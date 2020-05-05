BSC Drukarnia Opakowan Spólka Akcyjna : Resolutions passed at the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of the Company BSC DRUKARNIA OPAKOWAŃ S.A. dated 4 May 2020 The

Resolutions passed at the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of the Company BSC DRUKARNIA OPAKOWAŃ S.A. dated 4 May 2020

The Board of BSC DRUKARNIA OPAKOWAŃ S.A. based in Poznań (hereinafter referred to as 'the Company') hereby delivers attached the content of the resolutions passed at the Company's Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders dated 4 May 2020. Each of the resolutions also contains information on the number of shares used to cast valid votes, percentage participation of the shares in the share capital and the total number of valid votes.