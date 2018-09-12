BSM Technologies : How IoT Improves Efficiency

The BSM Blog Crew (BBC) is once again sitting down with our resident IoT expert, Grant Dunbar to dig into how fleets and assets can connect to the IoT. If you're new to the BSM Blog, be sure to check out our first Q&A with Grant from earlier in the summer when we discussed the differences between telematics and the IoT, and how leveraging both can mean huge things for your organization.

BBC: Great to chat with you again, Grant. Our last conversation took a 30,000-foot view into the 'what' behind telematics versus the IoT. We're excited to dive into the 'how' this week and give our readers some insight into how BSM is helping meet the needs of an IoT-craved industry.

GD: Thanks for having me. The IoT is giving us more information than we've ever had before, it can be overwhelming. What I like to focus on is what all that information means to our customers' business. With IoT-enabled technology from BSM, administrators are in a better place to manage their fleet because the information they're getting empowers them to make the right decisions.

BBC: Tell us about those right decisions.

GD: Ok, let's look at winter operations in the government sector. Knowing the location and route of your fleet, that's simple telematics. Now layer the IoT on top of that, and suddenly you're looking at sensors on each truck which monitor how much salt is being put down, which allows you to measure the performance of a truck and the effectiveness of the fleet at large. Altogether, the data gathered allows managers to understand and plan for the needs of the region and identify areas for improvement and cost reduction, which can translate into millions in annual savings.

BBC: The power of planning is something our customers can really identify with and help strengthen their business. Could you provide an example of how IoT-enabled telematics solutions are giving the rail industry a leg up?

GD: When you look at the rail yard, cranes and trucks are continually moving once containers arrive, which translates to difficulty in getting a good understanding of operational efficiency. Using location and the IoT, BSM measures when the loads are latched, which provides usage data, the percent of uptime, and the efficiency of that equipment. Combine this with idle time measurements and fuel costs, and you have real insight into yard operations and opportunities for improvement.

BBC: That seems so simple yet profoundly impactful for both private and public organizations. GD: It really is. I mentioned last time we spoke the power of adopting now, and it's the truth. If you can invest in IoT-enabled telematics now, it means your fleet is benefitting from every technological advancement in the future.