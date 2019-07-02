Log in
BSD CROWN LTD

(BSD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/02 03:00:32 am
22.72 GBp   -4.54%
09:51aB.S.D. CROWN LTD. : - Result of AGM
PR
05/29B.S.D. CROWN LTD. : - Notice of AGM
PR
03/28B.S.D. CROWN LTD. : - Publication of 31 December 2018 Financial Statements
PR
B.S.D. Crown Ltd. : - Result of AGM

07/02/2019 | 09:51am EDT

B.S.D CROWN Ltd (LSE:BSD)
(the “Company")

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
 (the “Meeting")

Ramat Gan, Israel, 2 July 2019

Results of the Meeting

The Company announces the summary of the votes cast at the Meeting held earlier today:

No Resolution Votes
For  		% Votes
Against		 % Votes Withheld
1 Re-appoint BDO Israel as auditor of the Company. 97,959,338 100 4,692 0 0
2 Re-election of Mr. Joseph Williger as a director. 97,964,030 100 0 0 0
3 Re-election of Mr. Avi Zigelman as a director. 97,959,838 100 4,192 0 0
4 Re-election of Mr. Zwi Williger as a director. 97,964,030 100 0 0 0
5 Re-election of Mr. Gil Hochboim as a director. 97,964,030 100 0 0 0
6 Election of Mrs. Sagit Amit Evan as an external director. 97,964,030 100 0 0 0
Total votes with no personal interest 32,186,076 100 0 0 0
7 Approval of the provision of indemnification for each of the Company's current and future directors and officers (other than Mr. Joseph Williger and Mr. Zvi Williger) and the entering into the New Exemption and Indemnification Agreement with each of the Company's current and future directors. 97,964,030 100 0 0 0
8 Approval of the provision of indemnification and the entering into the New Exemption and Indemnification Agreement with Mr. Joseph Williger. 97,964,030 100 0 0 0
Total votes with no personal interest 32,186,076 100 0 0 0
9 Approval of the provision of indemnification and the entering into the New Exemption and Indemnification Agreement with Mr. Zvi Williger. 97,964,030 100 0 0 0
Total votes with no personal interest 32,186,076 100 0 0 0
10 Approval of the provision of exemption for each of the Company's current and future directors and officers (other than Mr. Joseph Williger and Mr. Zvi Williger) and the entering into the New Exemption and Indemnification Agreement with each of the Company's current and future directors. 97,963,530 100 500 0 0
11 Approval of the provision of exemption and entering into the New Exemption and Indemnification Agreement with Mr. Joseph Williger. 97,963,530 100 500 0 0
Total votes with no personal interest 32,186,076 100 500 0 0
12 Approval of the provision of exemption and entering into the New Exemption and Indemnification Agreement with Mr. Zvi Williger. 97,963,530 100 500 0 0
Total votes with no personal interest 32,186,076 100 500 0 0

Accordingly, all the resolutions 1-12 have been passed.


The Company’s issued share capital as at 2 July 2019 (excluding treasury shares) was 129,340,252 ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 each.


Enquiries:

Joseph Williger, Executive Chairman Yossi@ydekel.co.il  


© PRNewswire 2019
