B.S.D. Crown Ltd. : - Result of AGM

B.S.D CROWN Ltd (LSE:BSD)
(the “Company")
RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
(the “Meeting")
Ramat Gan, Israel, 2 July 2019
Results of the Meeting
The Company announces the summary of the votes cast at the Meeting held earlier today:
|No
|Resolution
|Votes
For
|%
|Votes
Against
|%
|Votes Withheld
|1
|Re-appoint BDO Israel as auditor of the Company.
|97,959,338
|100
|4,692
|0
|0
|2
|Re-election of Mr. Joseph Williger as a director.
|97,964,030
|100
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Re-election of Mr. Avi Zigelman as a director.
|97,959,838
|100
|4,192
|0
|0
|4
|Re-election of Mr. Zwi Williger as a director.
|97,964,030
|100
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Re-election of Mr. Gil Hochboim as a director.
|97,964,030
|100
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Election of Mrs. Sagit Amit Evan as an external director.
|97,964,030
|100
|0
|0
|0
|
|Total votes with no personal interest
|32,186,076
|100
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Approval of the provision of indemnification for each of the Company's current and future directors and officers (other than Mr. Joseph Williger and Mr. Zvi Williger) and the entering into the New Exemption and Indemnification Agreement with each of the Company's current and future directors.
|97,964,030
|100
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Approval of the provision of indemnification and the entering into the New Exemption and Indemnification Agreement with Mr. Joseph Williger.
|97,964,030
|100
|0
|0
|0
|
|Total votes with no personal interest
|32,186,076
|100
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Approval of the provision of indemnification and the entering into the New Exemption and Indemnification Agreement with Mr. Zvi Williger.
|97,964,030
|100
|0
|0
|0
|
|Total votes with no personal interest
|32,186,076
|100
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Approval of the provision of exemption for each of the Company's current and future directors and officers (other than Mr. Joseph Williger and Mr. Zvi Williger) and the entering into the New Exemption and Indemnification Agreement with each of the Company's current and future directors.
|97,963,530
|100
|500
|0
|0
|11
|Approval of the provision of exemption and entering into the New Exemption and Indemnification Agreement with Mr. Joseph Williger.
|97,963,530
|100
|500
|0
|0
|
|Total votes with no personal interest
|32,186,076
|100
|500
|0
|0
|12
|Approval of the provision of exemption and entering into the New Exemption and Indemnification Agreement with Mr. Zvi Williger.
|97,963,530
|100
|500
|0
|0
|
|Total votes with no personal interest
|32,186,076
|100
|500
|0
|0
Accordingly, all the resolutions 1-12 have been passed.
The Company’s issued share capital as at 2 July 2019 (excluding treasury shares) was 129,340,252 ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 each.
Enquiries:
Joseph Williger, Executive Chairman Yossi@ydekel.co.il