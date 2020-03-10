Log in
Bryn Mawr Trust Names Michael Williams Vice President in Central Pennsylvania Market

03/10/2020 | 09:31am EDT

BRYN MAWR, Pa., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryn Mawr Trust (BMT), wholly owned by Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC), announced today that Michael Williams has been named to the position of Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager. He will focus on growing commercial lending relationships throughout the York, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lancaster, and Reading markets. Mr. Williams is based in BMT’s Hershey office.

“Mike is a seasoned banker who understands the credit and banking needs of businesses and shares our commitment to exceptional customer service,” said Michael Stevens, Senior Vice President, Commercial and Industrial Banking Team Lead. “His success has always been rooted in the ability to build strong, long-lasting relationships with his clients, and we are excited to have him as part of our commercial and industrial lending team.”

Mr. Williams has over ten years’ experience working with the business community in both the financial and government contracting arenas, as well as proudly serving in the United States Army with deployments in support of the Global War on Terrorism.  Most recently, he was a Business Banking Relationship Manager for M&T Bank in York County, Pennsylvania.  He had held similar roles for Citizens Bank and Santander Bank. 

He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Stevenson University in Baltimore, MD. Mike’s dedication to the community continues through his service with the York County Food Bank and with committee memberships with several organizations throughout the Central PA area. 

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC), including its principal subsidiary, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (BMT), was founded in 1889, and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pa. BMT is a locally managed, premier financial services company providing retail and commercial banking; trust administration and wealth management; and insurance and risk management solutions. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation has $5.3 billion in corporate assets and $16.5 billion in wealth assets under management, administration, supervision, and brokerage (as of 9/30/19). Today, the company operates 43 banking locations, seven (7) wealth management offices and two (2) insurance and risk management locations in the following counties: Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. For more information, visit bmt.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND SAFE HARBOR
This press release contains statements which, to the extent that they are not recitations of historical fact may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may include financial and other projections as well as statements regarding the Corporation’s future plans, objectives, performance, revenues, growth, profits, operating expenses or the Corporation’s underlying assumptions. The words “may,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “likely,” “possibly,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target,” “potentially,” “probably,” “outlook,” “predict,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “plan,” “forecast,” “project,” “are optimistic,” “are looking,” “are looking forward” and “believe” or other similar words and phrases may identify forward-looking statements. Persons reading this press release are cautioned that such statements are only predictions, and that the Corporation’s actual future results or performance may be materially different.

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation’s control, could cause our actual results, events or developments, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed, implied or anticipated by such forward-looking statements, and so our business and financial condition and results of operations could be materially and adversely affected. Such factors include, among others, our need for capital, our ability to control operating costs and expenses, and to manage loan and lease delinquency rates; the credit risks of lending activities and overall quality of the composition of our loan, lease and securities portfolio; the impact of economic conditions, consumer and business spending habits, and real estate market conditions on our business and in our market area; changes in the levels of general interest rates, deposit interest rates, or net interest margin and funding sources; changes in banking regulations and policies and the possibility that any banking agency approvals we might require for certain activities will not be obtained in a timely manner or at all or will be conditioned in a manner that would impair our ability to implement our business plans; changes in accounting policies and practices; unanticipated regulatory or legal proceedings, outcomes of litigation or other contingencies; cybersecurity events; the inability of key third-party providers to perform their obligations to us; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; competition in our marketplace; war or terrorist activities; our ability to complete anticipated acquisitions and any material differences in the actual financial results, cost savings and revenue enhancements associated with our acquisitions; and other factors as described in our securities filings. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on Management’s current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. The Corporation does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

For a complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as any changes in risk factors that we may identify in our quarterly or other reports subsequently filed with the SEC.


FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Tina McDonald
Senior Vice President, Marketing
610.581.4875

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e226289-93f7-4af9-a735-450b276ddfcf

Bryn Mawr Trust's Michael Williams, VP, Commercial Lending in Central PA

Bryn Mawr Trust's Michael Williams, VP, Commercial Lending in Central PA

© GlobeNewswire 2020
