BSM Technologies : The 21st Century Rail Yard

How many freight trucks did you share the highway with during your road trip this summer? According to Forbes.com , it was less than last year and even fewer than the year before - a trend that is expected to continue in the coming years.

Why? There are several factors, but topping the list are advancements in technology, the fluctuating price of diesel, and improved delivery speeds. More and more freight traffic has shifted from roads to rails, where trains can move one ton of goods about 500 miles on a single gallon of fuel.