and income tax expense increased $336 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018.



On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes income tax charges incurred in connection with Tax Reform, due diligence and merger-related expenses, one-time costs associated with the Incentive Program, and other non-core income and expense items, as detailed in the appendix to this earnings release, was $16.4 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to $17.1 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the same period in 2018. Management believes core net income is an important measure in evaluating the Corporation’s performance on a more comparable basis between periods. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release. Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $37.4 million, an increase of $669 thousand as compared to the same period in 2018. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $37.5 million, an increase of $666 thousand as compared to the same period in 2018. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the third quarter of 2019 was impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks of $1.6 million as compared to $1.7 million for the same period in 2018. Excluding the effects of these purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $35.9 million, an increase of $794 thousand as compared to the same period in 2018. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release. Items contributing to the increase adjusted for purchase accounting included increases of $3.4 million and $808 thousand in tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases and tax-equivalent interest earned on available for sale investment securities, respectively, as well as decreases of $159 thousand and $153 thousand in interest paid on short-term borrowings and long-term Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances, respectively. These increases to tax-equivalent net interest income were partially offset by a $3.8 million increase in interest paid on deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018.



Tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases increased $3.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. Average loans and leases for the third quarter of 2019 increased $153.2 million from the same period in 2018 and experienced a 17 basis point increase in tax-equivalent yield.



Tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities increased $808 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. Average available for sale investment securities increased by $71.2 million as compared to the same period in 2018 and experienced a 27 basis point tax-equivalent yield increase.



Interest expense on short-term borrowings and long-term FHLB advances for the three months ended September 30, 2019 decreased $159 thousand and $151 thousand, respectively as compared to the same period in 2018. Average short-term borrowings and average long-term FHLB advances decreased $38.2 million and $35.8 million, respectively, offset by a 10 and 19 basis point increase in the rate paid on short-term borrowings and long-term FHLB advances, respectively, as compared to the same period in 2018.



Interest expense on deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased $4.0 million as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to a 48 basis point increase in the rate paid on deposits as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in rate paid was related to the competitive dynamics in the markets in which we operate and certain promotional interest rates offered during the first and second quarters of 2019. A $283.0 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits also contributed to the increase in interest expense on deposits. The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.54% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to 3.69% for the same period in 2018. Adjusting for the impact of the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.39% and 3.52% for three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The main drivers for the decrease in the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin were the rate and volume increases of interest-bearing deposits as discussed above. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.



Noninterest income of $19.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased by $1.2 million as compared to the same period in 2018. Increases of $1.4 million and $483 thousand in capital markets revenue and fees for wealth management services, respectively, were partially offset by a decrease of $916 thousand in other operating income.



Noninterest expense of $35.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased $1.6 million as compared to the same period in 2018. Contributing to the increase were increases of $1.2 million, $291 thousand, $265 thousand, $238 thousand and $222 thousand in salaries and wages, occupancy and bank premises expense, furniture, fixtures and equipment expenses, advertising expense, and data processing expense, respectively. Partially offsetting these increases were decreases of $389 thousand and $371 thousand in due diligence, merger-related and merger integration expenses and other operating expenses, respectively.



The Provision increased by $255 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2019 to $919 thousand, as compared to $664 thousand for the same period in 2018. The increase in Provision was related to the level of loan and lease growth during the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the negative growth experienced during the same period in 2018. Total portfolio loans and leases increased by $6.1 million during the third quarter of 2019, as compared to an $8.0 million decrease in total portfolio loans and leases for the same period in 2018. Net charge-offs of loans and leases decreased slightly, by $54 thousand for the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018.



The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 increased to 21.20% as compared to 19.60% for the third quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily related to a $281 thousand decrease in net discrete tax benefits for the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. These discrete items were the result of excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation as well as the re-measurement of deferred tax items related to Tax Reform. Financial Condition – September 30, 2019 Compared to December 31, 2018 Total assets as of September 30, 2019 were $4.83 billion, an increase of $176.2 million from December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to a $113.6 million increase in portfolio loans and leases, a $99.8 million increase in other assets, and $42.2 million of operating lease right-of-use assets as of September 30, 2019 included on the balance sheet as a result of a required accounting pronouncement adopted in the first quarter of 2019. The $99.8 million increase in other assets was primarily due to a $50.0 million increase in the fair value of interest rate swaps. Partially offsetting these increases was a decrease in available for sale investment securities of $133.3 million.



Available for sale investment securities as of September 30, 2019 totaled $604.2 million, a decrease of $133.3 million from December 31, 2018. The decrease was primarily related to the maturing of $200.0 million short-term U.S. Treasury securities in the first quarter of 2019, partially offset by a $99.0 million increase in mortgage-backed securities.



Total portfolio loans and leases of $3.54 billion as of September 30, 2019 increased by $113.6 million from December 31, 2018, an increase of 3.3%. Increases of $104.9 million, $18.6 million, $14.2 million, $10.9 million and $3.7 million in commercial mortgages, leases, commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgages and consumer loans, respectively, were offset by decreases of $29.4 million and $9.3 million in construction loans and home equity loans and lines, respectively.



The Allowance as of September 30, 2019 was $20.8 million, or 0.59% of portfolio loans and leases, as compared to $19.4 million, or 0.57% of portfolio loans and leases as of December 31, 2018. In addition to the ratio of Allowance to portfolio loans and leases, management also calculates two non-GAAP measures: the Allowance for originated loans and leases as a percentage of originated loans and leases, which was 0.66% as of September 30, 2019, as compared to 0.67% as of December 31, 2018, and the Allowance plus the remaining loan mark as a percentage of gross loans, which was 0.92% as of September 30, 2019, as compared to 1.08% as of December 31, 2018. A reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.



Deposits of $3.70 billion as of September 30, 2019 increased $99.4 million from December 31, 2018. Increases of $219.1 million, $120.5 million, $114.1 million, $2.8 million, and $1.5 million in wholesale non-maturity deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, noninterest bearing deposits, and savings accounts, respectively, were offset by decreases of $283.2 million and $75.4 million in in wholesale time deposits and retail time deposits, respectively.



Borrowings of $368.6 million as of September 30, 2019, which include short-term borrowings, long-term FHLB advances, subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures, decreased $59.3 million from December 31, 2018, primarily due to decreases of $48.9 million and $10.6 million in short-term borrowings and long-term FHLB advances, respectively.



Wealth assets under management, administration, supervision and brokerage (“wealth assets”) totaled $15.61 billion as of September 30, 2019, an increase of $2.18 billion from December 31, 2018. Wealth assets consisted of $9.21 billion of wealth assets where fees are set at fixed amounts and $6.40 billion of wealth assets where fees are predominantly determined based on the market value of the assets held in their accounts as of September 30, 2019, an increase of $1.33 billion and $363.6 million, respectively, from December 31, 2018.



The capital ratios for the Bank and the Corporation, as of September 30, 2019, as shown in the attached tables, indicate regulatory capital levels in excess of the regulatory minimums and the levels necessary for the Bank to be considered “well capitalized.” FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND SAFE HARBOR This press release contains statements which, to the extent that they are not recitations of historical fact may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may include financial and other projections as well as statements regarding the Corporation’s future plans, objectives, performance, revenues, growth, profits, operating expenses or the Corporation’s underlying assumptions. The words “may,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “likely,” “possibly,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “indicate,” “estimate,” “target,” “potentially,” “promising,” “probably,” “outlook,” “predict,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “plan,” “forecast,” “project,” “are optimistic,” “are looking,” “are looking forward” and “believe” or other similar words and phrases may identify forward-looking statements. Persons reading this press release are cautioned that such statements are only predictions, and that the Corporation’s actual future results or performance may be materially different. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control, could cause our actual results, events or developments, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed, implied or anticipated by such forward-looking statements, and so our business and financial condition and results of operations could be materially and adversely affected. Such factors include, among others, our need for capital, our ability to control operating costs and expenses, and to manage loan and lease delinquency rates; the credit risks of lending activities and overall quality of the composition of our loan, lease and securities portfolio; the impact of economic conditions, consumer and business spending habits, and real estate market conditions on our business and in our market area; changes in the levels of general interest rates, deposit interest rates, or net interest margin and funding sources; changes in banking regulations and policies and the possibility that any banking agency approvals we might require for certain activities will not be obtained in a timely manner or at all or will be conditioned in a manner that would impair our ability to implement our business plans; changes in accounting policies and practices or or accounting standards, including ASU 2016-13 (Topic 326), “Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments,” commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model, which will change how we estimate credit losses and may increase the required level of our allowance for credit losses after adoption on January 1, 2020; unanticipated regulatory or legal proceedings, outcomes of litigation or other contingencies; cybersecurity events; the inability of key third-party providers to perform their obligations to us; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; competition in our marketplace; war or terrorist activities; material differences in the actual financial results, cost savings and revenue enhancements associated with our acquisitions; uncertainty regarding the future of LIBOR; and other factors as described in our securities filings. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. The Corporation does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. For a complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our quarterly or other reports subsequently filed with the SEC.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Summary Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of or For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Consolidated Balance Sheet (selected items) Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 86,158 $ 49,643 $ 29,449 $ 34,357 $ 35,233 Investment securities 625,452 606,844 578,629 753,628 545,320 Loans held for sale 5,767 6,333 2,884 1,749 4,111 Portfolio loans and leases 3,540,747 3,534,665 3,523,514 3,427,154 3,381,475 Allowance for loan and lease losses ("ALLL") (20,777 ) (21,182 ) (20,616 ) (19,426 ) (18,684 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets 204,096 205,050 206,006 207,467 208,165 Total assets 4,828,641 4,736,565 4,631,993 4,652,485 4,388,442 Deposits - interest-bearing 2,794,079 2,691,502 2,755,307 2,697,468 2,522,863 Deposits - non-interest-bearing 904,409 940,911 882,310 901,619 834,363 Short-term borrowings 203,471 207,828 124,214 252,367 226,498 Long-term FHLB advances 44,735 47,941 55,407 55,374 72,841 Subordinated notes 98,660 98,616 98,571 98,526 98,482 Jr. subordinated debentures 21,709 21,665 21,622 21,580 21,538 Total liabilities 4,227,706 4,146,410 4,056,886 4,087,781 3,837,017 Total shareholders' equity 600,935 590,155 575,107 564,704 551,425 Average Balance Sheet (selected items) Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 48,597 $ 37,843 $ 32,742 $ 38,957 $ 37,467 $ 39,785 $ 37,573 Investment securities 622,336 587,518 569,915 554,265 546,998 593,449 543,948 Loans held for sale 4,375 3,353 1,214 2,005 4,932 2,992 4,072 Portfolio loans and leases 3,528,548 3,520,866 3,476,525 3,397,479 3,374,767 3,508,837 3,337,669 Total interest-earning assets 4,203,856 4,149,580 4,080,396 3,992,706 3,964,164 4,145,063 3,923,262 Goodwill and intangible assets 204,637 205,593 206,716 207,893 207,880 205,641 207,158 Total assets 4,760,074 4,651,625 4,545,129 4,413,000 4,376,148 4,653,064 4,331,605 Deposits - interest-bearing 2,776,226 2,794,854 2,674,194 2,602,412 2,493,213 2,748,798 2,474,254 Short-term borrowings 169,985 68,529 157,652 128,429 208,201 132,100 195,483 Long-term FHLB advances 45,698 52,397 55,385 67,363 81,460 51,125 102,312 Subordinated notes 98,634 98,587 98,542 98,497 98,457 98,588 98,450 Jr. subordinated debentures 21,680 21,637 21,595 21,553 21,511 21,638 21,470 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,112,223 3,036,004 3,007,368 2,918,254 2,902,842 3,052,249 2,891,969 Total liabilities 4,164,763 4,070,160 3,973,043 3,856,694 3,828,241 4,070,025 3,794,979 Total shareholders' equity 595,311 581,465 572,086 556,306 547,907 583,039 536,626 Income Statement Net interest income $ 37,398 $ 36,611 $ 37,647 $ 37,987 $ 36,729 $ 111,656 $ 111,484 Provision for loan and lease losses 919 1,627 3,736 2,362 664 6,282 4,831 Noninterest income 19,455 20,221 19,253 18,097 18,274 58,929 57,885 Noninterest expense 35,173 35,188 39,724 34,845 33,592 110,085 105,458 Income tax expense 4,402 4,239 2,764 1,746 4,066 11,405 12,419 Net income 16,359 15,778 10,676 17,131 16,681 42,813 46,661 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1 ) (7 ) (1 ) (5 ) (1 ) (9 ) 5 Net income attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 16,360 15,785 10,677 17,136 16,682 42,822 46,656 Basic earnings per share 0.81 0.78 0.53 0.85 0.82 2.13 2.31 Diluted earnings per share 0.81 0.78 0.53 0.84 0.82 2.12 2.28 Net income (core) (1) 16,360 15,785 14,230 17,167 17,140 46,375 53,453 Basic earnings per share (core) (1) 0.81 0.78 0.71 0.85 0.85 2.30 2.64 Diluted earnings per share (core) (1) 0.81 0.78 0.70 0.84 0.84 2.29 2.61 Dividends paid or accrued per share 0.26 0.26 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.77 0.69 Profitability Indicators Return on average assets 1.36 % 1.36 % 0.95 % 1.54 % 1.51 % 1.23 % 1.44 % Return on average equity 10.90 % 10.89 % 7.57 % 12.22 % 12.08 % 9.82 % 11.62 % Return on tangible equity(1) 17.35 % 17.62 % 12.65 % 20.37 % 20.25 % 15.94 % 19.74 % Return on tangible equity (core)(1) 17.35 % 17.62 % 16.59 % 20.40 % 20.78 % 17.19 % 22.50 % Return on average assets (core)(1) 1.36 % 1.36 % 1.27 % 1.54 % 1.55 % 1.33 % 1.65 % Return on average equity (core)(1) 10.90 % 10.89 % 10.09 % 12.24 % 12.41 % 10.63 % 13.32 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin 3.54 % 3.55 % 3.75 % 3.79 % 3.69 % 3.61 % 3.81 % Efficiency ratio(1) 60.19 % 60.23 % 60.26 % 60.35 % 58.75 % 60.23 % 56.12 % Share Data Closing share price $ 36.51 $ 37.32 $ 36.13 $ 34.40 $ 46.90 Book value per common share $ 29.86 $ 29.31 $ 28.52 $ 28.01 $ 27.18 Tangible book value per common share $ 19.75 $ 19.16 $ 18.34 $ 17.75 $ 16.95 Price / book value 122.27 % 127.33 % 126.68 % 122.81 % 172.55 % Price / tangible book value 184.86 % 194.78 % 197.00 % 193.80 % 276.70 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 20,208,630 20,244,409 20,271,661 20,321,283 20,438,376 20,236,331 20,444,075 Shares outstanding, end of period 20,124,193 20,131,854 20,167,729 20,163,816 20,291,416 Wealth Management Information: Wealth assets under mgmt, administration, supervision and brokerage (2) $ 15,609,786 $ 14,815,298 $ 14,736,512 $ 13,429,544 $ 13,913,265 Fees for wealth management services $ 10,826 $ 11,510 $ 10,392 $ 11,017 $ 10,343 Capital Ratios(3) Bryn Mawr Trust Company ("BMTC") Tier I capital to risk weighted assets ("RWA") 12.16 % 11.83 % 11.30 % 11.42 % 11.55 % Total capital to RWA 12.74 % 12.42 % 11.87 % 11.99 % 12.10 % Tier I leverage ratio 9.74 % 9.61 % 9.48 % 9.48 % 9.47 % Tangible equity ratio (1) 9.75 % 9.58 % 9.34 % 8.95 % 9.29 % Common equity Tier I capital to RWA 12.16 % 11.83 % 11.30 % 11.42 % 11.55 % Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation ("BMBC") Tier I capital to RWA 11.32 % 11.12 % 10.72 % 10.92 % 10.90 % Total capital to RWA 14.60 % 14.44 % 14.00 % 14.30 % 14.33 % Tier I leverage ratio 9.07 % 9.04 % 8.99 % 9.06 % 8.94 % Tangible equity ratio (1) 8.60 % 8.51 % 8.35 % 8.05 % 8.23 % Common equity Tier I capital to RWA 10.74 % 10.54 % 10.14 % 10.32 % 10.29 % Asset Quality Indicators Net loan and lease charge-offs ("NCO"s) $ 1,324 $ 1,061 $ 2,546 $ 1,620 $ 1,378 $ 4,931 $ 3,672 Nonperforming loans and leases ("NPL"s) $ 14,119 $ 12,179 $ 19,283 $ 12,820 $ 8,990 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 72 155 84 417 529 Total nonperforming assets ("NPA"s) $ 14,191 $ 12,334 $ 19,367 $ 13,237 $ 9,519 Nonperforming loans and leases 30 or more days past due $ 4,940 $ 8,224 $ 8,489 $ 7,765 $ 4,906 Performing loans and leases 30 to 89 days past due 5,273 9,466 6,432 5,464 9,145 Performing loans and leases 90 or more days past due - - - - - Total delinquent loans and leases $ 10,213 $ 17,690 $ 14,921 $ 13,229 $ 14,051 Delinquent loans and leases to total loans and leases 0.29 % 0.50 % 0.42 % 0.39 % 0.42 % Delinquent performing loans and leases to total loans and leases 0.15 % 0.27 % 0.18 % 0.16 % 0.27 % NCOs / average loans and leases (annualized) 0.15 % 0.12 % 0.30 % 0.19 % 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.15 % NPLs / total portfolio loans and leases 0.40 % 0.34 % 0.55 % 0.37 % 0.27 % NPAs / total loans and leases and OREO 0.40 % 0.35 % 0.55 % 0.39 % 0.28 % NPAs / total assets 0.29 % 0.26 % 0.42 % 0.28 % 0.22 % ALLL / NPLs 147.16 % 173.92 % 106.91 % 151.53 % 207.83 % ALLL / portfolio loans 0.59 % 0.60 % 0.59 % 0.57 % 0.55 % ALLL for originated loans and leases / Originated loans and leases (1) 0.66 % 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.67 % 0.68 % (Total ALLL + Loan mark) / Total Gross portfolio loans and leases (1) 0.92 % 1.00 % 1.03 % 1.08 % 1.28 % Troubled debt restructurings ("TDR"s) included in NPLs $ 5,755 $ 4,190 $ 4,057 $ 1,217 $ 1,208 TDRs in compliance with modified terms 5,069 5,141 5,149 9,745 4,316 Total TDRs $ 10,824 $ 9,331 $ 9,206 $ 10,962 $ 5,524 (1) Non-GAAP measure - see Appendix for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation. (2) Brokerage assets represent assets held at a registered broker dealer under a clearing agreement. (3) Capital Ratios for the current quarter are to be considered preliminary until the Call Reports are filed.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Detailed Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 8,582 $ 13,742 $ 13,656 $ 14,099 $ 10,121 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 86,158 49,643 29,449 34,357 35,233 Cash and cash equivalents 94,740 63,385 43,105 48,456 45,354 Investment securities, available for sale 604,181 588,119 559,983 737,442 528,064 Investment securities, held to maturity 12,947 10,209 10,457 8,684 8,916 Investment securities, trading 8,324 8,516 8,189 7,502 8,340 Loans held for sale 5,767 6,333 2,884 1,749 4,111 Portfolio loans and leases, originated 3,137,769 3,088,849 3,032,270 2,885,251 2,752,160 Portfolio loans and leases, acquired 402,978 445,816 491,244 541,903 629,315 Total portfolio loans and leases 3,540,747 3,534,665 3,523,514 3,427,154 3,381,475 Less: Allowance for losses on originated loan and leases (20,675 ) (21,076 ) (20,519 ) (19,329 ) (18,612 ) Less: Allowance for losses on acquired loan and leases (102 ) (106 ) (97 ) (97 ) (72 ) Total allowance for loan and lease losses (20,777 ) (21,182 ) (20,616 ) (19,426 ) (18,684 ) Net portfolio loans and leases 3,519,970 3,513,483 3,502,898 3,407,728 3,362,791 Premises and equipment 66,439 68,092 67,279 65,648 63,281 Operating lease right-of-use assets 42,200 43,116 43,985 - - Accrued interest receivable 12,746 13,312 13,123 12,585 13,232 Mortgage servicing rights 4,580 4,744 4,910 5,047 5,328 Bank owned life insurance 58,749 58,437 58,138 57,844 57,543 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock 16,148 14,677 10,526 14,530 14,678 Goodwill 184,012 184,012 184,012 184,012 183,864 Intangible assets 20,084 21,038 21,994 23,455 24,301 Other investments 16,683 16,517 16,526 16,526 16,529 Other assets 161,071 122,575 83,984 61,277 52,110 Total assets $ 4,828,641 $ 4,736,565 $ 4,631,993 $ 4,652,485 $ 4,388,442 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 904,409 $ 940,911 $ 882,310 $ 901,619 $ 834,363 Interest-bearing 2,794,079 2,691,502 2,755,307 2,697,468 2,522,863 Total deposits 3,698,488 3,632,413 3,637,617 3,599,087 3,357,226 Short-term borrowings 203,471 207,828 124,214 252,367 226,498 Long-term FHLB advances 44,735 47,941 55,407 55,374 72,841 Subordinated notes 98,660 98,616 98,571 98,526 98,482 Jr. subordinated debentures 21,709 21,665 21,622 21,580 21,538 Operating lease liabilities 46,506 47,393 48,224 - - Accrued interest payable 9,015 8,244 8,674 6,652 7,193 Other liabilities 105,122 82,310 62,557 54,195 53,239 Total liabilities 4,227,706 4,146,410 4,056,886 4,087,781 3,837,017 Shareholders' equity Common stock 24,646 24,583 24,577 24,545 24,533 Paid-in capital in excess of par value 377,806 376,652 375,655 374,010 373,205 Less: common stock held in treasury, at cost (81,089 ) (78,583 ) (76,974 ) (75,883 ) (70,437 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 2,698 1,700 (3,278 ) (7,513 ) (13,402 ) Retained earnings 277,568 266,496 255,813 250,230 238,204 Total Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shareholders' equity 601,629 590,848 575,793 565,389 552,103 Noncontrolling interest (694 ) (693 ) (686 ) (685 ) (678 ) Total shareholders' equity 600,935 590,155 575,107 564,704 551,425 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,828,641 $ 4,736,565 $ 4,631,993 $ 4,652,485 $ 4,388,442



Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Portfolio Loans and Leases as of September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Commercial mortgages $ 1,762,382 $ 1,755,798 $ 1,746,695 $ 1,657,436 $ 1,618,493 Home equity loans and lines 198,030 203,852 204,791 207,351 207,806 Residential mortgages 505,304 506,093 502,379 494,355 467,402 Construction 151,593 152,554 159,761 181,078 178,493 Total real estate loans 2,617,309 2,618,297 2,613,626 2,540,220 2,472,194 Commercial & Industrial 709,808 704,167 705,701 695,584 722,999 Consumer 50,481 49,335 47,821 46,814 47,809 Leases 163,149 162,866 156,366 144,536 138,473 Total non-real estate loans and leases 923,438 916,368 909,888 886,934 909,281 Total portfolio loans and leases $ 3,540,747 $ 3,534,665 $ 3,523,514 $ 3,427,154 $ 3,381,475 Nonperforming Loans and Leases as of September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Commercial mortgages $ 7,819 $ 6,072 $ 5,558 $ 2,568 $ 735 Home equity loans and lines 790 49 6,904 3,616 1,933 Residential mortgages 301 701 2,863 3,452 2,770 Construction - - - - 291 Total nonperforming real estate loans 8,910 6,822 15,325 9,636 5,729 Commercial & Industrial 4,141 4,495 2,965 2,101 1,782 Consumer 75 60 80 108 117 Leases 993 802 913 975 1,362 Total nonperforming non-real estate loans and leases 5,209 5,357 3,958 3,184 3,261 Total nonperforming portfolio loans and leases $ 14,119 $ 12,179 $ 19,283 $ 12,820 $ 8,990 Net Loan and Lease Charge-Offs (Recoveries) for the Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Commercial mortgage $ 656 $ (3 ) $ 1,373 $ 249 $ 56 Home equity loans and lines (22 ) 180 46 107 - Residential (7 ) 339 329 304 (12 ) Construction (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) - - Total net charge-offs of real estate loans 626 515 1,747 660 44 Commercial & Industrial 8 (18 ) 391 298 304 Consumer 181 119 94 147 71 Leases 509 445 314 515 959 Total net charge-offs of non-real estate loans and leases 698 546 799 960 1,334 Total net charge-offs $ 1,324 $ 1,061 $ 2,546 $ 1,620 $ 1,378



Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Investment Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Value September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 U.S. Treasury securities $ 101 $ 101 $ 100 $ 200,013 $ 100 Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies 172,753 192,799 186,746 195,855 190,453 State & political subdivisions - tax-free 6,327 6,700 8,468 11,162 15,629 State & political subdivisions - taxable - 170 170 170 170 Mortgage-backed securities 388,891 348,975 322,913 289,890 284,421 Collateralized mortgage obligations 35,459 38,724 40,486 39,252 36,193 Other debt securities 650 650 1,100 1,100 1,098 Total investment securities available for sale, at fair value $ 604,181 $ 588,119 $ 559,983 $ 737,442 $ 528,064 Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Investment Securities Available for Sale September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 U.S. Treasury securities $ 1 $ 1 $ - $ (13 ) $ - Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies 188 275 (1,334 ) (2,749 ) (5,881 ) State & political subdivisions - tax-free 8 8 (5 ) (39 ) (90 ) State & political subdivisions - taxable - - - (1 ) (1 ) Mortgage-backed securities 4,605 3,364 (696 ) (4,186 ) (7,584 ) Collateralized mortgage obligations 180 89 (510 ) (898 ) (1,618 ) Other debt securities - - - - (2 ) Total unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale $ 4,982 $ 3,737 $ (2,545 ) $ (7,886 ) $ (15,176 ) Deposits September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 778,809 $ 745,134 $ 664,683 $ 664,749 $ 578,243 Money market 983,170 966,596 961,348 862,644 812,027 Savings 248,539 263,830 265,613 247,081 286,266 Retail time deposits 467,346 502,745 531,522 542,702 561,123 Wholesale non-maturity deposits 274,121 100,047 47,744 55,031 24,040 Wholesale time deposits 42,094 113,150 284,397 325,261 261,164 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,794,079 2,691,502 2,755,307 2,697,468 2,522,863 Noninterest-bearing deposits 904,409 940,911 882,310 901,619 834,363 Total deposits $ 3,698,488 $ 3,632,413 $ 3,637,617 $ 3,599,087 $ 3,357,226



Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Detailed Income Statements (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 45,527 $ 44,783 $ 44,837 $ 44,157 $ 42,103 $ 135,147 $ 124,481 Interest on cash and cash equivalents 143 73 132 83 64 348 181 Interest on investment securities 3,903 3,532 3,499 3,294 3,066 10,934 8,859 Total interest income 49,573 48,388 48,468 47,534 45,233 146,429 133,521 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 9,510 9,655 8,097 7,048 5,533 27,262 13,504 Interest on short-term borrowings 937 357 943 681 1,096 2,237 2,711 Interest on FHLB advances 243 269 278 331 394 790 1,446 Interest on jr. subordinated debentures 340 352 358 342 337 1,050 946 Interest on subordinated notes 1,145 1,144 1,145 1,145 1,144 3,434 3,430 Total interest expense 12,175 11,777 10,821 9,547 8,504 34,773 22,037 Net interest income 37,398 36,611 37,647 37,987 36,729 111,656 111,484 Provision for loan and lease losses (the "Provision") 919 1,627 3,736 2,362 664 6,282 4,831 Net interest income after Provision 36,479 34,984 33,911 35,625 36,065 105,374 106,653 Noninterest income: Fees for wealth management services 10,826 11,510 10,392 11,017 10,343 32,728 31,309 Insurance commissions 1,842 1,697 1,672 1,459 1,754 5,211 5,349 Capital markets revenue 2,113 1,489 2,219 1,367 710 5,821 3,481 Service charges on deposits 856 852 808 798 726 2,516 2,191 Loan servicing and other fees 555 553 609 539 559 1,717 1,720 Net gain on sale of loans 674 752 319 1,606 631 1,745 1,677 Net gain on sale of investment securities available for sale - - - - - - 7 Net (loss) gain on sale of other real estate owned (12 ) - (24 ) 3 5 (36 ) 292 Dividends on FHLB and FRB stocks 346 316 411 305 375 1,073 1,316 Other operating income 2,255 3,052 2,847 1,003 3,171 8,154 10,543 Total noninterest income 19,455 20,221 19,253 18,097 18,274 58,929 57,885 Noninterest expense: Salaries and wages 17,765 17,038 20,901 17,921 16,528 55,704 48,750 Employee benefits 3,288 3,317 4,166 2,977 3,356 10,771 9,941 Occupancy and bank premises 3,008 3,125 3,252 3,135 2,717 9,385 8,464 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 2,335 2,568 2,389 2,370 2,070 7,292 6,037 Advertising 587 504 415 540 349 1,506 1,179 Amortization of intangible assets 954 956 938 997 891 2,848 2,659 (Recovery) impairment of mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") (19 ) 10 17 101 (23 ) 8 (74 ) Due diligence, merger-related and merger integration expenses - - - - 389 - 7,761 Professional fees 1,044 1,316 1,320 1,526 997 3,680 2,677 Pennsylvania bank shares tax 514 513 409 374 472 1,436 1,418 Data processing 1,377 1,303 1,320 1,340 1,155 4,000 3,602 Other operating expenses 4,320 4,538 4,597 3,564 4,691 13,455 13,044 Total noninterest expense 35,173 35,188 39,724 34,845 33,592 110,085 105,458 Income before income taxes 20,761 20,017 13,440 18,877 20,747 54,218 59,080 Income tax expense 4,402 4,239 2,764 1,746 4,066 11,405 12,419 Net income $ 16,359 $ 15,778 $ 10,676 $ 17,131 $ 16,681 $ 42,813 $ 46,661 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1 ) (7 ) (1 ) (5 ) (1 ) (9 ) 5 Net income attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation $ 16,360 $ 15,785 $ 10,677 $ 17,136 $ 16,682 $ 42,822 $ 46,656 Per share data: Weighted average shares outstanding 20,132,117 20,144,651 20,168,498 20,225,993 20,270,706 20,148,289 20,237,757 Dilutive common shares 76,513 99,758 103,163 95,290 167,670 88,042 206,318 Weighted average diluted shares 20,208,630 20,244,409 20,271,661 20,321,283 20,438,376 20,236,331 20,444,075 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.81 $ 0.78 $ 0.53 $ 0.85 $ 0.82 $ 2.13 $ 2.31 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.81 $ 0.78 $ 0.53 $ 0.84 $ 0.82 $ 2.12 $ 2.28 Dividends paid or accrued per common share $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.77 $ 0.69 Effective tax rate 21.20 % 21.18 % 20.57 % 9.25 % 19.60 % 21.04 % 21.02 %



Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Margin (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Assets: Interest-bearing deposits with other banks $ 48,597 $ 143 1.17% $ 37,843 $ 73 0.77% $ 32,742 $ 132 1.64% $ 38,957 $ 83 0.85% $ 37,467 $ 64 0.68% $ 39,785 $ 348 1.17% $ 37,573 $ 181 0.64% Investment securities - available for sale: Taxable 594,975 3,765 2.51% 560,999 3,400 2.43% 543,687 3,363 2.51% 524,117 3,075 2.33% 514,360 2,910 2.24% 566,742 10,528 2.48% 509,405 8,382 2.20% Tax-exempt 6,594 36 2.17% 7,530 43 2.29% 9,795 55 2.28% 13,184 70 2.11% 16,056 83 2.05% 7,961 134 2.25% 18,241 276 2.02% Total investment securities - available for sale 601,569 3,801 2.51% 568,529 3,443 2.43% 553,482 3,418 2.50% 537,301 3,145 2.32% 530,416 2,993 2.24% 574,703 10,662 2.48% 527,646 8,658 2.19% Investment securities - held to maturity 12,360 80 2.57% 10,417 71 2.73% 8,804 67 3.09% 8,761 63 2.85% 8,378 55 2.60% 10,540 218 2.77% 8,054 171 2.84% Investment securities - trading 8,407 27 1.27% 8,572 24 1.12% 7,629 22 1.17% 8,203 96 4.64% 8,204 30 1.45% 8,206 73 1.19% 8,248 73 1.18% Loans and leases * 3,532,923 45,642 5.13% 3,524,219 44,903 5.11% 3,477,739 44,958 5.24% 3,399,484 44,274 5.17% 3,379,699 42,214 4.96% 3,511,829 135,503 5.16% 3,341,741 124,750 4.99% Total interest-earning assets 4,203,856 49,693 4.69% 4,149,580 48,514 4.69% 4,080,396 48,597 4.83% 3,992,706 47,661 4.74% 3,964,164 45,356 4.54% 4,145,063 146,804 4.74% 3,923,262 133,833 4.56% Cash and due from banks 12,890 13,725 14,414 13,962 7,587 13,671 8,468 Less: allowance for loan and lease losses (21,438 ) (20,844 ) (19,887 ) (18,625 ) (19,467 ) (20,729 ) (18,386 ) Other assets 564,766 509,164 470,206 424,957 423,864 515,059 418,261 Total assets $ 4,760,074 $ 4,651,625 $ 4,545,129 $ 4,413,000 $ 4,376,148 $ 4,653,064 $ 4,331,605 Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Savings, NOW and market rate deposits $ 1,996,181 $ 5,445 1.08% $ 1,928,755 $ 5,040 1.05% $ 1,798,103 $ 3,764 0.85% $ 1,704,065 $ 2,883 0.67% $ 1,695,214 $ 2,425 0.57% $ 1,908,405 $ 14,249 1.00% $ 1,719,004 $ 5,977 0.46% Wholesale deposits 299,309 1,729 2.29% 345,782 2,143 2.49% 342,696 2,012 2.38% 346,134 1,986 2.28% 256,347 1,329 2.06% 329,103 5,884 2.39% 221,073 3,035 1.84% Retail time deposits 480,736 2,336 1.93% 520,317 2,472 1.91% 533,395 2,321 1.76% 552,213 2,179 1.57% 541,652 1,779 1.30% 511,290 7,129 1.86% 534,177 4,492 1.12% Total interest-bearing deposits 2,776,226 9,510 1.36% 2,794,854 9,655 1.39% 2,674,194 8,097 1.23% 2,602,412 7,048 1.07% 2,493,213 5,533 0.88% 2,748,798 27,262 1.33% 2,474,254 13,504 0.73% Borrowings: Short-term borrowings 169,985 937 2.19% 68,529 357 2.09% 157,652 943 2.43% 128,429 681 2.10% 208,201 1,096 2.09% 132,100 2,237 2.26% 195,483 2,711 1.85% Long-term FHLB advances 45,698 243 2.11% 52,397 269 2.06% 55,385 278 2.04% 67,363 331 1.95% 81,460 394 1.92% 51,125 790 2.07% 102,312 1,446 1.89% Subordinated notes 98,634 1,145 4.61% 98,587 1,144 4.65% 98,542 1,145 4.71% 98,497 1,145 4.61% 98,457 1,144 4.61% 98,588 3,434 4.66% 98,450 3,430 4.66% Jr. subordinated debt 21,680 340 6.22% 21,637 352 6.53% 21,595 358 6.72% 21,553 342 6.30% 21,511 337 6.22% 21,638 1,050 6.49% 21,470 946 5.89% Total borrowings 335,997 &nbs