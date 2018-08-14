Log in
BSM TECHNOLOGIES INC (GPS)
BSM Technologies : The 21st Century Rail Yard

08/14/2018
How many freight trucks did you share the highway with during your road trip this summer? According to Forbes.com, it was less than last year and even fewer than the year before - a trend that is expected to continue in the coming years.

Why? There are several factors, but topping the list are advancements in technology, the fluctuating price of diesel, and improved delivery speeds. More and more freight traffic has shifted from roads to rails, where trains can move one ton of goods about 500 miles on a single gallon of fuel.

BSM Technologies Inc. published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 16:30:01 UTC
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 60,4 M
EBIT 2018 -3,36 M
Net income 2018 -2,53 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,80x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,65x
Capitalization 109 M
Chart BSM TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
BSM Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSM TECHNOLOGIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,73  CAD
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aly Rahemtulla President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew L. Gutman Non-Executive Chairman
Louis A. de Jong Chief Financial Officer
Douglas Swanson Chief Technology Officer
Frank Maw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BSM TECHNOLOGIES INC-3.55%83
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.83%131 877
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES48.11%109 058
ACCENTURE4.96%108 302
VMWARE, INC.22.26%62 335
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING19.18%61 021
